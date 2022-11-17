ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

‘Monarch’: Trace Adkins Releases New Song Called ‘Gates of Hell’

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3gpb_0jEgdwB100
FOX MEDIA

As Monarch winds down its season, Trace Adkins gave fans a terrific song in which he basically confesses to killing his son-in-law. Check that, it’s Albie Roman’s kin who was on the fatal end of his shotgun.

Tuesday’s episode was “Confessions.” And that literally was what the Monarch hour was all about. Here’s the synopsis: “Nicky, Gigi and Luke discuss what they should do about Catt; Jamie pushes Albie to finish his album; Nicky blackmails Kayla; Ana is shocked when Catt confesses a secret.”

So it seems appropriate that Adkins would sing “Gates of Hell,” which fans can find on the Monarch soundtrack. Here’s a bit of the back story. Producer Jamie Burke (Damon Dayoub) told Albie his new album needed one more song to tie all the others together. The song could be from the darkest part of his soul, Jamie told Albie. But unless he came up with a terrific, authentic song, there was no use in releasing the other tracks. So Albie, don’t pay attention to son, Luke (Joshua Sasse), who wants to take the album to marketing that very day.

Albie wrote what he knew. And that was about how he killed his no-good son-in-law Clive, who cheated on Albie’s daughter and beat her up. The song was a soulful “Gates of Hell,” which played so well with Adkins’ lush baritone. Tom Douglas, who has created hits for superstars Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, George Strait, Keith Urban and Lady A, co-wrote the song with Adam Anders.

And yes, it’s a confession. There’s no way to spin it any other way. Here’s the first verse: “I’m a guilty man, that’s what I said. Cold hard truth is I shot him dead. His body cold, his blood ran red. I’m a guilty man, that’s what I said. I’m a guilty man. That’s what I said.”

Give it a listen and we’ll fill in the Monarch details.

Albie Hid Several Secrets on Monarch

This whole first season of Monarch built to the big Roman secret. Who did Albie shoot in the premiere? We learned in late October that Albie killed Clive. The son-in-law had smacked Nicky around after trying to blackmail her. Then sister Gigi picked up a country music award and knocked Clive in the head. We all thought he was dead, with his body in the back of Albie’s truck. But nope, Clive was only dazed. He got up like a zombie and tried to kill Albie. So Albie took out his rifle, pumped it twice and clocked Clive in the chest.

There were other Monarch reveals in Tuesday’s episode. Decades ago, Adkins character spent several years in prison for vehicular manslaughter. Turns out, Albie took the fall to help out a friend. It was actually Tripp DeWitt (D.W. Moffett) who behind the wheel. And DeWitt now is the Austin district attorney investigating Clive’s disappearance. Albie reminded Tripp about that secret in the episodes. Will DeWitt go there?

So sing along with Albie. And tune into Monarch to find out what else is going on with country music’s fictitious royal family. The next new episode is on Nov. 29.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

MMA Star Dead at 33 After ‘Eating Poisoned Watermelon’

Russian MMA star Alexander Pisarev has died unexpectedly at the young age of 33. According to preliminary reports, the fighter died after eating poisoned watermelon. Tragically, Pisarev was found dead by his father in his Moscow apartment on October 30. As an anonymous member of the MMA star’s Tomahawk team...
Outsider.com

John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
MONTANA STATE
CMT

RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"

George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
TENNESSEE STATE
shefinds

'Today' Fans Are Emotional As Savannah Guthrie Steps Away From The Show To Receive Special Honor

Savannah Guthrie has sparked concern from fans after she was noticeably absent from The Today Show on Thursday, October 20th, leading viewers of the top-rated morning show to speculate about her whereabouts. The absence comes after months of reports that the journalist has been feuding with her co-lead anchor Hoda Kotb. Although Guthrie recently called the rumors “silly” in an interview with ET during BravoCon last week, Today viewers are still sounding off online.
musictimes.com

Jerry Lee Lewis Net Worth 2022: 'Great Balls of Fire' Left Whopping Fortune Upon Death

How much was Jerry Lee Lewis' net worth upon his death?. After Lewis' fans felt relief following the confirmation that the singer was still alive, they received the heartbreaking news about his death this week. CNN and other news outlets received a statement from the singer's representative, Zach Farnum, saying that the crooner died at the age of 87.
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Mesh Bodysuit in Her New Music Video Has the Internet Going Wild

Carrie Underwood is one of the most beloved names in country, not only for her music and perfectly broad-ranged vocals, but also for her heightened sense of style. With the release of her brand new music video “Hate My Heart,” the award-winning country megastar pushed her fashion sense to the extreme, donning a mesh-paneled bodysuit and short denim shorts that have the internet going absolutely wild. Check out Carrie’s latest jaw-dropping look in the preview for the “Hate My Heart” video below.
Inquisitr.com

Trisha Yearwood Stuns In Curve-Hugging Dress

Trisha chose to accessorize with a matching earring and necklace set while sporting her trademark blonde hair. She wore a black floral dress with a ruched waist and matched pointed shoes with crystal patterns. However, Her husband kept things simple by donning a pair of regular trousers, a black button-up shirt, and a cowboy hat. They looked adorable together.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Women's Health

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After The Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. And fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding. We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts...
CMT

Pics: Lauren Alaina Reveals Engagement on Opry Stage

Lauren Alaina has had a lifelong love affair with the Grand Ole Opry, and Saturday night, she used the stage to reveal the love of her life had proposed. Alaina and her fiancé Cam Arnold did a backstage photo shoot at the Grand Ole Opry House to celebrate their engagement and shared the photos on Instagram.
GEORGIA STATE
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

586K+
Followers
66K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy