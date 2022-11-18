16 Delightful Holiday Romances That Will Make You Feel Merry And Bright

Release date: September 6

This LGBTQ+ rom-com introduces us to Greta Russakoff, a lesbian suffocating in her small Maine town and yearning for acceptance, and Truman Belvedere, who is crushed to discover his former boyfriend lied about having a husband and a daughter. That's when a mutual friend comes up with an idea: Greta and Truman will swap homes for the holidays. As Truman leaves New Orleans to head to Maine, and vice versa for Greta, the two will have the opportunity to start fresh — and maybe even fall in love.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound . You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .