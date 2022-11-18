ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

16 Delightful Holiday Romances That Will Make You Feel Merry And Bright

By Farrah Penn
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eyUBl_0jEgdvII00

1. The Holiday Trap by Roan Parrish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGtQK_0jEgdvII00

Release date: September 6

This LGBTQ+ rom-com introduces us to Greta Russakoff, a lesbian suffocating in her small Maine town and yearning for acceptance, and Truman Belvedere, who is crushed to discover his former boyfriend lied about having a husband and a daughter. That's when a mutual friend comes up with an idea: Greta and Truman will swap homes for the holidays. As Truman leaves New Orleans to head to Maine, and vice versa for Greta, the two will have the opportunity to start fresh — and maybe even fall in love.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound . You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Sourcebooks Casablanca

2. A Merry Little Meet Cute by Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33h1vS_0jEgdvII00

Release date: September 20

What it's about: #1 New York Times bestselling author Julie Murphy and USA Today bestselling author Sierra Simone have teamed up to give romance lovers a delightfully steamy holiday treat. When plus-size adult film star Bee Hobbes is accidentally cast in a Christmas movie — and on a family-friendly network — she's forced keep her sex work a secret. Her love interest in the film? Ex-boy band member Nolan Shaw who needs to repair his damaged image while providing financial stability for his mother and sister. But Nolan recognizes Bee from her ClosedDoors account and swears to keep her secret. Things begin to heat up between them, but are they able to keep that little secret behind closed doors?

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here . You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm.

Avon Books

3. Meet Me Under the Mistletoe by Jenny Bayliss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41NGL2_0jEgdvII00

Release date: September 27

What it's about: Elinor Noel runs a secondhand bookshop in London. She's used to keeping her working-class life separate from her luxuriously posh private school friends, where she gained the same education on scholarship. But then, her friends invite her to a castle to reunite before their wedding, which is where she meets Isaac, the castle's head gardener. Isaac isn't a fan of "private school snobs," but the more Elinor spends time with him, the more they begin to relate to each other. And as her time there begins to dwindle, Elinor must decide what type of life she really wants.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here . You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

G.P. Putnam's Sons

4. You're a Mean One, Matthew Prince by Timothy Janovsky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033E9y_0jEgdvII00

Release date: October 4

What it's about: After a PR misstep, the (very spoiled) Matthew Prince is sent to his grandparents' small town for the holidays. To make things worse, attractive local Hector Martinez seems deeply unimpressed with Matthew's antics. But then, an opportunity arises for Matthew to prove he's pivoted to the nice list: He'll take over as coordinator for a charity gala, which makes Hector his plus-one. Could this be the very thing Matthew needs to put his Grinch-like ways behind him?

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here . You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm.

Sourcebooks Casablanca

5. Just Like Magic by Sarah Hogle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vAcCa_0jEgdvII00

Release date: October 4

What it's about: Rom-com queen Sarah Hogle is back with an epic holiday romance. Twentysomething Bettie Hughes is a cheeky mega-influencer who once had it all, living the type of life that would make others envious. But what the world of social media doesn't know is that Bettie is actually pretending: She's broke. Now, Christmas is nearing, which means Bettie is under a lot of pressure to meet her family's expectations. So, when she accidentally conjures Hall the Holiday Spirit, she discovers he can make every single one of her holiday wishes come true — but at a cost. The merrier Bettie becomes, the faster Hall begins to fade out of her life.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound . You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

G.P. Putnam's Sons

6. Once Upon a December by Amy E. Reichert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SGO30_0jEgdvII00

Release date: October 4

What it's about: Astra Noel Snow is recovering from a hurtful divorce, which means she's ready to let loose at her annual visit to the Milwaukee Christmas market. Jack Clausen lives a charmed existence — until Astra arrives to show him what he's been missing. Is it the winter cheer and holiday festivities that's creating a spark between them, or is there more to it?

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here . You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm.

Berkley Books

7. All I Want for Christmas by Maggie Knox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jq6vE_0jEgdvII00

Release date: October 4

What it's about: Starmaker, a reality singing show, has selected Sadie and Max as contestants, and both believe they're about to experience country music fame and glory. During duet week, the pair shocks audiences with their romantic onstage chemistry, which means the network wants them to play it up. They must be a duo on and offstage unless they want to go home. It shouldn't be hard to fake a relationship, but Sadie and Max happen to absolutely hate each other. Can they fake it 'til they make it to the Christmas finale, or will it take a Christmas miracle?

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm.

G.P. Putnam's Sons

8. It Came Upon a Midnight Shear by Allie Pleiter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JPRD2_0jEgdvII00

Release date: November 1

What it's about: A cozy Christmas mystery! Libby is excited for the upcoming holiday cheer and merriment, especially since her yarn business is doing exceedingly well. When Libby's ex-husband Sterling returns to Collinstown — only to end up dead — Libby must attempt to solve this mystery before she ends up in handcuffs.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here . You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm.

Berkley Books

9. Kiss Her Once for Me by Alison Cochrun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FgZl7_0jEgdvII00

Release date: November 1

What it's about: Last Christmas, Ellie Oliver gave her heart to a woman at a bookstore who managed to win her over in a single night, only to be betrayed the next morning. Fast-forward a year later. Ellie is working at a local coffee shop instead of her dream animation job, and she's in desperate need of money. That's when the shop's owner Andrew proposes a plan: a marriage of convenience. He needs Ellie in order to gain his inheritance, and he's willing to give her part if she helps him. And when Ellie goes along with him to spend the holidays with his family, she realizes his sister is Jack, the mysterious bookshop woman.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here . You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm.

Atria Books

10. A Very Merry Bromance by Lyssa Kay Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tKMOp_0jEgdvII00

Release date: November 1

What it's about: The Bromance Book Club series meets the holidays in this winter-fied romance novel. Colton Wheeler is country music's golden boy who is broken up over his breakup with immigration attorney Gretchen Winthrop. Gretchen is dealing with problems of her own. For one, her estranged family wants her to convince Colton to be the face of their whiskey brand. If she can convince him, they'll agree to a deal that will better help her clients. Colton agrees, but there's one catch: He wants Gretchen to agree to three do-over dates with him. And with the help of the Bromance Book Club, he's prepared to do things a little differently this time.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here . You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm.

Berkley Books

11. Whiteout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wLRNs_0jEgdvII00

Release date: November 8

What it's about: Written by acclaimed and bestselling authors, Whiteout follows a group of friends — Stevie, Kaz, E.R., Sola, Jordyn, Jimi, Ava, and Mason — as they become stuck in Atlanta during a blustery snowstorm. The problem is that each teen has the desire to accomplish something this evening, and the snow is impeding on their plans, especially Stevie’s plans, since she needs to make things right with Sola after fearing she ruined everything. Will this whiteout turn out to be magical — or a bust?

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here .

Quill Tree

12. The Christmas Wish by Lindsey Kelk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08thK8_0jEgdvII00

Release date: November 15

What it's about: Gwen Baker is a recently single lawyer hoping that spending Christmas with her family is what she needs to heal her heartbreak. But something strange happens: She keeps reliving Christmas day over and over again. The family arguments. Same presents. The works. As much as she wants to escape this not-so-magical repetitive day, she can't help getting to know Dev, the engaged boy-next-door, who may just help her heal her heart from old wounds.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here .

HarperCollins

13. The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVXKt_0jEgdvII00

Release date: September 28, 2021

What it's about: Rachel Rubenstein-Goldblatt is a Jewish woman who keeps a secret close to her heart: She's a Christmas romance novelist. In fact, she loves Christmas. But her publisher tasks her with writing a Hanukkah romance, and when Rachel's inspiration runs dry, she decides to find a creative spark at the Matzah Ball, a Jewish music celebration on the last night of Hanukkah. It's there that she runs into her childhood enemy, Jacob Greenberg. But the more time Jacob and Rachel spend together, the more intrigued they become with one another.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here . You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm.

Mira Books

14. A Winter Affair by Minna Howard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0viZJm_0jEgdvII00

Release date: October 5, 2017

What it's about: Eloise Brandon is divorced and an empty nester, which means she's looking to face the upcoming holidays alone. But one phone call changes those plans. Eloise ventures off to the Swiss Alps to her godfather's chalet in order to cater to some very luxurious guests. It's not all merry and bright, though, especially when her ex-husbands show up.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here .

Aria

15. Miracles and Menorahs by Stacey Agdern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AgB8I_0jEgdvII00

Release date: October 13, 2020

What it's about: When the town's annual Hollowville Hanukkah Festival is threatened with cancelation, Sarah Goldman decides to rebrand the marketing campaign with a giant menorah at the center of the city. The problem: They may not have the budget for this. Sculptor Isaac Lieberman enjoys Hanukkah, but not the theatrics of the city's event. But will Sarah be able to change his mind?

Don't miss out on another Hanukkah book by Agdern, Love and Latkes.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here .

Tule Publishing Group, LLC

16. Blame It on the Mistletoe by Beth Garrod

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nnpzb_0jEgdvII00

Release date: November 2, 2021

What it's about: Elle is a social media influencer who would love to live it up in the UK for the holidays. It's for content, after all. Holly is seeking an escape after a disastrous affair with her ex, so she agrees to trade places with Elle because, why not? It's temporary. But then, Holly gets to know Elle's twin brother — all while Elle becomes intrigued by the boy next door.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here .

Sourcebooks Fire

Comments / 0

Related
BuzzFeed

14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories

Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy