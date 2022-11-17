Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Armed Robbery or Check Cash Depot in Gaithersburg
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a commercial armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Check Cash Depot in Gaithersburg. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
Four Injured, One Killed In Separate Baltimore Shootings, Police Say
Authorities say that a 25-year-old man was killed in Baltimore as police continue to investigate a trio of shootings that happened within six hours of each other on Sunday night. The busy evening began shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, when Southwest District Patrol officers from the Baltimore...
foxbaltimore.com
Police investigating triple shooting in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men were shot late Sunday in West Baltimore's Upton section, city police said. Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after a report of gunfire. On the scene, officers found two men who had been shot multiple times....
27-year-old Montgomery Co. man arrested for road rage incident on I-68
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County for a reported road rage incident in Allegany County on Sunday. Troopers said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68 near the Allegany County line. Initial reports indicated that the driver of an Acura SUV pointed a pistol at another driver before continuing east into Allegany County.
fox5dc.com
15-year-old arrested for shooting juvenile in DC; Police search for other suspects
WASHINGTON - A 15-year-old is in custody for shooting and injuring a juvenile victim in Southeast, D.C. in October, as police search for other suspects. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 12:55 p.m. on October 9 in the 2600 block of Birney Place. Once at the...
Investigators reveal likely cause of fiery condo explosion in Gaithersburg
Investigators have revealed the likely cause of a fiery explosion last week at a Gaithersburg condominium complex.
fox5dc.com
18-year-old woman shot, killed in hotel room was DC high school student: officials
WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old woman who was shot and killed in a hotel room in the District was a D.C. high school student, school officials say. D.C. police say they responded to a shooting Saturday night at the Hilton Garden Inn on 1st Street where they found Akira Wilson suffering from gunshot wounds. She later died from her injuries.
High school student shot, killed inside hotel room in Northeast
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating the circumstances of a deadly shooting that took place inside a hotel room Saturday night. Emergency dispatchers received a call about the sound of gunfire in the hotel in the 1200 block of 1st St. NE shortly after 11 p.m. When officers […]
Bay Net
Officers Recover 387 Grams Of Marijuana And Three Firearms During Traffic Stop In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On November 16 at 9:48 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Bannister Circle and Hamilton Place after observing it fail to stop at a stop sign. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana....
NBC Washington
Car Crashes Into Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Montgomery County
Three people are hurt after a car barreled into a medical marijuana dispensary in Germantown, Maryland, Monday afternoon, authorities say. A black vehicle could be seen almost entirely inside the front of Bloom Medicinals on Middlebrook Road. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said the driver of the...
BPD: Man assaulted with a hammer at a North Baltimore church
The 78-year-old male victim suffered a minor cut to the ear and was taken to a hospital for precautionary measures.
Suspect Arrested After Brutally Stabbing Stranger To Death In Oxon Hill Parking Lot
A Clinton man has been charged in connection to a fatal stabbing in Oxon Hill, authorities say. Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland, 29, is accused of stabbing Anthony Taylor Sr., 47, in a parking lot in the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway around noon, Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
Young Teen Shot During Evening Attack In Baltimore
A young teen is recovering after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. The 15-year-old was found by officers after they were dispatched to the 3100 block of Lorena Avenue shortly after 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, following reports of shots fired, authorities say. The 15-year-old was rushed to a hospital...
Accused drunk driver charged in deadly, wrong-way interstate crash in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP said a driver who was drunk and heading the wrong way on Interstate 97 caused a crash that involved several vehicles and killed a man Saturday morning. Troopers said the wreck happened on Interstate 97 at Route 32 around 12:45 a.m. Three cars […]
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen in Rockville Town Center
Rockville City police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Town Center area Friday night, November 18, 2022. The vehicle, which was parked along the street on Helen Heneghan Way, was reported stolen at 11:20 PM.
rockvillenights.com
Victim assaulted outside apartment building in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault on the street outside an apartmetn building early yesterday morning, November 18, 2022. The assault was reported in the 500 block of Blandford Street at 12:02 AM Friday.
Fourth teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested a fourth teenager in connection to the death of a 20-year-old man. Taon Lamont Cline, 20, was shot to death on April 22, in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road in Germantown, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Police arrested...
mymcmedia.org
Ongoing Active Investigation for Homicide in Silver Spring
Detectives in the Major Crimes Division of the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Silver Spring. Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road. When they arrived at the scene, an adult male was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was brought to the hospital in stable condition.
Man found in Maryland condominium explosion died by suicide, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An explosion that rocked a Maryland condominium on Wednesday was set off by a man whose aim was to die by suicide, authorities said Friday. Authorities identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, of Gaithersburg, The Washington Post reported. At least 14 people were injured, with 10 of them hospitalized, according to the newspaper. The explosion, which erupted at 8:40 a.m. EST, destroyed nine units in a Potomac Oaks Condominium building.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville gas station burglary spree continues
Another gas station was broken into in Rockville early yesterday morning, November 19, 2022, the third gas station burglary in as many weeks. Rockville City police were called to a service station in the 1900 block of Veirs Mill Road at 6:48 AM Saturday. Officers responding found evidence of forced entry at the business.
