ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Steelers: How to watch and follow

Some fans may be confused to see this match up between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers in an afternoon time slot. That is because the NFL flexed this game out of its Sunday Night Football slot. You can chalk it up to the Steelers not looking like the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Steelers first half

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to kick off at Acrisure Stadium, so come join the fun in our first-half game thread.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals get revenge vs. Steelers in 37-30 win at Pittsburgh

Coming out of the bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals amassed over 400 yards of offense in a 37-30 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. 37 points is the second-most the franchise has ever scored in Pittsburgh, and their last four wins have now featured at least 30 on the scoreboard. Joe...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Twitter reactions to Bengals beating Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals ran away with their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half. If it wasn’t for a very late touchdown by the Steelers, the game would have looked like it actually played out, a second half whooping. Here are some of the best tweets from...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Will the Bengals make the playoffs?

The Cincinnati Bengals have had their moments this season. Following a difficult 0-2 start in games Cincinnati really had no business losing, they ended that record with a 15-point win over the Jets and a 12-point win over the Dolphins, two victories that have been looking even more impressive recently.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Brian Callahan mentioned as a head coach candidate

Over the last several offseasons, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has been mentioned as a young coach that could potentially join the head coaching ranks in the league. Known as a candidate to watch for several jobs over the last few seasons, Callahan’s name is starting to surface once...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Trey Hendrickson limps off with injury vs. Steelers but is fine

Trey Hendrickson has returned to the field, so he’s fine for the time being. He actually drew a holding penalty late in the second quarter. The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their attempt at revenge for Week 1 may have become a little more difficult.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Musings Continued...

Well, the first half is over and the score is: The Referees and the Steelers 20 and the Bengals 17. It truly is disgusting and despicable what the referees did in that first half. Just like I said in my previous post, it is tough to win a game when your opponents are the other team and the referees.
Cincy Jungle

Chidobe Awuzie announces successful knee surgery

The Cincinnati Bengals lost defensive back Chidobe Awuzie for the season against the Cleveland Browns several weeks back. After getting a torn ACL diagnosis, Awuzie had to wait several weeks to get the surgery done until the swelling went down enough for the procedure. With the procedure being completed this...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Sunday Night Football open thread

Today’s slate of NFL action comes to a conclusion with the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, so come join the fun in our open thread. Oh, and WHO DEY!!!
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cincy Jungle

Confidence among Bengals fans is high entering the second half of the season

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off their bye week and are set to start the second half of the season with a 5-4 overall record, exactly where they were sitting last season. The Bengals have won three of their last four games with two dominating performances, and one clunker on Monday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals activate DJ Reader; Drue Chrisman set to punt vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals have activated defensive tackle DJ Reader to the active roster from the injured reserve list, the team announced Saturday. In addition, the team elevated punter Drue Chrisman and wide receiver Trenton Irwin from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s road game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals will face the toughest second-half schedule in the NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for the second half of the 2022-23 season in the same spot they were in last season. However, this time they are going to face the toughest schedule in the league. According to FiveThirtyEight, the Bengals have the largest discrepancy between their first and...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy