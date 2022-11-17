Read full article on original website
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Steelers: How to watch and follow
Some fans may be confused to see this match up between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers in an afternoon time slot. That is because the NFL flexed this game out of its Sunday Night Football slot. You can chalk it up to the Steelers not looking like the Steelers...
Cincy Jungle
5 Questions with the Enemy: Jeff Hartman of SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain
The rematch is upon us and the Cincinnati Bengals desperately need this one against the hated Steelers. It’s hard to gauge exactly how good each of these teams are and in where their current identities lie. For a little help on these questions, we tapped the expertise of Jeff...
Cincy Jungle
Steelers’ George Pickens ejected after cheap shot on Bengals’ Tyler Boyd
Trailing by seven, the Pittsburgh Steelers went for an onside kick late in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Thankfully, Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd jumped up, secured the ball, and that was it. Well, until Steelers receiver George Pickens decided to take a blatant cheap shot on Boyd as he...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Steelers first half
The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to kick off at Acrisure Stadium, so come join the fun in our first-half game thread.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals get revenge vs. Steelers in 37-30 win at Pittsburgh
Coming out of the bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals amassed over 400 yards of offense in a 37-30 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. 37 points is the second-most the franchise has ever scored in Pittsburgh, and their last four wins have now featured at least 30 on the scoreboard. Joe...
Cincy Jungle
Twitter reactions to Bengals beating Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals ran away with their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half. If it wasn’t for a very late touchdown by the Steelers, the game would have looked like it actually played out, a second half whooping. Here are some of the best tweets from...
Cincy Jungle
Will the Bengals make the playoffs?
The Cincinnati Bengals have had their moments this season. Following a difficult 0-2 start in games Cincinnati really had no business losing, they ended that record with a 15-point win over the Jets and a 12-point win over the Dolphins, two victories that have been looking even more impressive recently.
Cincy Jungle
Brian Callahan mentioned as a head coach candidate
Over the last several offseasons, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has been mentioned as a young coach that could potentially join the head coaching ranks in the league. Known as a candidate to watch for several jobs over the last few seasons, Callahan’s name is starting to surface once...
Cincy Jungle
Samaje Perine matches career receiving touchdowns amount in win over Steelers
Some games, you just have to win with grit, and Samaje Perine helped the Cincinnati Bengals do just that on Sunday. The team’s backup running back had two receiving touchdowns before Joe Mixon was ruled out with a head injury, and Perine continued to play a big factor in the offense en route to the 37-30 win.
Cincy Jungle
Trey Hendrickson limps off with injury vs. Steelers but is fine
Trey Hendrickson has returned to the field, so he’s fine for the time being. He actually drew a holding penalty late in the second quarter. The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their attempt at revenge for Week 1 may have become a little more difficult.
Cincy Jungle
Musings Continued...
Well, the first half is over and the score is: The Referees and the Steelers 20 and the Bengals 17. It truly is disgusting and despicable what the referees did in that first half. Just like I said in my previous post, it is tough to win a game when your opponents are the other team and the referees.
Cincy Jungle
Chidobe Awuzie announces successful knee surgery
The Cincinnati Bengals lost defensive back Chidobe Awuzie for the season against the Cleveland Browns several weeks back. After getting a torn ACL diagnosis, Awuzie had to wait several weeks to get the surgery done until the swelling went down enough for the procedure. With the procedure being completed this...
Cincy Jungle
Sunday Night Football open thread
Today’s slate of NFL action comes to a conclusion with the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, so come join the fun in our open thread. Oh, and WHO DEY!!!
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Steelers Injury Report: D.J. Reader is back; Ja’Marr Chase is not
The Cincinnati Bengals were back at practice Friday as they make their final preparations before departing to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. The teams both released their final injury reports, giving us an idea of who will be playing Sunday afternoon. For the Bengals, they are set to get a huge...
Cincy Jungle
CJ staff picks for Week 11 Sunday games and Bengals - Steelers pregame thread
Week 11 has has plenty of juicy matchups for the staff to pick from. Even though the Cincinnati Bengals got flexed out of prime time, we should still some close games going on. The highlight of the week is billing up to be the game between the Kansas City Chiefs...
Cincy Jungle
Confidence among Bengals fans is high entering the second half of the season
The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off their bye week and are set to start the second half of the season with a 5-4 overall record, exactly where they were sitting last season. The Bengals have won three of their last four games with two dominating performances, and one clunker on Monday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals activate DJ Reader; Drue Chrisman set to punt vs. Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals have activated defensive tackle DJ Reader to the active roster from the injured reserve list, the team announced Saturday. In addition, the team elevated punter Drue Chrisman and wide receiver Trenton Irwin from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s road game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals will face the toughest second-half schedule in the NFL
The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for the second half of the 2022-23 season in the same spot they were in last season. However, this time they are going to face the toughest schedule in the league. According to FiveThirtyEight, the Bengals have the largest discrepancy between their first and...
Cincy Jungle
Zac Taylor confirms the Bengals talked to Larry Ogunjobi about return before joining Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals are getting set for the second matchup of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Sunday, the Bengals will be facing a key contributor from their 2021-22 team in Larry Ogunjobi. The Bengals wanted to bring Ogunjobi back this offseason, but head coach Zac Taylor said things...
