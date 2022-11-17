Read full article on original website
Philly's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Who's Marching This Year?Ted RiversHouston, PA
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Second migrant bus from Texas arrives in Philadelphia in freezing temperaturesAsh JurbergTexas State
Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win
Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to be down to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when it comes to his free agency decision. If that's the case, the Cowboys certainly made a good impression on Sunday. Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys beat the crap...
Why Eagles' D-line signings are more about Fletcher Cox's play than Jordan Davis' injury
PHILADELPHIA − The initial reaction was that the Eagles signed both veteran defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh because rookie Jordan Davis could be out longer than expected. Davis is on injured reserve and eligible to come off as soon as Dec. 4 after missing the required four games. Davis injured his...
Solving the Eagles ‘dilemma’ of whether or not to fire Jonathan Gannon
Even with the Philadelphia Eagles signing Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh this week, fans – most of whom pray at shrines to Buddy Ryan by their bedside – are still hoping to hear the news of Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s firing. Truthfully, it’s not going to happen, and if we’re being honest, fans should abandon their dreams of running a 1980s-style defense again anytime soon.
Ndamukong Suh Reveals He Picked Eagles Over 1 Other Team
Ndamukong Suh finally came off the free-agent market this past week. The veteran pass rusher decided to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, though he did have to think about it. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Suh was also considering the San Francisco 49ers before he signed with the Eagles. Suh...
NFL World Is Shocked By Micah Parsons Decision
The Dallas Cowboys are thrashing the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons has wreaked havoc on the Vikings all game long, but he recently had to go into the injury tent to get a knee injury checked out. Thankfully, Parsons appears to be OK. He...
Yardbarker
Are Eagles' recent additions just empty calories?
Empty calories come from food with little to no nutritional value. They’re also craveable, like a cupcake. Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh are no cupcakes, but their value to the team is debatable, even in a city that craves defense like Philadelphia. To be fair, Roseman had to do...
Nick Sirianni didn't hold back after Eagles beat Colts — this one was for Frank Reich
INDIANAPOLIS — This one was for Frank Reich — Nick Sirianni’s mentor, friend, and the man he believes should’ve been on the opposing sideline when the former Colts offensive coordinator made his return to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Before the Eagles took on the...
Here's why Eagles' head coach Nick Sirianni was emotional after win over Colts
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ever since Nick Sirianni has been in Philadelphia, he's been never been shy to show his emotions. After the Eagles forced the Indianapolis Colts to turn the ball over on downs late in the fourth quarter to seal a win, the Eagles head coach celebrated. He hopped on top of a bench on the sideline and hyped up some Eagles fans in the front row. Then, he kept going down the field and chirped at some Colts fans.But, as Sirianni entered the locker room following Philadelphia's 17-16 win over Indy, he was seen crying. Why was he so emotional...
Linval Joseph, Ndamukong Suh to make their debut for Eagles against the Colts
The Eagles entered the week with three healthy defensive tackles and then promptly signed Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh to the roster. Before today’s game, head coach Nick Sirianni hinted at both players being available, and James Palmer confirmed the news. With Fletcher Cox coming off a game in...
Week 11 Keys to a Vikings Win
The 8-1 Minnesota Vikings are set to host the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. Minnesota is coming off a win in Buffalo in what can be only called the game of the year so far while Dallas suffered a road loss to the Green Bay Packers. This game could end up being a playoff preview as both squads are well above .500. With another big game coming up, here are the Week 11 keys to a Vikings win.
247Sports
Ndamukong Suh hunts championships as reason behind Philadelphia Eagles signing
The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their defensive line this week with the addition of Ndamukong Suh. The team also signed veteran Linval Joseph while waiting for rookie and former Georgia standout Jordan Davis to return from injury. Suh, who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just two years ago, said the goal remained the same when signing with Philadelphia.
Brian Daboll Announces Giants' Season-Ending Injury
The New York Giants got some brutal injury news on Monday morning. Just one day after their 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions, head coach Brian Daboll announced that rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson suffered a torn ACL. That means he will be out for the remainder of the season.
Eagles C Jason Kelce will tie 60-year franchise record Sunday against Colts
When All-Pro center Jason Kelce steps on the field Sunday for the Philadelphia Eagles Week 11 contest against the Indianapolis Colts, he'll tie a 60-year-old franchise record. Kelce will play in game No. 169 for the Eagles, matching Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik for the most by an offensive lineman in the team's 89-year history.
atozsports.com
Eagles: Nick Sirianni takes veiled shot at Colts over controversial decision
Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) head coach Nick Sirianni was emotional after the team’s comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1). It wasn’t the win that moved Sirianni. It was the fact that his close friend and mentor, Frank Reich, was missing from the Colts’ sideline. Reich was instrumental...
World Series Loser Wins Big in Economic Impact
The Philadelphia Phillies’ World Series loss was still a big win for the City of Brotherly Love. The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau said last week that the team’s playoff run generated an economic impact of $78 million. The playoff run resulted in $49 million in direct spending...
Jalen Hurts' late TD run gives Eagles 17-16 win over Colts
Six days after Philly lost its first game of the season, Jalen Hurts scored on an 8-yard touchdown run with 1:20 to play, and the Eagles rallied for a 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
NBA world reacts to terrible 76ers news
The Philadelphia 76ers seem to have a budding star on their hands in third-year guard Tyrese Maxey. Unfortunately for them, he went down with what seems to be a serious foot injury on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The injury occurred early in the second half of Friday’s game, when Maxey landed awkwardly on his Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible 76ers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington Wizards Sign Former Chicago Bulls Player
The Washington Wizards have signed former Chicago Bulls player Devon Dotson.
D'Angelo Russell Applauds 76ers' Temporary Starters
Minnesota standout D'Angelo Russell issued credit to the 76ers' backcourt.
