The Spun

Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win

Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to be down to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when it comes to his free agency decision. If that's the case, the Cowboys certainly made a good impression on Sunday. Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys beat the crap...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Solving the Eagles ‘dilemma’ of whether or not to fire Jonathan Gannon

Even with the Philadelphia Eagles signing Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh this week, fans – most of whom pray at shrines to Buddy Ryan by their bedside – are still hoping to hear the news of Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s firing. Truthfully, it’s not going to happen, and if we’re being honest, fans should abandon their dreams of running a 1980s-style defense again anytime soon.
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals He Picked Eagles Over 1 Other Team

Ndamukong Suh finally came off the free-agent market this past week. The veteran pass rusher decided to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, though he did have to think about it. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Suh was also considering the San Francisco 49ers before he signed with the Eagles. Suh...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By Micah Parsons Decision

The Dallas Cowboys are thrashing the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons has wreaked havoc on the Vikings all game long, but he recently had to go into the injury tent to get a knee injury checked out. Thankfully, Parsons appears to be OK. He...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Are Eagles' recent additions just empty calories?

Empty calories come from food with little to no nutritional value. They’re also craveable, like a cupcake. Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh are no cupcakes, but their value to the team is debatable, even in a city that craves defense like Philadelphia. To be fair, Roseman had to do...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Here's why Eagles' head coach Nick Sirianni was emotional after win over Colts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ever since Nick Sirianni has been in Philadelphia, he's been never been shy to show his emotions. After the Eagles forced the Indianapolis Colts to turn the ball over on downs late in the fourth quarter to seal a win, the Eagles head coach celebrated. He hopped on top of a bench on the sideline and hyped up some Eagles fans in the front row. Then, he kept going down the field and chirped at some Colts fans.But, as Sirianni entered the locker room following Philadelphia's 17-16 win over Indy, he was seen crying. Why was he so emotional...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
purplePTSD.com

Week 11 Keys to a Vikings Win

The 8-1 Minnesota Vikings are set to host the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. Minnesota is coming off a win in Buffalo in what can be only called the game of the year so far while Dallas suffered a road loss to the Green Bay Packers. This game could end up being a playoff preview as both squads are well above .500. With another big game coming up, here are the Week 11 keys to a Vikings win.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Ndamukong Suh hunts championships as reason behind Philadelphia Eagles signing

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their defensive line this week with the addition of Ndamukong Suh. The team also signed veteran Linval Joseph while waiting for rookie and former Georgia standout Jordan Davis to return from injury. Suh, who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just two years ago, said the goal remained the same when signing with Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Brian Daboll Announces Giants' Season-Ending Injury

The New York Giants got some brutal injury news on Monday morning. Just one day after their 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions, head coach Brian Daboll announced that rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson suffered a torn ACL. That means he will be out for the remainder of the season.
NEW YORK STATE
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to terrible 76ers news

The Philadelphia 76ers seem to have a budding star on their hands in third-year guard Tyrese Maxey. Unfortunately for them, he went down with what seems to be a serious foot injury on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The injury occurred early in the second half of Friday’s game, when Maxey landed awkwardly on his Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible 76ers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
