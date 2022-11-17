Christina Ricci has revealed that she had a “fake favourite colour” when she was growing up to avoid her real favourite possessions being taken away.The Wednesday star said that when she was younger, her favourite personal things would be taken from her, but “if you didn’t care you got to keep it”.Ricci, 42, did not specify if it was her parents who would take her favourite items away, but described her childhood home as “chaotic”.Speaking to the Sunday Times this week, she said: “It’s hard to explain without this turning into a therapy session, but when I was younger...

44 MINUTES AGO