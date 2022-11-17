'Investigate the investigators': Biden-allied group vows to push back on House GOP oversight

The law is the law and if it's a crime then so be it. The whole country is wanting these investigations to happen. The Biden family is as corrupt as the Clinton's and obamas and Pelosi and Schumer! They became rich on the backs of Americans and it needs to be investigated. It doesn't have to do with politics, it's the crimes we know that have occurred!!
This goes to show the left wing are hiding everything and doesn't want the real truth to come out. Paying millions of dollars to keep it covered up by these groups. The people they are covering for made billions and they are only paying these groups a million or 2 should make these groups think twice about why they are keeping it covered. lmao
Tit for tat, none of the people's work will get done in Washington, again. Republicans will spend the next two years investigating the investigators, investigate Biden family and trying to impeach Biden. Voters have giving the republicans a chance to do right with the economy and with inflation base on their unknown agenda, if not, they will lose power again on two years.
