ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Investigate the investigators': Biden-allied group vows to push back on House GOP oversight

By Jerry Dunleavy, Justice Department Reporter
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

Viva Vee
4d ago

The law is the law and if it's a crime then so be it. The whole country is wanting these investigations to happen. The Biden family is as corrupt as the Clinton's and obamas and Pelosi and Schumer! They became rich on the backs of Americans and it needs to be investigated. It doesn't have to do with politics, it's the crimes we know that have occurred!!

Reply
3
Viva Vee
4d ago

This goes to show the left wing are hiding everything and doesn't want the real truth to come out. Paying millions of dollars to keep it covered up by these groups. The people they are covering for made billions and they are only paying these groups a million or 2 should make these groups think twice about why they are keeping it covered. lmao

Reply
3
Guest
4d ago

Tit for tat, none of the people's work will get done in Washington, again. Republicans will spend the next two years investigating the investigators, investigate Biden family and trying to impeach Biden. Voters have giving the republicans a chance to do right with the economy and with inflation base on their unknown agenda, if not, they will lose power again on two years.

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week

The rioter who declared in a video that she would murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days incarceration and three years of probation for her role in the January 6 attack. During her departure, she made her intentions clear in a selfie-style video during which she declared that she wanted “to shoot her in the fricking brain”, referring to the House leader whom she had named seconds earlier.News of her impending...
VIRGINIA STATE
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Veracity Report

Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
The Independent

Voices: I used to think Nancy Pelosi was everything wrong with Washington. Wow, was I wrong

Nancy Pelosi has never been particularly popular outside Washington. Like most of Congress, she has low approval ratings and high disapproval ratings. Many conservatives see her as the embodiment of out-of-touch California liberalism that triggers outrage, but liberals see her as part of an old guard that is much less left-wing than they are. Meanwhile, much of America saw her as unwilling to let go of power. I say this because at one time or another, I shared all these views. As a young man inspired by Barack Obama’s soaring rhetoric about bridging larger divides, I found Pelosi’s establishment-style politics...
NEVADA STATE
KXLY

3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees

Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
Washington Examiner

Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children

President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy