Charleston, WV

WVNT-TV

West Virginia DOH flagger hit by car

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Fayetteville celebrates 150th anniversary

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — The town of Fayetteville, home to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, is celebrating a major milestone. The town is marking 150 years. An anniversary event was held Monday morning at the Fayette County Courthouse. Fayetteville is the county seat. Mayor Sharon Cruikshank said...
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
Metro News

MetroNews This Morning 11-21-22

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — MetroNews This morning is a 15-minute weekday podcast getting you informed on what’s happening across the state of West Virginia. MetroNews anchor Carrie Hodousek provides a news update, award-winning sportscaster Kyle Wiggs has sports and MetroNews Talkline Host Hoppy Kercheval provides his daily commentary. Listen...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

West Virginia hunters ready for another buck season

ELKINS, W.Va. — Hunters will be thick in the woods Monday morning for what remains the most popular hunting season of the year in West Virginia. The two week rifle season for buck deer is still the biggest draw for even the most casual of hunters. It’s estimated 250,000 to 300,000 hunters will be on the landscape for opening day.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia school bus involved in crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County school bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle on Monday morning. Kanawha County Metro says the crash happened at the intersection of Washington St. East and Elizabeth St. in Charleston. There were students on the bus, but none of them were injured, according to dispatchers. A woman […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

West Virginia DOH worker struck by car

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia Division of Highways flagger was struck by a car Monday morning. Officials with the WVDOH said the flagger was struck around 8:30 a.m. Monday and treated for minor injuries. The WVDOH takes work zone safety very seriously, and urges motorists to be extra...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Good Day at 4: History of Pepperoni Rolls in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Most people who call the Mountain State “home,” can agree, the unofficial state food, is the pepperoni roll. Simply filled with cheese and pepperoni, the beloved treat is more than the sum of its parts. We sat down with the author of “The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll,” Candace Nelson, who reveals […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Family-owned meat processing shop ready for buck gun season

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — It is officially buck gun season in West Virginia and that means thousands of hunters will head out into the woods for their chance at getting a deer. S&J Custom Meats in Kanawha County has been preparing for the hundreds of people who will...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hardy, Raleigh, and Morgan Counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
BECKLEY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map

CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
TYLER COUNTY, WV
wsvaonline.com

West Virginia ambulance rates rise

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced a 10 percent increase in ambulance ground transportation rates. Governor Jim Justice explained during his press conference yesterday that the increase will provide over 200 ambulance providers in the mountain state with nearly 12 million dollars in additional reimbursements per fiscal year.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchsnetwork.com

Thanksgiving break returns to Kanawha school in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A source of controversy this year in the Kanawha County school system won’t be that way next school year. The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved the new school calendar and it returns Thanksgiving Week 2023 as a full week off. That’s not the...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Man charged in Sissonville shooting

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man has been charged in a shooting incident that took place in Sissonville earlier this month. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, David Anthony Walker, 43, appeared in magistrate court Monday. Walker has been charged with wanton endangerment and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
SISSONVILLE, WV
Metro News

Federal dollars to help WVU expand rural drug treatment program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Institute for Community and Rural Health has received $1 million in federal funds to maintain and expand the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. The money comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

West Virginia named top 10 state with friendliest neighbors

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A new study commissioned by Verizon and Nextdoor, led by kindness.org revealed the states with the kindest neighbors in America and West Virginia is on the list! The study included asking 10,000 people, from all 50 states, which kind acts they would do for their neighbors. Overall, the study revealed a […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

