Last baby born at West Virginia Hospital after childbirth services stop
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Friday, Nov. 19, was the last day labor and delivery services were available at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. Elijah Royce Bradley is the final child born at the hospital. He was born on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 11:36 p.m. Elijah’s parents are Makayla Triplett and Steven Bradley […]
WVNT-TV
West Virginia DOH flagger hit by car
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries.
Metro News
Fayetteville celebrates 150th anniversary
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — The town of Fayetteville, home to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, is celebrating a major milestone. The town is marking 150 years. An anniversary event was held Monday morning at the Fayette County Courthouse. Fayetteville is the county seat. Mayor Sharon Cruikshank said...
West Virginia residents on alert after alleged racially-charged incidents over the weekend
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article contains graphic imagery. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Residents in Cabell County say they are concerned after several alleged racially-charged incidents have occurred recently, including one in a company work truck. A viewer – who wanted to remain anonymous – sent in an image of what looks to be a black […]
Metro News
MetroNews This Morning 11-21-22
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — MetroNews This morning is a 15-minute weekday podcast getting you informed on what’s happening across the state of West Virginia. MetroNews anchor Carrie Hodousek provides a news update, award-winning sportscaster Kyle Wiggs has sports and MetroNews Talkline Host Hoppy Kercheval provides his daily commentary. Listen...
Metro News
West Virginia hunters ready for another buck season
ELKINS, W.Va. — Hunters will be thick in the woods Monday morning for what remains the most popular hunting season of the year in West Virginia. The two week rifle season for buck deer is still the biggest draw for even the most casual of hunters. It’s estimated 250,000 to 300,000 hunters will be on the landscape for opening day.
School will be in session in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Monday despite bus driver shortage
UPDATE (1:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21): Kanawha County Schools says that the majority of schools have full or partial bus service. They say that all guardians with students affected by bus interruptions have received a message saying, “If you normally drop off your student or if you are able to find transportation to school […]
West Virginia school bus involved in crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County school bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle on Monday morning. Kanawha County Metro says the crash happened at the intersection of Washington St. East and Elizabeth St. in Charleston. There were students on the bus, but none of them were injured, according to dispatchers. A woman […]
West Virginia police give man $10,000 penalty after shooting deer in dark
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) cited two people in Putnam County for violating deer hunting regulations. Officers with the DNR recently investigated a complaint in Bills Creek. According to the DNR, officers found a suspect who admitted he shot an eight-point buck at dark. The inside spread […]
WDTV
West Virginia DOH worker struck by car
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia Division of Highways flagger was struck by a car Monday morning. Officials with the WVDOH said the flagger was struck around 8:30 a.m. Monday and treated for minor injuries. The WVDOH takes work zone safety very seriously, and urges motorists to be extra...
Good Day at 4: History of Pepperoni Rolls in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Most people who call the Mountain State “home,” can agree, the unofficial state food, is the pepperoni roll. Simply filled with cheese and pepperoni, the beloved treat is more than the sum of its parts. We sat down with the author of “The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll,” Candace Nelson, who reveals […]
wchstv.com
Family-owned meat processing shop ready for buck gun season
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — It is officially buck gun season in West Virginia and that means thousands of hunters will head out into the woods for their chance at getting a deer. S&J Custom Meats in Kanawha County has been preparing for the hundreds of people who will...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hardy, Raleigh, and Morgan Counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
wsvaonline.com
West Virginia ambulance rates rise
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced a 10 percent increase in ambulance ground transportation rates. Governor Jim Justice explained during his press conference yesterday that the increase will provide over 200 ambulance providers in the mountain state with nearly 12 million dollars in additional reimbursements per fiscal year.
wchsnetwork.com
Thanksgiving break returns to Kanawha school in 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A source of controversy this year in the Kanawha County school system won’t be that way next school year. The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved the new school calendar and it returns Thanksgiving Week 2023 as a full week off. That’s not the...
wchsnetwork.com
Man charged in Sissonville shooting
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man has been charged in a shooting incident that took place in Sissonville earlier this month. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, David Anthony Walker, 43, appeared in magistrate court Monday. Walker has been charged with wanton endangerment and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Metro News
Federal dollars to help WVU expand rural drug treatment program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Institute for Community and Rural Health has received $1 million in federal funds to maintain and expand the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. The money comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human...
West Virginia named top 10 state with friendliest neighbors
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A new study commissioned by Verizon and Nextdoor, led by kindness.org revealed the states with the kindest neighbors in America and West Virginia is on the list! The study included asking 10,000 people, from all 50 states, which kind acts they would do for their neighbors. Overall, the study revealed a […]
National Weather Service: West Virginia has elevated fire danger
The National Weather Service made a special weather statement Monday morning warning residents across the state not to burn due to high fire risk.
