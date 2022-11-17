WWE News: Latest Episode of Making It Maximum, Top 10 Coolest Moments of The Shield, Shawn Michaels on Games With Names Show

Read full article on original website
Sting Proves He’s Not Darby Allin’s Weakness With Victory at AEW Full Gear
Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal had claimed that Sting was Darby Allin’s weakness, but the Stinger proved otherwise at AEW Full Gear. Sting and Darby managed to pick up the win, as Sting hit Lethal with a Scorpion Death Drop followed by a Coffin Drop from Darby to win.
Kevin Nash & Ken Shamrock Cast in Upcoming Sci-Fi Action Movie Fight Another Day
– Deadline that WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and former WWE Superstar and UFC Champion Ken SHamrock have joined the cast of the upcoming independent production, Fight Another Day. The project is an action movie for Kemodo Entertainment and High Star Entertainment. The film shoot has already begun in Torono.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 11.19.22: US Title Match Main Event, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ when Damage CTRL interfered.
Tyrus Comments On Being The Largest NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion
In the aftermath of winning the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship, Tyrus spoke to the Miamai Herald’s Jim Varsallone about his new status as champion (per Fightful). He expressed pride in being the physically largest billed wrestler to gain the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title and also talked about wearing the title on his other television appearances. You can read a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
William Regal On How A Promo Changed Jon Moxley’s Career, Triple H’s Reaction, Learning About Moxley Before FCW
On a recent edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal explained how Jon Moxley came across his radar, Moxley crushing his showcase promo, HHH’s reaction, and much more. Check out the highlights below:. On he and HHH visiting FCW for a talent showcase: “So [HHH and I] get...
Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship At AEW Full Gear (Clips)
In a shocking finish, Samoa Joe walked away from AEW Full Gear with both the AEW TNT title and the ROH Television title. The ROH belt was not on the line in the match. At the end of the match, Wardlow hit three powerbombs on Powerhouse Hobbs, and when he went for a fourth, Joe hit him in the back of the head with a title belt. He then applied a choke to Hobbs to get the submission victory.
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Results 11.20.22: Inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion Crowned
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over took place on Sunday morning, with the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results from the show, which took place in Tokyo at the Ariake Arena, below courtesy of Fightful:. * Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, Gabriel Kidd &...
Tony Khan Gives Updates On Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Hangman Page & Adam Cole After AEW Full Gear
Tony Khan provided a little bit of an update on some missing AEW stars in Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Hangman Page & Adam Cole after AEW Full Gear. Khan was asked in the post-show media scrum about the four, who have been off TV for a while. Page and Cole...
MJF Defeats Jon Moxley To Win AEW World Title at Full Gear (Clips)
MJF defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Title in the main event of AEW Full Gear tonight. This marks MJF’s first AEW World Title reign. William Regal got involved in the match, turning on Moxley by sliding brass knuckles to MJF, which he used to knock Moxley out and secure the win.
Ask 411 Wrestling: Was a Ladder Match Suggested For Survivor Series 1997?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
Roman Reigns On His Run In WWE, When His Title Reign May End
In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns spoke about his rise to the top in WWE and when his record-breaking title run may eventually end. Here are highlights:. On his ability to succeed in any era: “All those guys that you named off, could they do what they did right now? I know I could do it back then. I know if you sent me to the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, 2000s, I’m going to be a top guy, I’m going to be a centerpiece. But could they come into this world? Could they handle the burden and the pressure of 2022, of the modern day? I just don’t think they could. And that’s no disrespect to anybody. I had the advantage of looking at all their bodies of work, going through that, learning from it, and then being able to adjust everything as need be, so I can do what I’ve done.”
Impact Wrestling News: Updated Lineup for Tonight’s TV Tapings, Over Drive Video Highlights
– Impact Wrestling has its Over Drive Fallout TV tapings scheduled for tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Motor City Machine Guns will challenge Heath and Rhino for the Impact Tag Team Titles after winning a No. 1 contender’s match on last night’s show. Here’s the updated lineup:
Chavo Guerrero Weighs In On Dominik Mysterio’s WWE Run, Ross & Marshall Von Erich’s Potential
Chavo Guerrero recently shared his thoughts about the potential of Ross & Marshall Von Erich as well as Dominik Mysterio’s current run in WWE. Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc and was asked about the Von Erichs, who are currently busy in MLW, as well as Dominik’s heel turn in WWE. You can check out the highlights below:
Possible Spoiler On WWE Star’s Impending TV Return
A new report has details on a WWE star potentially returning to TV soon. Fightful reports that as of last week, Becky Lynch was expected to make her return soon from the separated shoulder injury that has kept her out since SummerSlam. According to the report, Lynch was unable to...
Booker T Jumps In On The Road Dogg – Bret Hart Controversy
Booker T took some time on his most recent Hall of Fame podcast to talk about Road Dogg’s commentary on Bret Hart (via Wrestling Inc). Booker offered an opposing perspective to Dogg’s dismissal of Bret Hart’s ability as a worker and also provided an alternative viewpoint on if that characteristic should be the measure of a wrestler in the first place. You can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.
Saraya Comments On In-Ring Return At AEW Full Gear
Saraya had her first wrestling match in five years tonight at AEW Full Gear, defeating Britt Baker. After initially feigning problems with her neck, Saraya fought an entire match against Baker and eventually won with the move formerly known as the RamPaige. She celebrated with her brother Zak Zodiac when the match was over.
Tony Khan On Considering Other Options For a ROH Show, Says a ‘Place Holder’ Show Would Be a Trade Off
Tony Khan says he doesn’t want to do a ROH series on YouTube quite yet when there are other options out there that he’s looking at. Khan was asked during the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum whether, with no ROH weekly series as of yet, he’s considered doing a series on YouTube until they can get a TV series on a more traditional platform. You can check out the highlights below:
MLW News: Cold Open For This Week’s Fusion, Trailer For Shun Skywalker’s Arrival
– MLW has released the cold open for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. You can check out the video below for the episode, which airs on Thanksgiving and has the following matches set:. * MLW Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday. * MLW Featherweight...
Bryan Danielson Reveals When His Full-Time Wrestling Run Will End, MJF Reacts
Bryan Danielson is holding firm on his plans regarding when his full-time wrestling career will end, and MJF has thoughts on that. Danielson appeared on Ron Funches’ One Fall and, when asked about how long he plans to keep wrestling full-time, stuck firm to his previously-noted plans to end that when his current contract with AEW ends in 2024.
Johnny Gargano Debuts Remixed Theme Song On WWE Raw
Johnny Gargano has a new version of his theme song as seen on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Gargano come out to a remixed version of “Rebel Heart,” with a different opening riff and singer. Gargano was supposed to face The Miz...
