WWE News: Latest Episode of Making It Maximum, Top 10 Coolest Moments of The Shield, Shawn Michaels on Games With Names Show

In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns spoke about his rise to the top in WWE and when his record-breaking title run may eventually end. Here are highlights:. On his ability to succeed in any era: “All those guys that you named off, could they do what they did right now? I know I could do it back then. I know if you sent me to the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, 2000s, I’m going to be a top guy, I’m going to be a centerpiece. But could they come into this world? Could they handle the burden and the pressure of 2022, of the modern day? I just don’t think they could. And that’s no disrespect to anybody. I had the advantage of looking at all their bodies of work, going through that, learning from it, and then being able to adjust everything as need be, so I can do what I’ve done.”

