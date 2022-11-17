ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
informnny.com

Buffalo man arraigned on murder charge for alleged stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned this past weekend on a murder charge after an alleged fatal stabbing of his girlfriend earlier this month. It is alleged that on Nov. 4 just after 1:30 p.m., 67-year-old James Allen and his 44-year-old girlfriend were involved in a verbal altercation at their home on Cambridge Avenue, when he allegedly stabbed her during the argument. After, the defendant allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with another male.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Man dead following police-involved shooting

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 40-year-old man identified as Daniel D. Kachinoski is dead following an officer-involved shooting, according to the Town of Niagara Police Department. Sheriff Michael Filicetti viewed the police body cam video and said "I can tell that based on what I have reviewed thus far,...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Niagara Falls man arrested for Assault 3rd

On November 14, 2022 at 11:21 am, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Jaerode Seright, 28 of Niagara Falls, NY for Assault 3rd, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Criminal Mischief 4th. On November 14, 2022 Troopers responded to a 911 report of a domestic disturbance at Independence Ave, city of...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
rochesterfirst.com

RPD: Man fatally shot during party in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was fatally shot overnight Saturday on Lochner Place, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. As of about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the victim’s identity has been withheld pending family notifications. Officers said they responded to 6 Lochner Place at about 3 a.m....
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police: Gas station overhang collapses in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A gas station overhang at a Sunoco station collapsed in West Seneca on Monday night, according to police. The overhang collapsed sometime before 6:15 p.m. at the station on Union Road and Clinton Street. Police say there were no injuries and no vehicles were damaged. Several structures across Western New […]
WEST SENECA, NY
13 WHAM

Park Avenue rape suspect pleads not guilty

Rochester, N.Y. — The man accused of raping one woman and attempting to rape three others in the Park Avenue neighborhood pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in City Court. Hayden Cypressi, 26, is charged with rape for an Aug. 27 incident in the area of South Goodman Street and Park Avenue.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy