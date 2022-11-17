Read full article on original website
Erie County Sheriff identifies person hit and killed by train
FARNHAM, N.Y. — On Monday morning, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia put out a request to help identify human remains found near railroad tracks in the Village of Farnham on Nov. 19. Later that day, it was announced the person was identified as Manuel Battaglia, 63, of Derby. Sheriff...
Reward offered for information in connection to fatal shooting on Parker Blvd.
According to Crime Stoppers, Antoyn Williams and Kristina Perez were shot and killed inside their apartment on Parker Boulevard and a third victim was shot and survived.
Man lunged at Niagara officers before being fatally shot, police say
The officers, ages 29 and 24, were hired by the Town of Niagara Police Department in 2020 and 2022, respectively.
24 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week [Photos]
These 24 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. Serio-Troy, Nicholas Stephen. Booking Date/Time: 11/19/2022 00:18:18. AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE-...
Buffalo man arraigned on murder charge for alleged stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned this past weekend on a murder charge after an alleged fatal stabbing of his girlfriend earlier this month. It is alleged that on Nov. 4 just after 1:30 p.m., 67-year-old James Allen and his 44-year-old girlfriend were involved in a verbal altercation at their home on Cambridge Avenue, when he allegedly stabbed her during the argument. After, the defendant allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with another male.
Man dead following police-involved shooting
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 40-year-old man identified as Daniel D. Kachinoski is dead following an officer-involved shooting, according to the Town of Niagara Police Department. Sheriff Michael Filicetti viewed the police body cam video and said "I can tell that based on what I have reviewed thus far,...
Niagara Falls man arrested for Assault 3rd
On November 14, 2022 at 11:21 am, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Jaerode Seright, 28 of Niagara Falls, NY for Assault 3rd, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Criminal Mischief 4th. On November 14, 2022 Troopers responded to a 911 report of a domestic disturbance at Independence Ave, city of...
RPD: Man fatally shot during party in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was fatally shot overnight Saturday on Lochner Place, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. As of about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the victim’s identity has been withheld pending family notifications. Officers said they responded to 6 Lochner Place at about 3 a.m....
Police: Gas station overhang collapses in West Seneca
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A gas station overhang at a Sunoco station collapsed in West Seneca on Monday night, according to police. The overhang collapsed sometime before 6:15 p.m. at the station on Union Road and Clinton Street. Police say there were no injuries and no vehicles were damaged. Several structures across Western New […]
Missing: State police attempt to locate man in Allegany County
ANGELICA, N.Y. — An 85-year-old man has gone missing Friday in Allegany County. Thomas Robinson, 85, is a missing vulnerable adult with dementia who might also be in need of medical attention, according to New York State Police. No photo of Robinson was immediately available. Robinson was driving a...
Report: Tops shooting suspect to plead guilty to charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are reports that the Tops shooting suspect will plead guilty to state charges. A family member of one of the mass shooting victims confirmed this information with 2 On Your Side. Payton Gendron faces 25 counts, including ten counts of first degree murder. The shooting...
Park Avenue rape suspect pleads not guilty
Rochester, N.Y. — The man accused of raping one woman and attempting to rape three others in the Park Avenue neighborhood pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in City Court. Hayden Cypressi, 26, is charged with rape for an Aug. 27 incident in the area of South Goodman Street and Park Avenue.
Buffalo man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend on Cambridge Avenue
A Buffalo man is accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend during a domestic violence incident on Cambridge Avenue on November 4.
Cheektowaga, West Seneca police receiving reports of furnaces unable to turn on
Both the Cheektowaga and West Seneca Police Departments have received emergency calls from residents with furnaces that are unable to turn on.
Man sentenced for 2020 N. Clinton Ave murder
The New York State Supreme Court has sentenced the man convicted of a 2020 murder on North Clinton Avenue.
4 juveniles arrested on Clifton St. in connection to stolen vehicle
Before the officers could perform a traffic stop, the car stopped and all four occupants got out and ran.
Erie County leaders call abandoned, car-littered Southtown streets ‘ground zero’
It's not just passenger cars stuck. Many problems are coming from tractor-trailers stuck in the snow and ice.
Missing vulnerable adult alert for missing 85-year-old man canceled
NYSP issued a missing vulnerable adult alert on Friday for a missing man in the Village of Angelica. The alert has now been canceled.
Man pleads not guilty to instances of rape, attempted rape in Rochester
Police said that last week, investigators identified a 26-year-old man as a suspect.
In-person visitations remain on hold at Erie County Holding and Correctional facilities
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office wanted to remind the public that in-person visitations at the Erie County Holding Center and the Erie County Correctional Facility are still on hold due to COVID and other respiratory illnesses at the sites. According to the news release, as of...
