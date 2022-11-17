AEW News: Tony Khan Previews Full Gear on Unrestricted, Peter Avalon on Art of Wrestling, Dynamite Video Highlights

Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Sting Proves He’s Not Darby Allin’s Weakness With Victory at AEW Full Gear
Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal had claimed that Sting was Darby Allin’s weakness, but the Stinger proved otherwise at AEW Full Gear. Sting and Darby managed to pick up the win, as Sting hit Lethal with a Scorpion Death Drop followed by a Coffin Drop from Darby to win.
411mania.com
William Regal On How A Promo Changed Jon Moxley’s Career, Triple H’s Reaction, Learning About Moxley Before FCW
On a recent edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal explained how Jon Moxley came across his radar, Moxley crushing his showcase promo, HHH’s reaction, and much more. Check out the highlights below:. On he and HHH visiting FCW for a talent showcase: “So [HHH and I] get...
411mania.com
Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship At AEW Full Gear (Clips)
In a shocking finish, Samoa Joe walked away from AEW Full Gear with both the AEW TNT title and the ROH Television title. The ROH belt was not on the line in the match. At the end of the match, Wardlow hit three powerbombs on Powerhouse Hobbs, and when he went for a fourth, Joe hit him in the back of the head with a title belt. He then applied a choke to Hobbs to get the submission victory.
411mania.com
Saraya Comments On In-Ring Return At AEW Full Gear
Saraya had her first wrestling match in five years tonight at AEW Full Gear, defeating Britt Baker. After initially feigning problems with her neck, Saraya fought an entire match against Baker and eventually won with the move formerly known as the RamPaige. She celebrated with her brother Zak Zodiac when the match was over.
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 11.19.22: US Title Match Main Event, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ when Damage CTRL interfered.
411mania.com
WWE Stars Attend International Pro Wrestling Museum
Several WWE stars attended the International Professional Wrestling Museum before Monday night’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that Bruce Prichard, Tamina Snuka, Kevin Owens and Michael Hayes were among those who visited the museum before the taping. The museum is located in the MVP Arena in Albany, which also...
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: Updated Lineup for Tonight’s TV Tapings, Over Drive Video Highlights
– Impact Wrestling has its Over Drive Fallout TV tapings scheduled for tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Motor City Machine Guns will challenge Heath and Rhino for the Impact Tag Team Titles after winning a No. 1 contender’s match on last night’s show. Here’s the updated lineup:
411mania.com
Tony Khan On Considering Other Options For a ROH Show, Says a ‘Place Holder’ Show Would Be a Trade Off
Tony Khan says he doesn’t want to do a ROH series on YouTube quite yet when there are other options out there that he’s looking at. Khan was asked during the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum whether, with no ROH weekly series as of yet, he’s considered doing a series on YouTube until they can get a TV series on a more traditional platform. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
Kevin Nash & Ken Shamrock Cast in Upcoming Sci-Fi Action Movie Fight Another Day
– Deadline that WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and former WWE Superstar and UFC Champion Ken SHamrock have joined the cast of the upcoming independent production, Fight Another Day. The project is an action movie for Kemodo Entertainment and High Star Entertainment. The film shoot has already begun in Torono.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Akira Tozawa def. Grayson Waller. Waller attacked Tozawa after the match.
411mania.com
Jamie Hayter Defeats Toni Storm To Win Interim AEW Women’s Title at Full Gear (Clips)
Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm to win the Interim AEW Women’s Title at AEW Full Gear tonight. The match featured Rebel and Dr. Britt Baker interfering and attacking Toni Storm. Hayter ultimately hit Storm with the Hayterade ripcord lariat for the win. This is Hayter’s first reign as Interim...
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends are teaming up on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Angelo Parker, Matt Menard & Daniel...
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Was a Ladder Match Suggested For Survivor Series 1997?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler On WWE Star’s Impending TV Return
A new report has details on a WWE star potentially returning to TV soon. Fightful reports that as of last week, Becky Lynch was expected to make her return soon from the separated shoulder injury that has kept her out since SummerSlam. According to the report, Lynch was unable to...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Gives Updates On Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Hangman Page & Adam Cole After AEW Full Gear
Tony Khan provided a little bit of an update on some missing AEW stars in Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Hangman Page & Adam Cole after AEW Full Gear. Khan was asked in the post-show media scrum about the four, who have been off TV for a while. Page and Cole...
411mania.com
Several Previously-Absent Wrestlers Reportedly in Newark Ahead of AEW Full Gear (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
UPDATE: Fightful Select reports that Brody King and Julia Hart are also in Newark, meaning the entire House of Black stable is at Full Gear. Original: Fightful Select has an update on some names who are in town ahead of tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. According to the report, House of Black members Malaki Black and Buddy Matthews are said to be in Newark, New Jersey ahead of the event.
411mania.com
Andrade El Idolo Says ‘Bye’ In New Social Media Post
Andrade El Idolo has fans speculating on his AEW status after posting a “bye” message to social media. The AEW star posted to his Instagram with a series of photos of himself with his AEW mask, which was captioned:. “I just want to say thank you!!! Bye #howyouknow”
411mania.com
Matches Set For This Week’s Episode of NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the matches for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The company announced the following matches for this week’s show, which airs Saturday on New Japan World:. * Aussie Open vs. Jakob Austin Young & Gregory Sharpe. * Juice Robinson vs. Jake Something. * Fred Rosser...
411mania.com
Chavo Guerrero Weighs In On Dominik Mysterio’s WWE Run, Ross & Marshall Von Erich’s Potential
Chavo Guerrero recently shared his thoughts about the potential of Ross & Marshall Von Erich as well as Dominik Mysterio’s current run in WWE. Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc and was asked about the Von Erichs, who are currently busy in MLW, as well as Dominik’s heel turn in WWE. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 11.21.22
It’s the last Raw before Survivor Series and the card is mostly set. Both WarGames matches are almost entirely ready to go following the return of Kevin Owens on Smackdown. Tonight is going to be about finding the final woman in the other WarGames match and adding in some other stuff to the show. Let’s get to it.
