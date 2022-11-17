ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alba, TX

KLTV

WebXtra: Local lawyer aims to give back to Longview with free turkeys

Woman has been volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview 47 years. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with 97-year-old Christus Good Shepherd volunteer Marilyn Johnson who has volunteered at that hospital for 47 years. Her birthday is November 23, and she's thinking about retiring from volunteering. Updated: 18 minutes ago.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Lufkin Museum of East Texas hosts festival of trees

East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday food distribution event in Tyler. The East Texas Food Bank is lending a helping hand to people struggling to fill their table for the holidays. Woman recognized for 47 years of volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview. Updated: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:08...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: East Texas hospitals receive fall 2022 safety ratings

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Seven East Texas hospitals have been given “A” safety grades for fall 2022, up from five in the spring. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit that aims to save lives by evaluating hospitals based on the performance of harm prevention systems and the hospital’s amount of errors, injuries, accidents and […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

East Texas teen in constant pursuit of knowledge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas teen is dispelling the notion that today’s youth want success without working for it, through a constant pursuit of knowledge. The only girl in a Holly Lake Ranch martial arts class, 13-year-old Liza Strong, is on a mission to master everything she pursues.
HOLLY LAKE RANCH, TX
KLTV

East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday food distribution event in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds of cars lined up on the Green Acres Baptist Church campus and down Troup Highway for the East Texas Food Bank’s holiday food box distribution in Tyler. The East Texas Food Bank is making sure families have food on their table ahead of Thanksgiving....
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
EUSTACE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Minnie the chihuahua is looking for a home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Richell with SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share Minnie in hopes of finding her a forever home. Minnie is a four pound, 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that is very easy going and loves to be around other dogs. For more information on how to give Minnie and […]
TYLER, TX
KWTX

Amber Alert discontinued: Abducted East Texas boy found safe

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Amber Alert issued on Monday, Nov. 21, for 5-year-old Zaccariah Sutton, a boy abducted in Overton, has been discontinued and the boy has been found safe. The suspect in the abduction was 59-year-old Pamela Medlock, who was last seen driving a black Jeep Wrangler...
OVERTON, TX
CBS19

11 Smith County children adopted into forever families during National Adoption Day event

TYLER, Texas — Eight families went through a whirlwind of emotions as they arrived at the final stage of their long, much-anticipated adoption process on Friday. In celebration of National Adoption Day, 11 Smith County children sealed the deal with their forever homes through an adoption event at The HUB in downtown Tyler, hosted by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview Arboretum holds Super Service Saturday tree planting project

An ambitious project has been undertaken by an East Texas arboretum and a host of volutneers, one they hope will be a joy to generations to come. The Longview Arboretum held Super Service Saturday, joined by volunteers from the community in various organizations such as Downtown Rotary, Greggton Rotary, Ambucs, and Zonta Club. The project involves the planting of a tree “allée,” about two dozen large Shumard Oaks that will form a tree line separated by 50 yards of open meadow. The trees were donated by arboretum supporters at the annual garden party and beyond. Each tree weighs around 2,800 pounds, and setting and maneuvering them is a job in itself. Arboretum Director Stephen Chamblee talks about why they came up with the project.
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Firefighter Accused Of Setting Eight Fires

A Hainesville volunteer firefighter Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola, is accused of setting eight suspicious fires and has a Jan 13 court date in Wood County. He was arrested on Sept 28, 2021, and released the following day after posting a $200,000 collective bond. Wood County Fire Marshall Tully Davidson suspected Keel after finding flares at grass fires on subsequent days, and the Sheriff’s Office revealed he lived within 1.5 to two miles from nine separate suspicious fires.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview business donates turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Turkey will be on the menu for an East Texas rescue mission, as a donation comes to their rescue. AAON Coil Products of Longview donated dozens of turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission this morning, in time for Thanksgiving week. For several years, AAON Longview has...
LONGVIEW, TX

