WebXtra: Local lawyer aims to give back to Longview with free turkeys
Woman has been volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview 47 years. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with 97-year-old Christus Good Shepherd volunteer Marilyn Johnson who has volunteered at that hospital for 47 years. Her birthday is November 23, and she's thinking about retiring from volunteering. Updated: 18 minutes ago.
Woman recognized for 47 years of volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Marilyn Johnson has been volunteering at Christus Good Shepherd for 47 years, most recently in the surgical waiting area. She’s been volunteering at the same Longview Hospital for about half her life. Now that would be impressive for someone, say, 60 years old. But, this volunteer turns 98 in two days.
WebXtra: Lufkin Museum of East Texas hosts festival of trees
East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday food distribution event in Tyler. The East Texas Food Bank is lending a helping hand to people struggling to fill their table for the holidays. Woman recognized for 47 years of volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview. Updated: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:08...
LIST: East Texas hospitals receive fall 2022 safety ratings
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Seven East Texas hospitals have been given “A” safety grades for fall 2022, up from five in the spring. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit that aims to save lives by evaluating hospitals based on the performance of harm prevention systems and the hospital’s amount of errors, injuries, accidents and […]
East Texas teen in constant pursuit of knowledge
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas teen is dispelling the notion that today’s youth want success without working for it, through a constant pursuit of knowledge. The only girl in a Holly Lake Ranch martial arts class, 13-year-old Liza Strong, is on a mission to master everything she pursues.
East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday food distribution event in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds of cars lined up on the Green Acres Baptist Church campus and down Troup Highway for the East Texas Food Bank’s holiday food box distribution in Tyler. The East Texas Food Bank is making sure families have food on their table ahead of Thanksgiving....
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire
EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
Minnie the chihuahua is looking for a home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Richell with SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share Minnie in hopes of finding her a forever home. Minnie is a four pound, 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that is very easy going and loves to be around other dogs. For more information on how to give Minnie and […]
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Van’s first settlers had arrived by the time of the civil war
VAN, Texas (KETK) – Van is on Farm Road 314, State Highway 110 and Interstate 20 near the Van Field 14 miles east of Canton in east central Van Zandt County. Van’s first settlers in the area had arrived by the time of the civil war. By 1874, the town was originally named Swindall for George Swindall, […]
November 20 proclaimed ‘Opal Lee Day,’ named after grandmother of Juneteenth
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas native known as the “grandmother of Juneteenth” made a special visit to Tyler this afternoon. East Texas Weekend’s Willie Downs spoke with Ms. Opal Lee about her vision for change. “And I thought, if a little old lady in tennis...
Amber Alert discontinued: Abducted East Texas boy found safe
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Amber Alert issued on Monday, Nov. 21, for 5-year-old Zaccariah Sutton, a boy abducted in Overton, has been discontinued and the boy has been found safe. The suspect in the abduction was 59-year-old Pamela Medlock, who was last seen driving a black Jeep Wrangler...
List: Where to see the best Christmas lights in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Christmas season is here and that means Christmas lights are going up! Here’s a list of some of the best places to see Christmas lights in East Texas this year: ATHENS Land Of Lights Christmas Park Athens Land of Lights is open from 6 P.M. till 10 P.M. and is located […]
Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire
Longview law firm gives back to community with free turkeys for Thanksgiving. Goudarzi & Young Law Firm gave away 750 smoked turkeys from Bear Creek Smokehouse Monday, and it only took an hour for all supplies to be given out to grateful East Texans. They'll do it again on Wednesday in Gilmer.
East Texas family loses vehicle in fire, expresses gratitude to community for helping during difficult time
MINEOLA, Texas — It was a normal Wednesday for Krista Johnson until her vehicle burst into flames in a Walmart parking lot, leaving her family of five with no car and added financial struggles. Fortunately, no one was inside the van but they were inside the Mineola store, which...
Amazing Job by This Dollar General Employee in Longview, TX Inspired Praise
It seems that when people speak out online, quite often their comments tend to be negative. And honestly, some things need to be ranted about…so we GET IT. At the same time, that means when someone goes out of their way to give a positive shoutout, that person must’ve made a really good impression.
11 Smith County children adopted into forever families during National Adoption Day event
TYLER, Texas — Eight families went through a whirlwind of emotions as they arrived at the final stage of their long, much-anticipated adoption process on Friday. In celebration of National Adoption Day, 11 Smith County children sealed the deal with their forever homes through an adoption event at The HUB in downtown Tyler, hosted by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
WebXtra: Longview Arboretum holds Super Service Saturday tree planting project
An ambitious project has been undertaken by an East Texas arboretum and a host of volutneers, one they hope will be a joy to generations to come. The Longview Arboretum held Super Service Saturday, joined by volunteers from the community in various organizations such as Downtown Rotary, Greggton Rotary, Ambucs, and Zonta Club. The project involves the planting of a tree “allée,” about two dozen large Shumard Oaks that will form a tree line separated by 50 yards of open meadow. The trees were donated by arboretum supporters at the annual garden party and beyond. Each tree weighs around 2,800 pounds, and setting and maneuvering them is a job in itself. Arboretum Director Stephen Chamblee talks about why they came up with the project.
easttexasradio.com
Firefighter Accused Of Setting Eight Fires
A Hainesville volunteer firefighter Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola, is accused of setting eight suspicious fires and has a Jan 13 court date in Wood County. He was arrested on Sept 28, 2021, and released the following day after posting a $200,000 collective bond. Wood County Fire Marshall Tully Davidson suspected Keel after finding flares at grass fires on subsequent days, and the Sheriff’s Office revealed he lived within 1.5 to two miles from nine separate suspicious fires.
WATCH: Video of men taunting police officers goes viral, chief responds
The video may be graphic for some audiences and includes explicit language that has been omitted. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A video from Longview showing a group of men taunting police officers began to go viral Monday night. The incident started with a traffic stop leading to the group mocking the officers repeatedly, ranging from […]
Longview business donates turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Turkey will be on the menu for an East Texas rescue mission, as a donation comes to their rescue. AAON Coil Products of Longview donated dozens of turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission this morning, in time for Thanksgiving week. For several years, AAON Longview has...
