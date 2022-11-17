ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooden Legacy Up Next

WOODEN LEGACY – Anaheim, Calif. Winners of two in a row, Vanderbilt opens the Wooden Legacy against Saint Mary’s. The Commodores opened the season with losses to Memphis and Southern Miss before earning wins over Temple and Morehead State. Saint Mary’s is 5-0 and receiving votes in the...
Indoor Schedule Set

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt track and field program will host three home meets as highlighted by the 2023 indoor track and field scheduled unveiled by director of cross country and track and field Althea Thomas. The Commodores will kick off the indoor season at home as hosts of...
Knelson Brings Her ‘A’ Game

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Faith Knelson won one A Final and placed third in another to lead the Vanderbilt swimming team on the final days of the Gamecock Invitational at the Carolina Natatorium. The Commodores ended the three-day meet with 629 points, placing third in the field of seven schools...
Dores Take Second in Delaware

MILLSBORO, Del. — Vanderbilt nearly pulled off a memorable rally, but the big effort was seven pins short as it fell to North Carolina A&T 4-3 for the championship of the Hawk Classic on Sunday. The Commodores were out of the comfortable groove they enjoyed Saturday and, as a...
Black Friday and Cyber Monday Dore Deals Announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt Athletics has announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday Dore Deals starting Tuesday and running through Nov. 29. Vanderbilt football fans can purchase a $10 package that includes a T-shirt and ticket to the Aug. 26 home football game against Hawai’i. Men’s basketball deals...
Schelling Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt long snapper Wesley Schelling has been named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. The Nashville native recovered a fumble for a touchdown in Vandy’s win over Florida, while also executing all nine long snaps. Schelling became just the fifth...
Commodores Top Seed Going Into Final Day

MILLSBORO, Del. — Vanderbilt threw it into high gear and cruised past five opponents to easily grab the No. 1 seed at the Hawk Classic on Saturday. The Commodores finished the 10 qualifying games 242 pins ahead of second-place North Carolina A&T in earning the top seed for the second consecutive tournament.
Comeback Falls Short Against St. Joe's

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A late fourth-quarter run came up short as Vanderbilt suffered its first loss this season, falling 67-59 to Saint Joseph’s on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium. Vandy (5-1) was trying to improve to 6-0 for the first time since 2011-12, when the Dores won their...
The Greatest Opportunity Yet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Nov. 5, staring at a 3-6 record and five-game losing streak, Vanderbilt’s postseason hopes were hanging by the thinnest of threads. Two weeks later the Commodores have their biggest game in four years ahead of them. “It’s all part of the journey,” Vanderbilt head...
Gators Go Down In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mike Wright threw for three scores and Ray Davis added 122 yards on the ground to lift Vanderbilt to a 31-24 SEC victory over Florida Saturday at FirstBank Stadium. Up 14-12 late in the third quarter, Wright found Gavin Schoenwald from 10 yards out and Ben...
