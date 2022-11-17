ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell seemingly welcome second baby together, his third

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17mgMK_0jEgbg5N00

Kate Mara has seemingly given birth to her and Jamie Bell’s second child together, his third.

The “A Teacher” alum was recently photographed holding an infant while going to and from a shoot with photographer Sal Owen.

Mara wore pink sweats and a hoodie, with her baby sporting a striped hat.

Page Six has reached out to Mara’s reps for comment.

The 39-year-old subtly announced her pregnancy in July with an Instagram photo of herself holding hands with the actor, 36.

“There are three of us in this pic,” she wrote.

Mara covered her budding belly in a pink dress and leather jacket in the social media upload.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qtSHp_0jEgbg5N00
The “A Teacher” alum was photographed with a binkie in her mouth.
SplashNews.com

The spouses’ celebrity friends commented their support at the time, from Michael B. Jordan leaving multiple star emojis to Aaron Paul gushing, “What a lucky little bubba to enter such a wonderful family. Congratulations you two.”

Mara became a mom in May 2019 when she gave birth to a baby girl , but she and Bell have yet to reveal the 3-year-old’s name.

The “Billy Elliot” star previously welcomed a son named Jack, now 9, in July 2013 with his then-wife, Evan Rachel Wood .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=024MOa_0jEgbg5N00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Eh2D_0jEgbg5N00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13it3M_0jEgbg5N00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ei2S7_0jEgbg5N00

As the former couple co-parent their child, their goal is to keep Jack their “priority,” the “Westworld” star, 34, told People in November 2016.

“I think any separation, whether it’s amicable or not, is always difficult,” she explained at the time. “But we’re always doing our best, and the most important thing is our son always comes first.

“Whatever issues the parents have, you’ve just got to get over that and put it to the side,” Wood continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3leP07_0jEgbg5N00
Mara and Bell previously welcomed a daughter in 2019.
katemara/Instagram

One year after her and Bell’s May 2014 split, the “Fantastic Four” star moved on with Mara.

He proposed in January 2017, and they tied the knot that July.

Bell explained to James Corden in January 2018 that the ceremony took place “across the street from” their house.

“We spent the night on that property and we crossed the street and came home,” he said on “The Late Late Show” at the time. “Every day we come out of the house, we see the house we were married in, which is beautiful.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon

Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Evan Rachel Wood Didn't Know How to Tell Son, 9, His Mom 'Makes Out with Harry Potter' in New Film

"You can't watch mom make out with Harry Potter," she joked during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Evan Rachel Wood is sharing the hilarious reason she didn't let her son visit her on the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress, 35, shared that her 9-year-old son was excited to learn she was working with Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe on the film. "We watched all the Harry Potter films together and I told him I was working with Daniel Radcliffe and...
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
DoYouRemember?

Meet Marie Osmond’s Eldest Daughter Jessica Blosil

American singer Marie Osmond seems to have it all, as she has successfully balanced her stellar musical career with her family life. Few celebrities have achieved as much success in as many different areas as she has. Marie has excelled in singing, acting and writing, and has enjoyed a run in the entertainment industry for over 50 years. On top of that, she is well-known for doting on her family, which is evident in her regular social media posts.
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
DoYouRemember?

74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout

Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Rare PDA Snapshot With Michael Douglas Reminds Everyone How They Truly Feel About One Another

Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t afraid to shout her love for her husband of over 20 years, Michael Douglas, from the rooftops. Whether it be a head-turning red carpet appearance or a rare PDA moment, these two are still so in love — like it’s the first date still. And this new photo proves that their love hasn’t wavered even a shred over the years.
Glamour

Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake

Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games

Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.
talentrecap.com

Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds

Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
Page Six

Page Six

156K+
Followers
18K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy