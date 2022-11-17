Kate Mara and Jamie Bell seemingly welcome second baby together, his third

Kate Mara has seemingly given birth to her and Jamie Bell’s second child together, his third.

The “A Teacher” alum was recently photographed holding an infant while going to and from a shoot with photographer Sal Owen.

Mara wore pink sweats and a hoodie, with her baby sporting a striped hat.

Page Six has reached out to Mara’s reps for comment.

The 39-year-old subtly announced her pregnancy in July with an Instagram photo of herself holding hands with the actor, 36.

“There are three of us in this pic,” she wrote.

Mara covered her budding belly in a pink dress and leather jacket in the social media upload.

The “A Teacher” alum was photographed with a binkie in her mouth. SplashNews.com

The spouses’ celebrity friends commented their support at the time, from Michael B. Jordan leaving multiple star emojis to Aaron Paul gushing, “What a lucky little bubba to enter such a wonderful family. Congratulations you two.”

Mara became a mom in May 2019 when she gave birth to a baby girl , but she and Bell have yet to reveal the 3-year-old’s name.

The “Billy Elliot” star previously welcomed a son named Jack, now 9, in July 2013 with his then-wife, Evan Rachel Wood .

As the former couple co-parent their child, their goal is to keep Jack their “priority,” the “Westworld” star, 34, told People in November 2016.

“I think any separation, whether it’s amicable or not, is always difficult,” she explained at the time. “But we’re always doing our best, and the most important thing is our son always comes first.

“Whatever issues the parents have, you’ve just got to get over that and put it to the side,” Wood continued.

Mara and Bell previously welcomed a daughter in 2019. katemara/Instagram

One year after her and Bell’s May 2014 split, the “Fantastic Four” star moved on with Mara.

He proposed in January 2017, and they tied the knot that July.

Bell explained to James Corden in January 2018 that the ceremony took place “across the street from” their house.

“We spent the night on that property and we crossed the street and came home,” he said on “The Late Late Show” at the time. “Every day we come out of the house, we see the house we were married in, which is beautiful.”