I left for Arizona on November 7th, and flew back in on November 14. While I was gone, it snowed! Williston got a nervous 9 inches and Bismarck got 24 inches. With all the snow, and the cold that comes with it, I hit the button on my remote to start my car. I wanted to get into a nice warm vehicle. As I waited for my luggage, I started to wonder if it's illegal to leave my car unattended while running.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO