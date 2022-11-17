ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTRE

Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide

Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire. “The brewery ... we’ve already started and we’re hoping to be brewing beer again in three weeks, which is good,” says Woodward. “So, we got a jump on that, but now it’s a lot of demolition, a lot of dirty work and then we’ll start rebuilding next week.”
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials looking for missing Tyler man last seen in September

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Tyler are looking for a missing 51-year-old who was last seen in late September. According to Tyler Police, Edward Forrest Roddy, is a Black male, about 5’11”, 150 pounds, bald with a graying goatee, a neck tattoo that says “Shaneka” and has his ears pierced. He has a surgical […]
TYLER, TX
foxsanantonio.com

AMBER Alert discontinued for 5-year-old boy abducted out of Northeast Texas

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An AMBER alert has been issued for an abducted 5-year old from Northeast Texas. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said Zachariah Sutton was abducted around 11 a.m. on Sunday out of a home off Farm-to-Market 838 near Highway 134 in Overton, Texas, about 120 miles Southeast of Dallas.
OVERTON, TX
KLTV

Kilgore police clear major wreck on Hwy 135 at Peavine Rd.

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police investigated, then cleared, a major wreck on Monday night. According to a sergeant with the department, northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy 135 at Peavine Rd. were shut down while police investigated the scene of the crash. Police have not said yet what the conditions surrounding the wreck are.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches woman charged with murder after Saturday shooting

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A woman was shot and killed at a Nacogdoches apartment complex early Saturday; another woman has been arrested and charged with her murder. Officers responded to a 911 call at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday and found a woman had been shot and killed in the 1600 block of Martinsville St., according to a social media post from the Nacogdoches Police Department.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CBS19

Nacogdoches police investigating after woman shot, killed

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Dept. is investigating an early-morning fatal shooting. According to the NPD, around 3:45 a.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Martinsville St. on reports a woman had been shot. When police arrived on scene, they found the woman...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
ketk.com

TUESDAY AT 10: Law enforcement agencies facing shortage

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Help wanted signs decorate restaurants, stores and businesses of all kinds recently. What’s less known is that our local law enforcement is facing the same issue. From Tyler to Longview and beyond, law enforcement agencies all over East Texas are struggling to find the...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

OGT Offers $1,000 For Information

Operation Game Thief works with the Texas Parks and Wildlife as a nonprofit. They are offering $1,000 for information on who shot an axis buck on CR 3110 in Gladewater. The axis buck was on private property, shot from the roadway, and left to waste around Tuesday, Nov 8. If you have information, you can call them at 1-800-792-4263.
GLADEWATER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police: Two Longview ISD students apprehended after threat towards high school

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two Longview students were apprehended on Wednesday after alleged threats were made towards Longview High School. At approximately 10:38 a.m., Longview police officers were made aware of a possible verbal threat towards another student and staff at the Longview High School campus. Longview police officers said they took immediate steps to […]
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Nov. 18 – Nov. 21

Deputies charged Andrew Thomas Boaz, 35, of Winona, with theft property between $30,000 and $150,000. Boaz was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $85,979 bond. Deputies charged Donniki Roshelle Bircher, 46, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Trial date set for man accused of murder during robbery last year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a Tyler man accused of killing another man during a robbery in 2021. Zaccheus Dunn is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Christopher Eiglebiger. The shooting happened during a robbery at a house on Crosby Street...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Missing Ore City Man Found

Upshur County Sheriff’s Office found the body of William Chad Martin, 38, of Ore City Wednesday. They located him in the Latch Community in Upshur County in a pasture creek bed close to North Live Oak Road. Property owners found Martin. According to his girlfriend, they thought they had been caught stealing tires and fled in Martin’s truck before running out of gas, and the two ran into nearby woods near Live Oak Road when he went missing.
ORE CITY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy