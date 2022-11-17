Read full article on original website
The Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 is this Sunday at the Tyler Rose Garden in conjunction with Opal Lee's Day in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Diversity, equity, and inclusion are what the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler is all aboutTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This Town in Texas Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensTyler, TX
KTRE
Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide
Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire. “The brewery ... we’ve already started and we’re hoping to be brewing beer again in three weeks, which is good,” says Woodward. “So, we got a jump on that, but now it’s a lot of demolition, a lot of dirty work and then we’ll start rebuilding next week.”
Officials looking for missing Tyler man last seen in September
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Tyler are looking for a missing 51-year-old who was last seen in late September. According to Tyler Police, Edward Forrest Roddy, is a Black male, about 5’11”, 150 pounds, bald with a graying goatee, a neck tattoo that says “Shaneka” and has his ears pierced. He has a surgical […]
foxsanantonio.com
AMBER Alert discontinued for 5-year-old boy abducted out of Northeast Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An AMBER alert has been issued for an abducted 5-year old from Northeast Texas. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said Zachariah Sutton was abducted around 11 a.m. on Sunday out of a home off Farm-to-Market 838 near Highway 134 in Overton, Texas, about 120 miles Southeast of Dallas.
KLTV
Kilgore police clear major wreck on Hwy 135 at Peavine Rd.
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police investigated, then cleared, a major wreck on Monday night. According to a sergeant with the department, northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy 135 at Peavine Rd. were shut down while police investigated the scene of the crash. Police have not said yet what the conditions surrounding the wreck are.
East Texas child found, Amber Alert discontinued
An Amber Alert issued for a child reported abducted out of East Texas was discontinued Monday around 1 p.m.
KLTV
Nacogdoches woman charged with murder after Saturday shooting
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A woman was shot and killed at a Nacogdoches apartment complex early Saturday; another woman has been arrested and charged with her murder. Officers responded to a 911 call at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday and found a woman had been shot and killed in the 1600 block of Martinsville St., according to a social media post from the Nacogdoches Police Department.
Amber Alert discontinued for 5-year-old boy out of NE Texas after authorities say he was found
It's unclear if the 59-year-old woman who was been sought in connection to the boy's disappearance was with him when he was found.
Nacogdoches police investigating after woman shot, killed
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Dept. is investigating an early-morning fatal shooting. According to the NPD, around 3:45 a.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Martinsville St. on reports a woman had been shot. When police arrived on scene, they found the woman...
WATCH: Video of men taunting Texas police officers goes viral, chief responds
The video may be graphic for some audiences and includes explicit language that has been omitted. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A video from Longview showing a group of men taunting police officers began to go viral Monday night. The incident started with a traffic stop leading to the group mocking the officers repeatedly, ranging from […]
ketk.com
TUESDAY AT 10: Law enforcement agencies facing shortage
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Help wanted signs decorate restaurants, stores and businesses of all kinds recently. What’s less known is that our local law enforcement is facing the same issue. From Tyler to Longview and beyond, law enforcement agencies all over East Texas are struggling to find the...
easttexasradio.com
OGT Offers $1,000 For Information
Operation Game Thief works with the Texas Parks and Wildlife as a nonprofit. They are offering $1,000 for information on who shot an axis buck on CR 3110 in Gladewater. The axis buck was on private property, shot from the roadway, and left to waste around Tuesday, Nov 8. If you have information, you can call them at 1-800-792-4263.
Police: Man arrested with ‘trailer full of marijuana’ has bond set at $1.5 million
UPDATE: Kilgore Police Department said that the driver arrested Friday, who allegedly had a trailer full of marijuana, was taken to Smith County Jail and had his bond set at $1.5 million. According to authorities, the driver was out on bond for a similar type of pursuit from last month in California. UPDATE: According to […]
KLTV
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was arrested following a shooting on June 6 at CitiTrends, a store in Marshall, shot himself when law enforcement arrived at a home where he was located on Thursday to find out why he failed to appear in court, the sheriff’s office says.
East Texas family loses vehicle in fire, expresses gratitude to community for helping during difficult time
MINEOLA, Texas — It was a normal Wednesday for Krista Johnson until her vehicle burst into flames in a Walmart parking lot, leaving her family of five with no car and added financial struggles. Fortunately, no one was inside the van but they were inside the Mineola store, which...
Loaded handgun found inside student’s locked car, Hughes Springs ISD says
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A loaded handgun was found inside a locked vehicle belonging to a Hughes Springs High School student on Thursday morning. The gun was found as a result of a random search by a contracted drug dog and handler around 8:55 a.m. The dog handler and an officer “took immediate possession […]
Police: Two Longview ISD students apprehended after threat towards high school
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two Longview students were apprehended on Wednesday after alleged threats were made towards Longview High School. At approximately 10:38 a.m., Longview police officers were made aware of a possible verbal threat towards another student and staff at the Longview High School campus. Longview police officers said they took immediate steps to […]
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Nov. 18 – Nov. 21
Deputies charged Andrew Thomas Boaz, 35, of Winona, with theft property between $30,000 and $150,000. Boaz was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $85,979 bond. Deputies charged Donniki Roshelle Bircher, 46, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between...
East Texas woman wanted for criminal trespass, burglary of building, officials say
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman is wanted for the charges of criminal trespass and burglary of a building, said authorities. Tammy Kay Crow is wanted out of Wood County. If anyone has seen her they should call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 903-763-2201 or Wood County Crime Stoppers Texas at […]
KLTV
Trial date set for man accused of murder during robbery last year
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a Tyler man accused of killing another man during a robbery in 2021. Zaccheus Dunn is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Christopher Eiglebiger. The shooting happened during a robbery at a house on Crosby Street...
easttexasradio.com
Missing Ore City Man Found
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office found the body of William Chad Martin, 38, of Ore City Wednesday. They located him in the Latch Community in Upshur County in a pasture creek bed close to North Live Oak Road. Property owners found Martin. According to his girlfriend, they thought they had been caught stealing tires and fled in Martin’s truck before running out of gas, and the two ran into nearby woods near Live Oak Road when he went missing.
