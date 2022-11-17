Operation Game Thief works with the Texas Parks and Wildlife as a nonprofit. They are offering $1,000 for information on who shot an axis buck on CR 3110 in Gladewater. The axis buck was on private property, shot from the roadway, and left to waste around Tuesday, Nov 8. If you have information, you can call them at 1-800-792-4263.

GLADEWATER, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO