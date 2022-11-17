ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land O' Lakes, FL

Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing-Runaway Land O’ Lakes Teen

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uQsG0_0jEgbSg500

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Jack Lockwood, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. Lockwood is 5’5”, around 170 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lockwood was last seen on Nov. 17 around 10:45 a.m., in the Broad Porch Run area of Land O’Lakes. Lockwood was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a cheeseburger graphic, white shorts, black shoes with a black backpack.

If you have any information on Lockwood’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

Comments / 1

 

