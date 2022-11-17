ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost Creek, WV

Want to own a school? Here’s your chance in West Virginia

By Sam Kirk
 4 days ago

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one.

The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It became vacant last year after the student body moved to a new location near the high school and attached to the middle school on Hawk Hwy.

The old school building sits on 3.18 acres of land and has three stories, a gymnasium and an annex building, according to the listing. Other amenities listed are city water, a blacktop parking lot and gas hot water boilers.

The former home of the Lost Creek Longhorns will give anyone who went to elementary school in a small West Virginia town a sense of nostalgia. And some of the items in the school will be included in the purchase. If you want to view the property, Kaufman Auctions is holding an open house preview on Dec. 2 from noon to 2 p.m.

The online auction for the school will be on Dec. 7, but all bidders must be approved by Kaufman Auctions before they can bid. As of Nov. 16, the highest bid was $8,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

