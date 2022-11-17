LOCK HAVEN, PA – Don’t look now, but it will be a headlong rush through the holidays and into the New Year. Events began Sunday in downtown Lock Haven. They included a large and enthusiastic turnout at the Covenant United Methodist Church for the first Lock Haven Community Chorus holiday concert in three years; the annual event falling victim to the pandemic. The program under the direction of conductor Kay E. Knarr-Fisher even included an audience sing-a-long to favorite holiday songs.

