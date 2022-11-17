Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
No. 1 Penn State wrestling dominates Black Knight Invite
WEST POINT, NY – No. 1 Penn State (1-0, 0-0 B1G) on Sunday crowned five champions at the 2022 Black Knight Open, hosted by Army West Point in West Point, N.Y. The Nittany Lions had 13 wrestlers competing at the event. The Nittany Lions dominated the event, moving eight...
LH men’s wrestling takes on Navy Classic; Bald Eagles place fifth
ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Lock Haven men’s wrestling team traveled to Annapolis, Maryland Saturday for the 2022 Navy Classic and the Bald Eagles took fifth out of 12 teams attending. The Haven saw Anthony Noto (Lima, N.Y./Honeoye Falls-Lima (NC State)) took third place at 125 pounds and three...
PSU football takes down Scarlet Knights 55-10
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The No. 11/12/11 Penn State football team (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) defeated Rutgers, 55-10, Saturday at SHI Stadium. The win marks the 100th career victory (76 at Penn State) for head coach James Franklin. Penn State dominated in every facet of the game, scoring touchdowns on...
Thomas R. Banfill
Thomas R. Banfill, 71, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Born January 17, 1951 in Lock Haven, he was a son of the late Robert E. and Patricia A. McCoy Banfill, Sr. Tom was a 1968 graduate of Lock Haven High School and...
Lock Haven campus community donates to Haven Cupboard during annual Hunger Bowl event
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Community Service Office at Lock Haven, part of Commonwealth University, hosted its annual Hunger Bowl competition during the month of October. Student clubs and organizations were charged to collect non-perishable food items to donate to local food banks. Donations benefited the Haven Cupboard campus food pantry. This year, faculty and staff were also encouraged to participate in the competition.
Police investigation into missing LH youth incident
LOCK HAVEN, PA – As of 7 p.m. Friday a missing Lock Haven youth had been located and reported safe. On Saturday, in response to a Record request for any additional information as to the circumstances of the 17-year-old male’s disappearance and location, police said, “Due to that case still being an open investigation the Lock Haven City P.D. isn’t releasing any details at this time.”
Two Lock Haven fire companies looking at merger
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Two of Lock Haven’s three volunteer fire companies are looking at merging. City council is to vote at its Monday night meeting to ask the state for assistance with the merger of the Hand-in-Hand and Hope Hose Fire Companies. Lock Haven Fire Chief Bob...
State police probe explicit photo scam
FLEMINGTON, PA – State police in Clinton County are investigating a case where an unknown suspect threatened to put up online sexually explicit pictures of a Lock Haven area man. Police are calling the case theft by deception, credit/ATM card. Their report said the incident took place last Friday...
The holiday season is upon us
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Don’t look now, but it will be a headlong rush through the holidays and into the New Year. Events began Sunday in downtown Lock Haven. They included a large and enthusiastic turnout at the Covenant United Methodist Church for the first Lock Haven Community Chorus holiday concert in three years; the annual event falling victim to the pandemic. The program under the direction of conductor Kay E. Knarr-Fisher even included an audience sing-a-long to favorite holiday songs.
