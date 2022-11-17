ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson, WV

6 arrested in West Virginia drug trafficking bust

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BbtV0_0jEgZz2K00

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK)—Six people were arrested during a drug bust on Wednesday night.

According to the US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, they, along with Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED), and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests during a drug trafficking investigation that they say had been taking place over the past two years.

Former Huntington, West Virginia, police officer indicted on child sex crime charges

37-year-old Christopher Jackson, of Williamson, 37-year-old Kenneth Warren, of Williamson, 27-year-old Tyran Turner, of Pittsburgh, 24-year-old Dennis Horn, of Williamson, and 20-year-old Lauren Horn, of Williamson, were arrested on felony drug charges.

22-year-old Jasie West, of Williamson, was also taken into custody on felony warrants stemming from a drive-by shooting in Williamson.

The Marshals’ office says that eight ounces of methamphetamine and fentanyl, four firearms, and $14,000 in cash were seized during the operation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 16

Addison Milam
4d ago

My dad was in that he busted down doors and got those people way to go dad I’m so proud

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Man charged following Kanawha County shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged following a shooting on November 9 in Sissonville, according to Kanawha County deputies. David Anthony Walker, 43, of Charleston, appeared in magistrate court Monday. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a wooded area of Walker Drive...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Man charged in Sissonville shooting

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man has been charged in a shooting incident that took place in Sissonville earlier this month. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, David Anthony Walker, 43, appeared in magistrate court Monday. Walker has been charged with wanton endangerment and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
SISSONVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Buck illegally killed in Putnam County results in a $10,000 enhanced penalty

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Natural Resources Police Sgt Chattin and Officer Holloran have been busy in Putnam County recently. Officers stated that they investigated a complaint in the Bills Creek area that led to a suspect admitting that he shot an 8-point buck at dark. The inside spread of the deer measures a little over 22 inches resulting in a $10,000 enhanced penalty.
WOWK 13 News

2 men killed in Ohio shooting identified

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—The two men killed in a Portsmouth shooting on Sunday have been identified. According to Portsmouth Deputy Police Chief Jason Handrick, 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna, both of Portsmouth, died in Sunday’s shooting. Callers reported to 911 that the shooting occurred just outside of Frank N Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m., […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Metro News

Arrests made in Raleigh County violent crimes

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Two people are in custody following separate violent crimes in recent days in Raleigh County. According to Raleigh County sheriff’s deputies, a man identified as Jordan Morgan, 31, of Dameron, was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting on Lower Sandlick Road. The victim identified as Joshua Morgan, who was hospitalized.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Suspect wanted after Friday night shooting in Fayette County

SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A Friday night shooting left one man in the hospital and the suspect is wanted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, at 8 PM on Friday, November 18, 2022, deputies responded to a report of a man with a single gunshot wound in the Blue Jay Road area of Scarbro. The male victim was immediately transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia school bus involved in crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County school bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle on Monday morning. Kanawha County Metro says the crash happened at the intersection of Washington St. East and Elizabeth St. in Charleston. There were students on the bus, but none of them were injured, according to dispatchers. A woman […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 people dead after shooting in Portsmouth, Ohio

UPDATE (Nov. 20, 2022, at 4:13 p.m.): The Portsmouth Police Department says two men are dead after shots were fired downtown in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street. Callers reported to 911 that the shooting occurred just outside of Frank N Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m., Portsmouth PD says. Portsmouth PD says that upon arrival […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

52K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy