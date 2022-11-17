6 arrested in West Virginia drug trafficking bust

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK)—Six people were arrested during a drug bust on Wednesday night.

According to the US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, they, along with Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED), and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests during a drug trafficking investigation that they say had been taking place over the past two years.

37-year-old Christopher Jackson, of Williamson, 37-year-old Kenneth Warren, of Williamson, 27-year-old Tyran Turner, of Pittsburgh, 24-year-old Dennis Horn, of Williamson, and 20-year-old Lauren Horn, of Williamson, were arrested on felony drug charges.

22-year-old Jasie West, of Williamson, was also taken into custody on felony warrants stemming from a drive-by shooting in Williamson.

The Marshals’ office says that eight ounces of methamphetamine and fentanyl, four firearms, and $14,000 in cash were seized during the operation.

