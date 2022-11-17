CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — The American Red Cross has partnered with the Scioto Valley Guardian and OhioHealth to hold two blood drives in honor of Sgt. Eric Kocheran. "Sergeant Kocheran is receiving the best care in the state by being with us at Grant Medical Center, and we are happy to continue to help in any way we can," OhioHealth spokeswoman Teratia Welch said in a statement. "We encourage all members of the community, as well as employees from OhioHealth and other medical facilities to take time and donate blood this week."

