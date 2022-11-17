Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
10 new businesses now open, opening soon at Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just in time of the holiday season, Easton Town Center announced ten new stores and restaurants have opened or will be opening soon. Nine of the business will represent their first locations in Ohio. Below are the new business open or soon to open at...
myfox28columbus.com
How to host Thanksgiving on a budget
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Turkey Day is slowly approaching and this year's Thanksgiving will cost a whopping 20 percent more than it did last year. Kroger's Corporate Affairs Manager, Amy McCormick, shows viewers how to feed a family of 10 for just five dollars a person. Visit Kroger's website...
myfox28columbus.com
Funding cuts at IMPACT Community Action could affect many in need
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community leaders expressed concern about budget cuts at a local agency that helps neighbors keep the lights on and stay in their homes. IMPACT Community Action is facing a 90% budget cut and is reducing its workforce by 30%. “It’s going to affect a lot...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Zoo's bonobo, Lady, dies at 40
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced on Monday the death of its 40-year-old bonobo, Lady. The zoo said Lady drew much-needed attention to her endangered species as one of the fourth original founder animals of the zoo's bonobo program when she arrived in 1990. In...
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County Dog Shelter hosting annual Thanksgiving holiday sleepover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center will once again be hosting its annual Thanksgiving Holiday Sleepover. This year's event will begin on Tuesday and end on Sunday. The holiday sleepover allows guests to take a shelter dog home for the holiday weekend. The...
myfox28columbus.com
1 person dropped at hospital in Franklinton after shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition after being dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton around 4:56 p.m. Saturday and taken to another hospital for treatment. Police said one victim was dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the run...
myfox28columbus.com
Two tasty fall cocktail recipes for tailgating, holiday season
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Whether you need a tailgating beverage for the upcoming Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry game or a conversation-starter for the holidays, food and lifestyle influencer Shanisty Ireland has you covered. The Buckeye Vodka Boot Warmer. Ingredients:. 1 Bottle Orange Allspice. 2 cups Buckeye Vodka. 1...
myfox28columbus.com
Blood drives being held in honor of Sgt. Eric Kocheran
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — The American Red Cross has partnered with the Scioto Valley Guardian and OhioHealth to hold two blood drives in honor of Sgt. Eric Kocheran. "Sergeant Kocheran is receiving the best care in the state by being with us at Grant Medical Center, and we are happy to continue to help in any way we can," OhioHealth spokeswoman Teratia Welch said in a statement. "We encourage all members of the community, as well as employees from OhioHealth and other medical facilities to take time and donate blood this week."
myfox28columbus.com
Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to nightclub shooting, gather for Trans Day of Remembrance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Transgender Day of Remembrance is observed annually on Nov. 20, it is a day that honors the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence. This year the day started with reports of violence against the LGBTQ+ community. Five...
myfox28columbus.com
Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police officers due in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man charged with firing a shotgun at Columbus police officers is set to go before a judge Monday morning. The incident happened on Nov. 12 just before 1 a.m. along Kingsford Road in west Columbus. Police said they were responding to a report of...
myfox28columbus.com
Gahanna police officer hit by vehicle expected to fully recover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna police officer who was hit by a vehicle Saturday while helping drivers in icy conditions is still in the hospital but is expected to recover. Lt. Ethan Moffitt said the officer was helping a driver who had lost control of their vehicle and...
myfox28columbus.com
19-year-old charged in death of woman found in southwest Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old woman currently in the Cuyahoga County Jail has been charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old woman who was found dead in a southwest Columbus home in May. Nachyla Halton, 19, is charged with murder in the death of Jazmine Chester,...
myfox28columbus.com
City of Columbus initiated anti icing operations Saturday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus's Snow Warriors has initiated anti-icing operations due to the drop in temperature and potential precipitation Saturday night. The city advises drivers to stay at least 100 feet away from anti-icing equipment to ensure the safety of everyone on the road. The...
myfox28columbus.com
Ross County shows support for deputy shot in line of duty as investigation continues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continued to gather evidence Monday after a line-of-duty shooting at the Ross County Sheriff’s Office last week. Investigators said Sgt. Eric Kocheran was not wearing a protective vest as he answered a back door to the department that...
myfox28columbus.com
House under construction in Linden caught fire, causing damage to neighboring houses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A house under construction in the Linden area caught fire Sunday evening, causing damage to the two houses on either side of the property. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said no one was in the house at the time of the fire.
myfox28columbus.com
22-year-old woman dead after shooting in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 22-year-old woman has died following a shooting in east Columbus early Monday morning. The deadly shooting happened along South Weyant Avenue just after 1 a.m., according to police. Detectives arrived at the scene and found Britney Boateng, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police...
myfox28columbus.com
Family remember Stone Foltz with annual basketball fundraiser
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Studies show that more than 50% of college students experience some level of hazing. The Foltz family is making it their mission to eliminate the disturbing trend with their annual, "Hoops 4 a Change" event. The basketball fundraiser returned to Buckeye Valley High School where...
myfox28columbus.com
Program to help keep young people away from crime expanding to serve hundreds of teen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus teens will soon get help to keep them away from crime and on the right path. A City of Columbus Recreation and Parks program, ReRoute, is expanding to meet the need in the community. "We may not be able to save everyone,...
myfox28columbus.com
OSU Marching Band sousaphone player Avery Voress to dot the "i" of Ohio for rivalry game
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Each time the band performs Script Ohio, a different fourth- or fifth-year sousaphone player dots the "i" of Ohio. This year, fifth-year Avery Voress will carry on the tradition for the Michigan game. He joins Good Day Columbus to talk about what the moments means for him.
myfox28columbus.com
Local bakery Bake Me Happy shares easy gluten-free recipes for the holidays
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — While turkey gets all the attention on Thanksgiving, we can't forget about sweets. This holiday season, local bakery Bake Me Happy is offering gluten-free sweets like pumpkin pies, pumpkin rolls and pumpkin cookies. Bake Me Happy co-owners Wendy Miller Pugh and Letha Pugh join Good Day Columbus ahead of the holidays.
