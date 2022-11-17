ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

10 new businesses now open, opening soon at Easton Town Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just in time of the holiday season, Easton Town Center announced ten new stores and restaurants have opened or will be opening soon. Nine of the business will represent their first locations in Ohio. Below are the new business open or soon to open at...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

How to host Thanksgiving on a budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Turkey Day is slowly approaching and this year's Thanksgiving will cost a whopping 20 percent more than it did last year. Kroger's Corporate Affairs Manager, Amy McCormick, shows viewers how to feed a family of 10 for just five dollars a person. Visit Kroger's website...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Funding cuts at IMPACT Community Action could affect many in need

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community leaders expressed concern about budget cuts at a local agency that helps neighbors keep the lights on and stay in their homes. IMPACT Community Action is facing a 90% budget cut and is reducing its workforce by 30%. “It’s going to affect a lot...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Zoo's bonobo, Lady, dies at 40

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced on Monday the death of its 40-year-old bonobo, Lady. The zoo said Lady drew much-needed attention to her endangered species as one of the fourth original founder animals of the zoo's bonobo program when she arrived in 1990. In...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person dropped at hospital in Franklinton after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition after being dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton around 4:56 p.m. Saturday and taken to another hospital for treatment. Police said one victim was dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the run...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Two tasty fall cocktail recipes for tailgating, holiday season

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Whether you need a tailgating beverage for the upcoming Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry game or a conversation-starter for the holidays, food and lifestyle influencer Shanisty Ireland has you covered. The Buckeye Vodka Boot Warmer. Ingredients:. 1 Bottle Orange Allspice. 2 cups Buckeye Vodka. 1...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Blood drives being held in honor of Sgt. Eric Kocheran

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — The American Red Cross has partnered with the Scioto Valley Guardian and OhioHealth to hold two blood drives in honor of Sgt. Eric Kocheran. "Sergeant Kocheran is receiving the best care in the state by being with us at Grant Medical Center, and we are happy to continue to help in any way we can," OhioHealth spokeswoman Teratia Welch said in a statement. "We encourage all members of the community, as well as employees from OhioHealth and other medical facilities to take time and donate blood this week."
CHILLICOTHE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police officers due in court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man charged with firing a shotgun at Columbus police officers is set to go before a judge Monday morning. The incident happened on Nov. 12 just before 1 a.m. along Kingsford Road in west Columbus. Police said they were responding to a report of...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Gahanna police officer hit by vehicle expected to fully recover

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna police officer who was hit by a vehicle Saturday while helping drivers in icy conditions is still in the hospital but is expected to recover. Lt. Ethan Moffitt said the officer was helping a driver who had lost control of their vehicle and...
GAHANNA, OH
myfox28columbus.com

19-year-old charged in death of woman found in southwest Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old woman currently in the Cuyahoga County Jail has been charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old woman who was found dead in a southwest Columbus home in May. Nachyla Halton, 19, is charged with murder in the death of Jazmine Chester,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

City of Columbus initiated anti icing operations Saturday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus's Snow Warriors has initiated anti-icing operations due to the drop in temperature and potential precipitation Saturday night. The city advises drivers to stay at least 100 feet away from anti-icing equipment to ensure the safety of everyone on the road. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

22-year-old woman dead after shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 22-year-old woman has died following a shooting in east Columbus early Monday morning. The deadly shooting happened along South Weyant Avenue just after 1 a.m., according to police. Detectives arrived at the scene and found Britney Boateng, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Family remember Stone Foltz with annual basketball fundraiser

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Studies show that more than 50% of college students experience some level of hazing. The Foltz family is making it their mission to eliminate the disturbing trend with their annual, "Hoops 4 a Change" event. The basketball fundraiser returned to Buckeye Valley High School where...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Local bakery Bake Me Happy shares easy gluten-free recipes for the holidays

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — While turkey gets all the attention on Thanksgiving, we can't forget about sweets. This holiday season, local bakery Bake Me Happy is offering gluten-free sweets like pumpkin pies, pumpkin rolls and pumpkin cookies. Bake Me Happy co-owners Wendy Miller Pugh and Letha Pugh join Good Day Columbus ahead of the holidays.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy