WWD

Black Friday Preview: Uncertainty Rising

As retailers head into the thick of holiday selling, uncertainty over how the season will play out is at its apogee. Across the board, retailers have cited a slowdown in spending since October, compounding what’s been a year of angst over bloated inventories; labor shortages; inflation; stock market volatility; declining savings, and a shift to greater spending on experiences and essentials like food, travel and restaurants, and less on discretionary items such as fashion.
WWD

New Social Commerce Platform Popseekl Is Niche and Community-minded

MILAN — Social commerce is a reality already embedded in the purchasing cycle that will generate about $724 billion in 2022, according to Statista, which forecasts a compound annual growth rate of 30.8 percent until 2030, to approximately $6.2 trillion. Yet users’ daily experience buying products on Instagram or...
Centre Daily

Buried ‘sweet wrapper’ was actually medieval ring worth over $35,000, UK experts say

Searching a field with a metal detector, a U.K. man initially thought he found a candy wrapper — but he discovered something far more valuable. David Board, 69, picked up a metal detector and began searching a field in Thorncombe, Dorset, in 2019, he told CNN in a Nov. 18 interview. On his second day of searching, Board was about to give up when he got a signal near a walking path.

