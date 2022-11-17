Read full article on original website
Related
18 Petrifying Photographs That Are Ridiculously Scary For No Good Reason
Try not to think about these photos when you close your eyes tonight,
WSFA
Frozen embryos brought to life 30 years later, breaking last record
(CNN) – Newborns Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway are already pretty famous. They were born from embryos frozen 30 years ago. The Nation Embryo Donation Center said that makes them the new record holders. The previous longest-frozen embryo resulting in birth was about 27 years old. The twins were born...
Hospital shares photo of Jay Leno after treatment for ‘serious’ facial burns from car fire
Jay Leno has been discharged from the Grossman Burn Center 10 days after suffering “serious” facial burns from a car fire.“I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr Peter Grossman said in a statement.The 72-year-old former late-night host underwent surgery for serious burns when flames erupted as he worked on a vintage car in his LA garage.Leno suffered burns to his face, hands and chest that his plastic surgeon, Dr Grossman, categorised as second-degree or verging on more severe, during a news conference on Wednesday (16 November).Some of the...
‘Her hurt was too great’: My best friend’s bipolar disorder and me
No one ever tells you that friendships can sometimes come to a shuddering halt. Especially the ones you thought would last a lifetime. For me and Sheryl*, it happened just before we reached a milestone. We’d been in each other’s lives for nearly 10 years, going from fresh-faced college students to friends to, later, flatmates. I never foresaw it crashing and burning as hard as it did.Sheryl’s bipolar disorder became bigger than our years of friendship. It got to a point where I, as well as our close mutual friends, could not keep her safe from herself. There were manic...
Comments / 0