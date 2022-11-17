Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
manchesterinklink.com
The numbers tell the story of NH elections
Amid the many recounts this week, the Secretary of State’s Office managed to finalize the information on voter checklists throughout the state for the 2022 election. The number of registered voters is considerably smaller than it was after the 2020 general election because checklists were purged — as they are required to do at least once every 10 years — before this election.
Loudenbeck concedes in Secretary of State’s race
(The Center Square) – The race for Secretary of State in Wisconsin is over. Republican Amy Loudenbeck conceded Monday. “Obviously, the general election did not turn out the way we hoped it would. The feeling of disappointment is real, but so is the gratitude I have for the thousands of Wisconsinites who supported me in this campaign for Secretary of State,” Loudenbeck said in a statement. “I have no regrets...
Sununu says GOP should ‘stop supporting crazy, unelectable candidates in our primaries’
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) on Saturday urged the Republican Party to stop supporting “unelectable” candidates in primaries, following the GOP’s disappointing performance in the midterm elections. “Candidate quality matters,” Sununu said at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual meeting, which began Friday and is continuing throughout...
manchesterinklink.com
Tompkins named to serve as next NHTI president
CONCORD, NH –The Trustees of the Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) have selected a career educator skilled in community college innovation to be the next president of NHTI-Concord’s Community College. Dr. Patrick Tompkins, currently with the Virginia Community College System, was selected from a pool of over 60 applicants and will assume his new role on February 1, 2023.
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?
Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
Recount flips New Hampshire seat from Republican to Democrat — by one vote
The gold dome of the New Hampshire State Capitol building in Concord, NH. (Nikki O'Keefe Images/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. A remarkable situation unfolded in New Hampshire on Monday night when an incumbent state representative lost his reelection bid for an eighth term by a single vote.
New Hampshire House seat decided by one vote
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Every vote counts on Election Day, and that couldn't have been more evident than during one local race in New Hampshire.Following an initial tally of votes, Hillsborough 16 House District Democratic candidate Maxine Mosley trailed her opponent, Republican Larry Gagne, by a count of 1,820-1,797 for the second of two seats. That changed after a Monday recount when Mosley was declared the winner by one vote. The Secretary of State certified that Mosely defeated Gagne by a count of 1,799-1,798 for second place.Republican Will Infantine topped the ticket and earned the other House seat from Hillsborough 16.Mosley called it a "historic day here in New Hampshire."Gagne told Manchester Ink Link it was "very unusual" for so many votes to change, adding "I don't know what happened." Infantine told the New Hampshire Union Leader there will be an appeal to the Ballot Law Commission after the recount."There's got to have been a mistake made in the count," Infantine said.The district is made up of voters from Ward 9 in Manchester.
universalhub.com
Thanks, Mitt: Financial side of Insurrectionist in Chief's new campaign being run by a former Romney money man from Beverly
In case you somehow missed it, yes, the man who fomented a deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 is running for president again. His two officials campaign filings with the Federal Elections Commission (here and here) list Bradley T. Crate of Red Curve Solutions as his treasurer - in fact, lists [email protected] as the campaign's official e-mail address.
WCVB
19-year-old Mass. girl never returned home from hike in NH mountains
FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game are asking the public for help in finding a 19-year-old Massachusetts woman who had not returned from a hike. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
manchesterinklink.com
Members First Credit Union headquarters recognized for construction excellence
MANCHESTER, NH – Members First Credit Union’s new headquarters, which opened in the fall of 2021, was recently recognized by Construction Resource magazine. The publication awarded construction manager Sullivan Construction the Excellence in Design/Build Award for the work they did at 7 Salmon St., in Manchester. Construction Resource...
manchesterinklink.com
Once the streets get a hold of you…it’s hard to get away
Above: Listen to Anthony Payton’s interview with John Rainville, Executive Director of the Manchester Police Athletic League. When gangs target kids for recruitment, they’re looking for youth who need acceptance from their peers and guidance from someone older. Unfortunately, Manchester and many urban neighborhoods across America have an abundance of those kids.
NECN
New Hampshire Republicans React to Trump's 2024 Presidential Bid
Promising to bring "true glory to the nation," former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that he will be a presidential candidate in 2024. Republicans in "First In The Nation" New Hampshire were watching. Reaction was mixed. There was “never Trump", like former NH GOP Chair Fergus Cullen. “You...
manchesterinklink.com
Safe Spaces: 3 community members reflect on needed supports for BIPOC students
Depending on perspective, the term “safe space” is variably defined. Idyllically, it is an inclusive, judgment-free zone, a place where freedom of expression is encouraged, and where mental and physical safety is supported. With such glowing attributes, safe spaces would seem a well-promoted idea. However, as with most...
Two Massachusetts state rep races may be headed for recounts
One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority. Election officials in Pepperell, Dunstable and Groton plan to meet this week to count additional late-arriving ballots in the...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Nov. 16, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first winter storm system of the season moved through New Hampshire Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
WCAX
Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont
VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
WMUR.com
Police warn of scam caller who claims to be from FBI, uses New Hampshire State Police phone number
CONCORD, N.H. — Police are warning about a potential scam call involving someone claiming to be from the FBI. New Hampshire State Police warn a scammer has been spoofing a state police number associated with the Troop D barracks when claiming they are from the FBI out of New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man facing charges after shooting turkey from car window, officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man from Cheshire County is facing multiple charges after New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said he shot a turkey from a car window. Officials said the man, who was not identified, used a 9mm handgun to shoot the turkey. Conservation officers said they learned...
thepulseofnh.com
Bolduc Issues A Post-Election Statement
Republican Senate hopeful Don Bolduc calls the results of Tuesday’s election disappointing, but that New Hampshire voters have spoken. In a statement, he said he congratulated Senator Maggie Hassan on her victory. Bolduc said they have political disagreements, but that the stakes are too high to wish elected representatives anything but success.
Comments / 0