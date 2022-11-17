ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Police arrest man for performing fake arrest on hit-and-run driver

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23R9xt_0jEgYT5p00

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Police Department said a man who performed a fake arrest on the side of the highway after a car crash was charged Sunday.

Atlanta police said an officer responded to a car crash along GA 400 Sunday where Deondre Owens, 24, was on the side of the road with the victim.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the police report, Owens told responding officers that he followed and responded to a hit-and-run crash on the highway involving a Chevy Camaro. Authorities said Owens followed the Camaro until it pulled over to the side of the highway. He then got out of his car, grabbed a ballistic vest, handcuffs, and an AR-15, and arrested the driver, officials said.

Officers said the ballistic vest Owens was wearing was labeled “enforcement” on the front, and when they asked what department he worked for, he told them he was a Clayton County Bondsman.

The report said that when officers asked the driver what had happened, he told them that Owens had stopped him, pointed a weapon at him, and removed him from his car by slamming him to the ground.

Witnesses told police that when they saw the altercation, they did not remember seeing Owens get out of the vehicle to put his vest on.

Owens was charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment and transported to the Fulton County Jail.

It is unclear as to whether or not Owens is an official Clayton County Bondsman.

The condition of the driver remains unknown.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sig0K_0jEgYT5p00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Standoff suspect taken into custody in Clayton County

HAMPTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County Police say a man involved in an hours-long standoff is now in police custody. The Clayton County Police Department says the suspect is in custody. No other information has been released. LIVE UPDATES:. The Clayton County PD officials say that just after...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect arrested after standoff, shots fired near Clayton Home Depot

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An “armed and dangerous” suspect is now in custody after an hours-long standoff in Clayton County. Around 10:15 a.m., police reported gunfire in the area of Walden Landing apartments, the Madison Heights apartments and the Home Depot in Lovejoy. Police are advising anyone in those areas to shelter in place as well.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Three killed in separate overnight shootings

Three people were killed in two separate shooting incidents on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to Atlanta Police. A man was found fatally shot near the Five Points MARTA station in Downtown around 7 p.m. on Saturday night. Police arrived at 29 Peachtree St. and found a man with a gunshot wound to […] The post Three killed in separate overnight shootings appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

More Details released by GBI on Fatal Rockmart Shooting

The GBI has arrested Ashjuan Stocks, age 15, of Rockmart, and charged him with felony malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, and possession of marijuana within a 1000ft of the housing authority. The charges relate to the shooting death of Cieria Lashae Colvin. The Rockmart Police Department requested the GBI assist with a shooting investigation where Colvin was found shot in the area of Forrest Court in Rockmart on November 19. Colvin was taken to a local hospital, where she died. The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, they should contact the GBI Calhoun office at 706-624-1424.
ROCKMART, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man killed in Downtown Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Police responded to a deadly shooting on Saturday night in Downtown Atlanta. Police went to the scene at 7:03 p.m. to investigate a report of a person shot at 29 Peachtree Street. The scene is near the Five Points MARTA Station. It's southwest of the intersection where Marietta Street becomes Decatur Street.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Bumped pistol fires bullet into apartment above, Fayetteville police say

Be careful when handling, or failing to handle, a firearm in a way that can lead to potential problems. That was a lesson learned by a Fayetteville man earlier in the week. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Mike Francis in commenting on a call to an apartment complex on Heatherden Avenue said the resident owned a Smith and Wesson 1991 semi-automatic handgun that was cocked and placed on a bedside table.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
206K+
Followers
143K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy