Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) a Buy Now?
BRK.B - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this company have returned +10% over the past month versus the...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Maximize Your Gains
Wall Street closed a fabulous October after a highly disappointing September. The rally is continuing this month. We are not out of the woods as inflation remains elevated. However, recently released several data have clearly shown that inflation is dwindling albeit at a slow pace. On Nov 10, the Department...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings to Fight Macro Challenges
While recent inflation data point to some effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep raising interest rates until inflation comes down reasonably. Also, the Fed is trying to reassure the markets that it would slacken its stringent policy measures to avoid a hard landing, but investors are concerned that higher rates will lead to a recession in the next six-nine months.
Zacks.com
Is California Bank of Commerce (CALB) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
CALB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question. California Bank of Commerce is one of 886 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently...
Zacks.com
5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio
Investment in stocks after the analysis of the valuation metrics is considered one of the best practices. When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, the price-to-sales ratio is convenient for determining the value of stocks that are incurring losses or in an early cycle of development, generating meager or no profit.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 21st
ACR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.9% over the last 60 days. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Price and Consensus. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. price-consensus-chart | ACRES Commercial Realty Corp....
Zacks.com
Bear of the Day: CarMax, Inc. (KMX)
KMX - Free Report) , has seen its near-term earnings outlook turn sour over the last several months, pushing the stock into a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). CarMax Inc. is the largest retailer of used vehicles in the U.S. and one of the nation's largest operators of wholesale vehicle auctions. The company operates under two reportable segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF).
Zacks.com
Continental Resources (CLR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
CLR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.88 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.98 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.36%. A...
Zacks.com
Why Is Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Up 8.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
CMA - Free Report) . Shares have added about 8.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Comerica Incorporated due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Stock Gains 1.2% on Buyback Plan
RVSB - Free Report) gained 1.2% since the company announced a share repurchase program. Under the program, RVSB is authorized to buy back up to $2.5 million worth of shares in the open market or privately negotiated transactions. The repurchase plan is effective Nov 28, 2021, and will continue until...
Zacks.com
Spire (SR) Up 4.6% on Q4 Revenues Beat, Earnings Miss
SR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 loss of 66 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 64 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss per share of 32 cents. The wider loss compared with the prior-year period was due to wider seasonal losses at the Gas Utility segment of the company.
Zacks.com
1st Source (SRCE) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
SRCE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.29 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10%. A...
Zacks.com
This 1 Computer and Technology Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Watts Water (WTS) Seems an Attractive Investment
WTS - Free Report) is a stock that investors may consider adding to their portfolio to combat the volatile market environment and gain from its upside potential. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks.com
Autodesk (ADSK) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
ADSK - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 22. The company anticipates revenues between $1.275 billion and $1.290 billion for the fiscal third quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.28 billion, suggesting growth of 13.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Zacks.com
Wall Street Tends to Rise in Thanksgiving Week: 5 Growth Picks
It’s been a topsy-turvy ride for Wall Street of late, with investors keeping an eye on the Fed’s policy moves and the latest earnings results. But the present Thanksgiving week should be bullish for the stock market. The broader S&P 500, in reality, has advanced 0.54% on average...
Zacks.com
5 Winning Stocks Backed by the Overlooked Rising P/E Trick
Trying hands at bargain stocks that have a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a common practice. The perception is that the lower the P/E, the higher will be the value of the stock. This inference is drawn on the simple logic that a stock’s current market price does not justify (is not equivalent to) its higher earnings and therefore has room to run.
Zacks.com
Playtika (PLTK) Stock Jumps 11%: Will It Continue to Soar?
PLTK - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 11% higher at $11.50. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 14.2% loss over the past four weeks. Notably, increased optimism over new game...
Zacks.com
Is Investar Holding (ISTR) a Good Value Investor Stock?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Up on Plans to Acquire L.J. Hart
CBSH - Free Report) rallied 2.2% following the announcement of its plans to further expand capital markets operations. Commerce Bank, one of the subsidiaries of CBSH, has signed an agreement to acquire St. Louis, MO-based L.J. Hart & Company, a municipal bond underwriter and advisor. The financial terms of the...
Comments / 0