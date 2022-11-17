Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Thousands of Shluchim Pose for ‘Class Picture’ Outside Chabad Headquarters
Thousands of Shluchim today posed for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y. 6,500 rabbis and guests from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in New York, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.
nassauobserver.com
Massapequa Students Escape A Distant Past
Sixth-graders traveled back in time several thousand years to the Paleolithic and Neolithic eras at Berner Middle School in the Massapequa School District. Students took part in an escape room simulation to learn about the advancements of early humans. Library media specialists Laurie Martucci-Walsh and Julie Rogers planned the activity...
westchesterfamily.com
Enter the Illuminated World of the NYC Winter Lantern Festival
Part of the magic of winter is all about lights, and NYC is no stranger to spectacular, mouth-dropping experiences like the NYC Winter Lantern Festival. We recently visited this illuminated experience at the Queens County Farm location to see the beautiful transformation of the farm into an immersive world of light and play. They also have locations in New York at SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County, depending on your location.
Herald Community Newspapers
English is just the beginning
This year, we have a projected number of over 50 students that have expressed an interest in receiving the Seal of Biliteracy.”. -Complete coursework in English and/or a world language with an average of 85 or better. -Complete a Home Language Arts Program with an average of 85 or better. -Earn a set score on an approved assessment in English and/or a world language. -Demonstrate successful completion of coursework from a nation outside the United States. -Complete and present a Culminating Project in English and/or a world language that demonstrates the required level of proficiency in all three modes of communication (Interpretive, Interpersonal, and Presentational).”
bronx.com
Heaven Garcia, 15, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Heaven Garcia. 415 St. Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to...
3 domestic turkeys rescued by Humane Long Island ahead of Thanksgiving
The black and white domestic turkeys were surrendered to Humane Long Island by a New York City live slaughter market on Thursday in exchange for a vegan Tofurky roast.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Northwell Health saves Huntington’s Holiday Spectacular
Last week, in a joint statement, the Town of Huntington and the Huntington Village Business Improvement District, announced that the BID would not be able to organize the annual Holiday Spectacular this year. That decision has now been reversed. According to a Nov. 11 press release from the town and...
Herald Community Newspapers
Firefighters host food drive for the wounded
Lynbrook Fire Chief Chris Kelly announced that the Lynbrook Fire Department is continuing to help wounded men and women in the armed forces with a food drive. This is the third year that firefighters have pitched in to help the wounded. Lynbrook firefighters also raised over $34,000 for Nassau County Firefighters at the annual Wounded Warrior concert and block party at Greis Park back in September.
Students: School play thespians changed in bathroom where camera was found
Students say the bathroom where it was located is near where the fall drama production has been preparing for this weekend's shows, which made that hallway busier than normal.
Herald Community Newspapers
Marie Colvin Way a reminder of a hometown girl’s sacrifice
Legendary war correspondent Marie Colvin is a heroine in her hometown of East Norwich, as she is nationwide. When she was killed on Feb. 22, 2012, in Homs, Syria, Colvin, 56, was on assignment for the British national newspaper the Sunday Times. She was there to tell the story of Syrian civilians trapped in the war-torn city, which the Syrian Army had been bombing for five years.
Baby with rare disorder to celebrate 1st Thanksgiving at home in Westchester County
13-month-old Gracie will be spending her first Thanksgiving at home while also being able to enjoy food by mouth.
11 kids formally adopted in Suffolk as part of National Adoption Day
Suffolk has helped finalize more than 600 adoptions in the county since 2018.
Search on for family member after 3 women found stabbed to death in Queens
An investigation is underway after three women were found dead in Queens.
hudsontv.com
WNY Announces Free Turkey Distribution Tomorrow
West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners have announced the distribution of free turkeys for Thanksgiving for town residents. The turkey distribution will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 19 at 12-noon. The event is being held at the Memorial Park Football Field Parking Lot, located at...
pix11.com
3 women stabbed to death in Queens home: NYPD
Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. Frigid temps...
Herald Community Newspapers
Lynbrook finalists chosen for Project L.I.F.T.O.F.F.
Three teams of finalists were chosen on Nov. 1 for the Lynbrook Public School District’s Project L.I.F.T.O.F.F. Leader and Innovators. These three teams will compete for a chance for one project to be sent to the International Space Station. More than 200 teams of Lynbrook students in grades six...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
US resident missing in Jamaica
Michelle Simpson, a 47-year-old Jamaica-born US resident living in New Yorker took a trip to her birth country on November 6 and reportedly went missing within four days of arriving in the island. A missing person report has been filed with the Greater Portmore Police. The woman gave her address...
northforker.com
Home sweet geodesic dome: Baiting Hollow home is a labor of love for retired FDNY responder
Kevin Shea built his dome home nearly 20 years ago in Baiting Hollow. (Credit: David Benthal) When Kevin Shea set out to build a home of his own, he knew it had to be a dome. The idea of dome living always fascinated Shea, who in his early 20s envisioned an active, creative space he could use for everything from gymnastics to creating movies. “It was a much more eccentric design back then,” he quipped during a recent interview from his unique Baiting Hollow home. “I just wanted to be the next Steven Spielberg.”
Herald Community Newspapers
East Rockaway students bring history to life
Six grade students at East Rockaway’s Centre Avenue School discovered a fun and creative way to enhance their nonfiction text lessons and add life to their History Figure Biography Project. Using nonfiction text and online resources, students gathered information and learned about a famous historical figure. The final projects...
Stew Leonard’s gives away hundreds of turkeys to Long Island community
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police officers, government officials, local churches and first responders gathered at Stew Leonard’s in East Meadow for an important cause, providing Long Island families in need a chance to have a happy Thanksgiving this year. Now 43 years strong, the annual turkey drive has been passed down from generation to […]
