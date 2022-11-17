Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving travel record-breaking despite people staying home
SAN DIEGO — San Diego International Airport was ranked the second-best midsize airport, according to an analysis by the Wall Street Journal. According to AAA, San Diego is known to be a top destination spot during the Thanksgiving holiday. 4.5 million people in Southern California are traveling away from...
Accused Colorado Club Q gunman identified as grandson of East County assemblyman | Voepel's voting record
SANTEE, Calif. — The gunman accused of going on a shooting rampage at nightclub in Colorado Springs has been identified as the grandson of California assemblyman Randy Voepel. The republican lawmaker is the former mayor of Santee, and still lives in the East County city. CBS 8 knocked on...
Firefighters stop spread of brush fire burning in Rancho San Diego at just under 10 acres
RANCHO SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Cal Fire San Diego and other firefighters were dispatched to reports of a brush fire burning in the Rancho San Diego area late Wednesday night. A brush fire burning near Fowler Canyon broke out around 7:31 p.m., which warranted dozens of firefighters to respond and stage at the intersection of Willow Glen Drive and Steel Canyon Road in Rancho San Diego, according to Cal Fire San Diego.
Slashing greenhouse gases: California revises climate change strategy
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. The California Air Resources Board today unveiled a new version of its highly-anticipated strategy for battling climate change, setting more ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gases and scaling up controversial projects that capture carbon. If adopted by the air...
To fight wage theft California gets strong assist from worker centers
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Annelisa Luong met with the Kome Japanese Seafood & Buffet employees in secret to talk about their sub-minimum wages and lack of overtime pay. She convened clandestinely with cooks and dishwashers. Sometimes they met at a McDonald’s, other times...
Thousands of UC workers plan to strike at UC campuses
SAN DIEGO — University of California campuses across the state are preparing for what could be the nation's largest academic worker strike that's expected to shut down classes, labs, and research. Nearly 48,000 graduate students will participate in the strikes planned for Monday. UAW is taking part in the...
Are California’s Hispanic Serving Institutions living up to their name?
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. As a senior in high school, Ashley Chetla hoped to find a college where she felt supported – not only as a student, but as a Latina. Chetla enrolled at Cal State Los Angeles, drawn to the university’s status as a Hispanic Serving Institution.
Child under 5 years of age dies due to Flu/RSV in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — State health officials Monday confirmed California's first death of a child under age five stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The California Department of Public Health declined to say where in the state the death occurred, citing the patient's privacy. "Our hearts...
