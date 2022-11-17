ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving travel record-breaking despite people staying home

SAN DIEGO — San Diego International Airport was ranked the second-best midsize airport, according to an analysis by the Wall Street Journal. According to AAA, San Diego is known to be a top destination spot during the Thanksgiving holiday. 4.5 million people in Southern California are traveling away from...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Firefighters stop spread of brush fire burning in Rancho San Diego at just under 10 acres

RANCHO SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Cal Fire San Diego and other firefighters were dispatched to reports of a brush fire burning in the Rancho San Diego area late Wednesday night. A brush fire burning near Fowler Canyon broke out around 7:31 p.m., which warranted dozens of firefighters to respond and stage at the intersection of Willow Glen Drive and Steel Canyon Road in Rancho San Diego, according to Cal Fire San Diego.
RANCHO SAN DIEGO, CA
Slashing greenhouse gases: California revises climate change strategy

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. The California Air Resources Board today unveiled a new version of its highly-anticipated strategy for battling climate change, setting more ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gases and scaling up controversial projects that capture carbon. If adopted by the air...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Thousands of UC workers plan to strike at UC campuses

SAN DIEGO — University of California campuses across the state are preparing for what could be the nation's largest academic worker strike that's expected to shut down classes, labs, and research. Nearly 48,000 graduate students will participate in the strikes planned for Monday. UAW is taking part in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Child under 5 years of age dies due to Flu/RSV in California

CALIFORNIA, USA — State health officials Monday confirmed California's first death of a child under age five stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The California Department of Public Health declined to say where in the state the death occurred, citing the patient's privacy. "Our hearts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego, CA
San Diego local news

