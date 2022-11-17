ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

cbs4indy.com

Indiana Chamber calls for action on health care costs, workforce needs

One of Indiana's biggest business groups is calling on lawmakers to help grow the Hoosier workforce and reduce burdens like high health care costs.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Rain and temperature records hold for today

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off cold this morning but we’ve had colder on this day! Sunshine and cold temperatures are expected today so no records will break for this date. Record high temperature: 73° (1990) Record low temperature: 2° (1880) Record rainfall: 3.71″ (1883) Record...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Thanksgiving weather forecast for Indiana: warming with rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS – Central Indiana warms up just in time for Thanksgiving!. Wednesday (Travel Day) – We start warming up just in time for Thanksgiving. The big travel day on Wednesday will feature a good amount of sunshine and dry skies. This should make for ideal weather conditions while traveling.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Warming up into the holiday, rain chances coming

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning cold with temperatures in the 20s and clear skies. We keep the clear skies and start our gradual warming trend today into the holiday weekend!. Breezy, mild Monday. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana seeing highest December gasoline use tax on record

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is set to see the highest December gasoline use tax on record, but signs indicate there may be some relief at the pump. The Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for December. The calculation shows the rate starting December 1 will be 23.3 cents, up from 23.1 cents in November.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Warming just in time for Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS – A freezing cold weekend in Indiana brings us our first lows in the teens of the season. But a warm up is on the way!. Bands of snow entered the state Saturday afternoon. With gusty winds and steady flurries, prepare for low temperatures to drop into the teens once again tonight.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

1 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings

Police are investigating after one man was killed and two more people were injured in three overnight shootings across Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

DNR crews continue to fight Brown County State Park fire

NASHVILLE, Ind. — A substantial brush fire started Sunday afternoon in Brown County State Park. Indiana’s Dept. of Natural Resources confirmed that there is an ongoing brush fire on the east side of the state park. Apparent smoke from the fire can be seen near the intersection of SR-46 and SR-135.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis pastor to announce mayoral run

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Mayor Joe Hogsett now has more competition to face in his fight for a third term: a pastor from Indianapolis. James W. Jackson, the lead pastor at Fervent Prayer Ministries on the northeast side, confirmed Sunday that he would be running for mayor. Jackson said he filed his paperwork on Friday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Playing for Jeff Saturday

Jeff Saturday's quarterback at Hebron Christian Academy in Georgia talks about what it was like to play for the former All-Pro center.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Volunteers fight crime by handing out food

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven times in the last month, IMPD homicide detectives have launched investigations into eastside murders committed in the area in and around the Martindale Brightwood communities. On Sunday, LaShauna Triplett of MLT Outreach Center rallied Warren Central High School football players to hand out the makings of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Multiple departments respond to fire in Monrovia

MONROVIA, Ind. – Multiple agencies responded to a large building fire in Monrovia Sunday. The fire involved a commercial building on Main Street that houses several businesses, including the Main Street Grill and Monrovia Family Restaurant. Mooresville Fire Department Chief Matt Dalton said Monrovia fire officials received a report...
MONROVIA, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana man sentenced for manufacture and sale of ghost guns, dealing meth

NEW ALBANY, Ind (WEHT) – An Austin, Indiana man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Monday after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. According to court documents, Christopher Caudill, 38, sold drugs and firearms to a confidential...
AUSTIN, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 Anderson teens killed in Huntington Co. crash with semi

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Anderson teens were killed over the weekend in a crash in Huntington County, officials confirmed. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office announced Landon Eden, 16, and Braydan Noland, 15, died in a crash on State Road 124 Saturday. The two teenagers were both from Anderson.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man charged in Delphi killings Richard Allen seeks bail

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Lawyers representing the man accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge on the banks of Deer Creek east of Delphi in the winter of 2017 filed a motion today seeking bail for their client. Attorneys Bradley Rozzi and Andrew...
DELPHI, IN
cbs4indy.com

Columbus man dies after being hit by a train

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man died Sunday evening after being hit by a train near Bethel Village. Dylan Richard Lonaker, a 29-year-old man from Columbus, was killed while walking northbound along the train tracks when a northbound train hit him. Railroad personnel reported the collision, which occurred...
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Fishers pizza shop damaged in weekend fire

FISHERS, Ind. – A call from a neighboring business helped crews quickly extinguish a fire at a Fishers pizza shop. According to the Fishers Fire Department, the fire broke out Saturday morning at the Marco’s Pizza located on Olio Road. A business next door noticed the fire and...
FISHERS, IN

