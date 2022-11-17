ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Rangers' next manager: Who could replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst?

A year on from Steven Gerrard's departure for Aston Villa, Rangers are once again looking for a new manager. This time, it is the club that have decided a change is necessary, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst dismissed following a run of poor results domestically and in Europe. Rangers have more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy