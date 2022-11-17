GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 26-year-old man from Gretna, Fla. was killed Thursday night outside of Quincy when he was hit by a pickup truck. It happened around 8:25 p.m. on U.S. Highway 90 near Woodberry Road when a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old woman from Quincy, Fla. hit the man who was standing in the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

