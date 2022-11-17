Read full article on original website
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, November 20
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The light showers from overnight last night and the early hours of this morning will clear out by the time the afternoon rolls around. Cloudy skies across the board today, with high temperatures only reaching the mid 50s. The next best chance for rain arrives on...
Capital City Youth Services provide thanksgiving meals to families
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Capital City Youth Services held a drive-through thanksgiving meal pick-up Monday. The “Clean Start Initiative” prepared the meals of ham, turkey, potatoes, yams and more, and volunteers with the “She Academy” assisted in handing them out and directing traffic. Dozens of drivers...
A HOLIDAY EVENT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital, visit giving.UFHealth.org/TreeJubilee. Tallahassee’s Tree Jubilee at Bannerman Crossings will kick off...
Tallahassee holds 5th annual Biz Kids Fair
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s tiniest entrepreneurs took over the Bannerman Crossing Shopping center Sunday, showcasing their small businesses at the 5th annual Kid Biz Fair. “These are the future innovators of Tallahassee,” said Jessica Duncan, owner of Fun4TallyKids, which puts on the event. For some, it was...
Local advocates stand in solidarity with victims of Colorado Springs shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several local advocacy groups are speaking out in support of the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, leaving five people dead and 18 others injured. Officials say that heartache is also being felt in Tallahassee. A reminder of how just six years ago...
Man stabbed early Monday on West Georgia St.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Sunday morning. Tallahassee Police say the suspect approached the victim in the 400 block of West Georgia St. just before 1:30 Monday, asking for money. When the man declined, the suspect stabbed the victim, according to TPD.
Second Harvest of Big Bend hosts Thanksgiving turkey, food distribution
Saturday, 40 volunteers were helping pass out Thanksgiving meal kits at Second Harvest's holiday distribution. So everyone can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.
Chef Sutton introduces three dishes for Thanksgiving
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Douglass Sutton introduces Crescent Roll Stuffing, White Cheddar Baked Corn, and Cheesy Brussel Sprout Bake for Thanksgiving. Chef Sutton can be found on Facebook and Instagram @chefdouglasjr or email chefdouglassutton@gmail.com.
Second Harvest of South GA to host 'Thanksgiving for Thousands'
Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host its annual "Thanksgiving for Thousands" holiday giveaway in Thomasville and Valdosta.
Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old girl is seriously hurt after being involved in a crash on Sunday night in Jackson County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, four teenage girls were driving in a sedan on State Road 164, just west of Smokey Road, when the 15-year-old driver lost control.
CPRB xhairman stands by Biro, speaks out on PBA allegations
Dozens of soccer enthusiasts gathered at Proof Brewing Company Monday afternoon to watch the U.S. compete in the World Cup. Mayor Dailey, commissioners sworn back into office. Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, along with commissioners Diane Williams-Cox and Jeremy Matlow were sworn back into office Monday after securing victories in their respective elections earlier this month.
Pedestrian killed in Gadsden County crash
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 26-year-old man from Gretna, Fla. was killed Thursday night outside of Quincy when he was hit by a pickup truck. It happened around 8:25 p.m. on U.S. Highway 90 near Woodberry Road when a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old woman from Quincy, Fla. hit the man who was standing in the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Pedestrian killed after crash in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman was killed Thursday evening after getting hit by a vehicle on Tallahassee’s western side of town. The incident happened in the area of Pensacola Street and Mabry Street around 7:30 p.m, according to the Tallahassee Police Department’s social media pages made at 11 p.m.
Oven-roasted turkey recipe with Chef Ashley Douglas
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas stopped by the WCTV set to demonstrate how to make an oven-roasted turkey. - 1 stick of butter (split in half) - 1 medium yellow onion (split in half) - 1 rib/stick of celery (split in half) - 1 tbsp olive oil/grapeseed oil.
Tallahassee teen will perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When Peyton Walls was 3 years old, she dreamed of being a Rockette, dancing in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. “When she was growing up, we’d always pause the TV so she could always make sure she got to see them,” Peyton’s mom, Julia, said.
Tallahassee triplets attend first FSU game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee triplets took on their very first FSU football game Saturday. WCTV has been following the trio--Kensley, Riley and Ellie--ever since they were born. Their parents, Megan and Bo Walker, are both FSU alums who dreamed of one day taking their kids to a game.
‘I completely disagree:’ CPRB chairman pushes back on effort to oust member
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The chairman of the Tallahassee Citizens Police Review Board is taking a firm stance against calls to remove a member of the committee tasked with reviewing police policy. Chairman Edward Gaines shared a statement with WCTV Sunday in response to a push by the Police Benevolent...
Pedestrian dead following traffic incident near Pensacola, Mabry streets
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a traffic incident involving a pedestrian.
Tallahasee police investigating armed robbery at tobacco shop
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers are investigating a Saturday evening armed robbery of a business, according to a TPD spokesperson. The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. along 1525 West Tharpe Street, at the Tobacco Outlet. A suspect armed with a pistol took cash from the business, according to officers. The...
Two injured in crash on Blountstown Highway
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says two drivers were injured in a crash on Blountstown Highway Wednesday morning. FHP says the crash happened a little before 6:45 am along Blountstown Highway near the intersection of Joe Thomas Rd. Troopers say a car headed east failed to...
