Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, November 20

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The light showers from overnight last night and the early hours of this morning will clear out by the time the afternoon rolls around. Cloudy skies across the board today, with high temperatures only reaching the mid 50s. The next best chance for rain arrives on...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Capital City Youth Services provide thanksgiving meals to families

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Capital City Youth Services held a drive-through thanksgiving meal pick-up Monday. The “Clean Start Initiative” prepared the meals of ham, turkey, potatoes, yams and more, and volunteers with the “She Academy” assisted in handing them out and directing traffic. Dozens of drivers...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

A HOLIDAY EVENT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital, visit giving.UFHealth.org/TreeJubilee. Tallahassee’s Tree Jubilee at Bannerman Crossings will kick off...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee holds 5th annual Biz Kids Fair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s tiniest entrepreneurs took over the Bannerman Crossing Shopping center Sunday, showcasing their small businesses at the 5th annual Kid Biz Fair. “These are the future innovators of Tallahassee,” said Jessica Duncan, owner of Fun4TallyKids, which puts on the event. For some, it was...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Man stabbed early Monday on West Georgia St.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Sunday morning. Tallahassee Police say the suspect approached the victim in the 400 block of West Georgia St. just before 1:30 Monday, asking for money. When the man declined, the suspect stabbed the victim, according to TPD.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Chef Sutton introduces three dishes for Thanksgiving

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Douglass Sutton introduces Crescent Roll Stuffing, White Cheddar Baked Corn, and Cheesy Brussel Sprout Bake for Thanksgiving. Chef Sutton can be found on Facebook and Instagram @chefdouglasjr or email chefdouglassutton@gmail.com.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old girl is seriously hurt after being involved in a crash on Sunday night in Jackson County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, four teenage girls were driving in a sedan on State Road 164, just west of Smokey Road, when the 15-year-old driver lost control.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WCTV

CPRB xhairman stands by Biro, speaks out on PBA allegations

Dozens of soccer enthusiasts gathered at Proof Brewing Company Monday afternoon to watch the U.S. compete in the World Cup. Mayor Dailey, commissioners sworn back into office. Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, along with commissioners Diane Williams-Cox and Jeremy Matlow were sworn back into office Monday after securing victories in their respective elections earlier this month.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Pedestrian killed in Gadsden County crash

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 26-year-old man from Gretna, Fla. was killed Thursday night outside of Quincy when he was hit by a pickup truck. It happened around 8:25 p.m. on U.S. Highway 90 near Woodberry Road when a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old woman from Quincy, Fla. hit the man who was standing in the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Pedestrian killed after crash in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman was killed Thursday evening after getting hit by a vehicle on Tallahassee’s western side of town. The incident happened in the area of Pensacola Street and Mabry Street around 7:30 p.m, according to the Tallahassee Police Department’s social media pages made at 11 p.m.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Oven-roasted turkey recipe with Chef Ashley Douglas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas stopped by the WCTV set to demonstrate how to make an oven-roasted turkey. - 1 stick of butter (split in half) - 1 medium yellow onion (split in half) - 1 rib/stick of celery (split in half) - 1 tbsp olive oil/grapeseed oil.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee teen will perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When Peyton Walls was 3 years old, she dreamed of being a Rockette, dancing in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. “When she was growing up, we’d always pause the TV so she could always make sure she got to see them,” Peyton’s mom, Julia, said.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee triplets attend first FSU game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee triplets took on their very first FSU football game Saturday. WCTV has been following the trio--Kensley, Riley and Ellie--ever since they were born. Their parents, Megan and Bo Walker, are both FSU alums who dreamed of one day taking their kids to a game.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahasee police investigating armed robbery at tobacco shop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers are investigating a Saturday evening armed robbery of a business, according to a TPD spokesperson. The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. along 1525 West Tharpe Street, at the Tobacco Outlet. A suspect armed with a pistol took cash from the business, according to officers. The...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Two injured in crash on Blountstown Highway

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says two drivers were injured in a crash on Blountstown Highway Wednesday morning. FHP says the crash happened a little before 6:45 am along Blountstown Highway near the intersection of Joe Thomas Rd. Troopers say a car headed east failed to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

