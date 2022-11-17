ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, NY

Valley Stream 24 student artwork makes big debut

During the recent New York State School Board Association’s annual convention, the conference’s digital art display exhibited student artwork from around the state including those from Valley Stream’s own District 24 students. The display was made possible thanks to New York State Art Teachers whose mission is to strengthen and promote art education by encouraging the study of art in state public and private schools.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Building an intergenerational bridge with reading

James A. Dever Elementary School recently saw the return of its Intergenerational Reading Program where students from first grade to fourth grade paired up with volunteers from the National Council of Jewish Women to read books at their school library. This month, reading mentors joined the students every Monday for...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
East Rockaway students bring history to life

Six grade students at East Rockaway’s Centre Avenue School discovered a fun and creative way to enhance their nonfiction text lessons and add life to their History Figure Biography Project. Using nonfiction text and online resources, students gathered information and learned about a famous historical figure. The final projects...
EAST ROCKAWAY, NY
Shelter Pet of the Week: Toto

This week’s shelter pet is Toto, a handsome 1-year-old grey tabby cat currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Toto adores playing with other cats and anything he can turn into a toy and is very vocal. He has an allergy condition that will likely flair up...
SMITHTOWN, NY
Valley Stream Herald seeks Person of the Year nominations

Know anyone around town who you'd describe as a true do-gooder: that PTA president, Little League coach or scout leader who goes above and beyond the call of duty; that community volunteer who gives so much of him or herself while asking for nothing in return; that volunteer firefighter or emergency medical technician who saved a life?
GARDEN CITY, NY
Regal Deli to celebrate a new chapter

Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) presented a Nassau County Legislature Citation to Sherri Banks, former owner of the Regal Kosher Deli and Caterers on Friday, Nov. 4 to thank her and the Weiss family for 55 years of serving the Plainview community. While the Weiss...
PLAINVIEW, NY
Vanessa Hudgens Sells Condo in Historic Brooklyn Waterfront Building at a Loss

Vanessa Hudgens has certainly had an active year in real estate. According to Dirt, the Spring Breakers star’s latest transaction is the sale of her condo in the historic Austin Nichols House, a Cass Gilbert-designed building located on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The legendary architect originally designed the building as a manufacturing plant and warehouse in 1915, according to the building’s website; it was later used as a distillery for the popular whiskey brand, Wild Turkey. The structure was one the earliest reinforced concrete warehouses in the United States and because of its rich legacy, is a designated landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
BROOKLYN, NY
Clear Stream students give thanks to board members

Clear Stream students thanked Valley Stream District 30 Board of Education trustees in honor of School Board Recognition Week with a Hollywood-inspired performance alongside families on Oct. 24. A projector screen hung above the Shaw Avenue auditorium stage with the words “Valleywood” in reference to the iconic Los Angeles sign...
Frank's Steaks celebrates 20 years in RVC

Frank’s Steaks is a Rockville Centre community staple that has been delighting local palettes for lo these past 20 years. Located at 54 Lincoln Avenue, this family-owned and operated steak house is the full package, providing customers with incredible food, service, and ambiance. Chris Meyer, the owner, general manager,...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
Lazy Lobster Opens New Spot in Massapequa Park

A staple in East Rockaway, the Lazy Lobster has opened a location on Long Island. While the East Rockaway restaurant has already closed for the season, if you’re craving their seaside munchies then head over to the (mostly) takeout spot in Massapequa Park. A smaller version of their city...
MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY
Floating Dead Male Discovered at Freeport Marina

First Squad Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:15 am in Freeport. According to detectives, an adult male was found floating in Jeffstar Marina located at 100 Jefferson Street. The body was recovered from the water by Nassau County Police Department’s Marine Bureau. The male was pronounced at 2:41 pm by a medic.
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Marie Colvin Way a reminder of a hometown girl’s sacrifice

Legendary war correspondent Marie Colvin is a heroine in her hometown of East Norwich, as she is nationwide. When she was killed on Feb. 22, 2012, in Homs, Syria, Colvin, 56, was on assignment for the British national newspaper the Sunday Times. She was there to tell the story of Syrian civilians trapped in the war-torn city, which the Syrian Army had been bombing for five years.
OYSTER BAY, NY
East Rockaway students go deep into salt marsh study

Students in AP Environmental Science and marine biology at the East Rockaway High School visited the most biologically diverse ecosystem on Long Island. The trip took place at the Oceanside Marine Nature Center. This center is a 52-acre salt marsh preserve. During this field trip, students worked alongside conservation biologist Michael Farina.
EAST ROCKAWAY, NY

