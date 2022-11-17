Read full article on original website
Multiple payments coming your way from the state government
New York Resident Survives in $1,100 Parking Spot Apartment Amid City Rental Crisis
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CT
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New York
Herald Community Newspapers
Valley Stream 24 student artwork makes big debut
During the recent New York State School Board Association’s annual convention, the conference’s digital art display exhibited student artwork from around the state including those from Valley Stream’s own District 24 students. The display was made possible thanks to New York State Art Teachers whose mission is to strengthen and promote art education by encouraging the study of art in state public and private schools.
Herald Community Newspapers
Building an intergenerational bridge with reading
James A. Dever Elementary School recently saw the return of its Intergenerational Reading Program where students from first grade to fourth grade paired up with volunteers from the National Council of Jewish Women to read books at their school library. This month, reading mentors joined the students every Monday for...
Herald Community Newspapers
East Rockaway students bring history to life
Six grade students at East Rockaway’s Centre Avenue School discovered a fun and creative way to enhance their nonfiction text lessons and add life to their History Figure Biography Project. Using nonfiction text and online resources, students gathered information and learned about a famous historical figure. The final projects...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Shelter Pet of the Week: Toto
This week’s shelter pet is Toto, a handsome 1-year-old grey tabby cat currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Toto adores playing with other cats and anything he can turn into a toy and is very vocal. He has an allergy condition that will likely flair up...
Herald Community Newspapers
Valley Stream Herald seeks Person of the Year nominations
Know anyone around town who you'd describe as a true do-gooder: that PTA president, Little League coach or scout leader who goes above and beyond the call of duty; that community volunteer who gives so much of him or herself while asking for nothing in return; that volunteer firefighter or emergency medical technician who saved a life?
syossetadvance.com
Regal Deli to celebrate a new chapter
Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) presented a Nassau County Legislature Citation to Sherri Banks, former owner of the Regal Kosher Deli and Caterers on Friday, Nov. 4 to thank her and the Weiss family for 55 years of serving the Plainview community. While the Weiss...
The 10 best dive bars in New York, according to Yelp
So where can we find the most divine dives in the Empire State?
Vanessa Hudgens Sells Condo in Historic Brooklyn Waterfront Building at a Loss
Vanessa Hudgens has certainly had an active year in real estate. According to Dirt, the Spring Breakers star’s latest transaction is the sale of her condo in the historic Austin Nichols House, a Cass Gilbert-designed building located on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The legendary architect originally designed the building as a manufacturing plant and warehouse in 1915, according to the building’s website; it was later used as a distillery for the popular whiskey brand, Wild Turkey. The structure was one the earliest reinforced concrete warehouses in the United States and because of its rich legacy, is a designated landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
Herald Community Newspapers
Clear Stream students give thanks to board members
Clear Stream students thanked Valley Stream District 30 Board of Education trustees in honor of School Board Recognition Week with a Hollywood-inspired performance alongside families on Oct. 24. A projector screen hung above the Shaw Avenue auditorium stage with the words “Valleywood” in reference to the iconic Los Angeles sign...
Snowblower Etiquette Everyone In New York Should Know
The snow is here in New York and now we have to clear our driveways and sidewalks. One way to get rid of the snow is shoveling it out of the way, the other way is to fire up the snowblower and throw the snow away. Of course, with snowblowers...
Herald Community Newspapers
Frank's Steaks celebrates 20 years in RVC
Frank’s Steaks is a Rockville Centre community staple that has been delighting local palettes for lo these past 20 years. Located at 54 Lincoln Avenue, this family-owned and operated steak house is the full package, providing customers with incredible food, service, and ambiance. Chris Meyer, the owner, general manager,...
longisland.com
Lazy Lobster Opens New Spot in Massapequa Park
A staple in East Rockaway, the Lazy Lobster has opened a location on Long Island. While the East Rockaway restaurant has already closed for the season, if you’re craving their seaside munchies then head over to the (mostly) takeout spot in Massapequa Park. A smaller version of their city...
Brooklyn man allegedly shot, killed ‘kind and compassionate’ visitor to NYC
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was indicted on Friday on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man visiting New York City, authorities said. Ethan Williams, a 20-year-old college student, was fatally shot while sitting on a stoop in Bushwick on Oct. 24, 2020, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. […]
longisland.com
It’s “Home for the Holidays” at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center
The Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is celebrating the holiday season with its “Home for the Holidays” promotion, featuring free pet adoptions now through the month of December. Each adoption includes free neuter or spay, vaccinations, microchip, heartworm test, flea and other tests. The normal...
longisland.com
Floating Dead Male Discovered at Freeport Marina
First Squad Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:15 am in Freeport. According to detectives, an adult male was found floating in Jeffstar Marina located at 100 Jefferson Street. The body was recovered from the water by Nassau County Police Department’s Marine Bureau. The male was pronounced at 2:41 pm by a medic.
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State
On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
Herald Community Newspapers
Marie Colvin Way a reminder of a hometown girl’s sacrifice
Legendary war correspondent Marie Colvin is a heroine in her hometown of East Norwich, as she is nationwide. When she was killed on Feb. 22, 2012, in Homs, Syria, Colvin, 56, was on assignment for the British national newspaper the Sunday Times. She was there to tell the story of Syrian civilians trapped in the war-torn city, which the Syrian Army had been bombing for five years.
Herald Community Newspapers
East Rockaway students go deep into salt marsh study
Students in AP Environmental Science and marine biology at the East Rockaway High School visited the most biologically diverse ecosystem on Long Island. The trip took place at the Oceanside Marine Nature Center. This center is a 52-acre salt marsh preserve. During this field trip, students worked alongside conservation biologist Michael Farina.
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 Monthly
For a year and a half, 2,400 New York artists will receive $1,000 monthly. A total of $43.2 million is available for distribution. Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) is offering this money through the guaranteed income program. (source)
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
