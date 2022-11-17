Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Popular New Xbox Game Pass Game Being Review Bombed With "0s" on Metacritic
A popular and new Xbox Game Pass game is being revied bombed with scores of zero on Metacritic. This week, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate libraries across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC were updated with some critically-acclaimed games, including Pentiment a narrative adventure game meets RPG from a small team within Obsidian Entertainment, the makers of titles like Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, The Outer Worlds, and many other notable games over the years.
ComicBook
Electronic Arts Warns Players of Another Game Shutdown
Electronic Arts confirmed the end of yet another game this week by announcing that one of the versions of The Sims 4 called The Sims 4: Legacy Edition would no longer be available to download as of December 12th. It's a product that's identical in many ways to The Sims 4 in terms of content but is meant for those with older computers to play on and therefore has limitations on what releases and features it can support. Those who want to keep playing The Sims 4 are being advised to find a way to upgrade their systems if they want to continue playing The Sims 4 proper and are to migrate their saves over to ensure a smooth transition.
