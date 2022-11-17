Read full article on original website
syossetadvance.com
Regal Deli to celebrate a new chapter
Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) presented a Nassau County Legislature Citation to Sherri Banks, former owner of the Regal Kosher Deli and Caterers on Friday, Nov. 4 to thank her and the Weiss family for 55 years of serving the Plainview community. While the Weiss...
Herald Community Newspapers
Clear Stream students give thanks to board members
Clear Stream students thanked Valley Stream District 30 Board of Education trustees in honor of School Board Recognition Week with a Hollywood-inspired performance alongside families on Oct. 24. A projector screen hung above the Shaw Avenue auditorium stage with the words “Valleywood” in reference to the iconic Los Angeles sign...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Shelter Pet of the Week: Toto
This week’s shelter pet is Toto, a handsome 1-year-old grey tabby cat currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Toto adores playing with other cats and anything he can turn into a toy and is very vocal. He has an allergy condition that will likely flair up...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Northwell Health saves Huntington’s Holiday Spectacular
Last week, in a joint statement, the Town of Huntington and the Huntington Village Business Improvement District, announced that the BID would not be able to organize the annual Holiday Spectacular this year. That decision has now been reversed. According to a Nov. 11 press release from the town and...
Herald Community Newspapers
East Rockaway students bring history to life
Six grade students at East Rockaway’s Centre Avenue School discovered a fun and creative way to enhance their nonfiction text lessons and add life to their History Figure Biography Project. Using nonfiction text and online resources, students gathered information and learned about a famous historical figure. The final projects...
Herald Community Newspapers
East Rockaway School District honors local veterans
East Rockaway School District administrators joined the students and faculty of Centre Avenue School for a special tribute to local veterans. The morning presentation on Oct. 9 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, which was led by Centre Avenue students. This was then followed by individual introductions of each of the 15 veteran honorees representing members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Marines. These veterans served in Korea, Vietnam, and Desert Storm.
Herald Community Newspapers
Valley Stream 24 student artwork makes big debut
During the recent New York State School Board Association’s annual convention, the conference’s digital art display exhibited student artwork from around the state including those from Valley Stream’s own District 24 students. The display was made possible thanks to New York State Art Teachers whose mission is to strengthen and promote art education by encouraging the study of art in state public and private schools.
11 kids formally adopted in Suffolk as part of National Adoption Day
Suffolk has helped finalize more than 600 adoptions in the county since 2018.
Herald Community Newspapers
Marie Colvin Way a reminder of a hometown girl’s sacrifice
Legendary war correspondent Marie Colvin is a heroine in her hometown of East Norwich, as she is nationwide. When she was killed on Feb. 22, 2012, in Homs, Syria, Colvin, 56, was on assignment for the British national newspaper the Sunday Times. She was there to tell the story of Syrian civilians trapped in the war-torn city, which the Syrian Army had been bombing for five years.
3 domestic turkeys rescued by Humane Long Island ahead of Thanksgiving
The black and white domestic turkeys were surrendered to Humane Long Island by a New York City live slaughter market on Thursday in exchange for a vegan Tofurky roast.
longisland.com
It’s “Home for the Holidays” at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center
The Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is celebrating the holiday season with its “Home for the Holidays” promotion, featuring free pet adoptions now through the month of December. Each adoption includes free neuter or spay, vaccinations, microchip, heartworm test, flea and other tests. The normal...
longisland.com
Floating Dead Male Discovered at Freeport Marina
First Squad Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:15 am in Freeport. According to detectives, an adult male was found floating in Jeffstar Marina located at 100 Jefferson Street. The body was recovered from the water by Nassau County Police Department’s Marine Bureau. The male was pronounced at 2:41 pm by a medic.
Herald Community Newspapers
Frank's Steaks celebrates 20 years in RVC
Frank’s Steaks is a Rockville Centre community staple that has been delighting local palettes for lo these past 20 years. Located at 54 Lincoln Avenue, this family-owned and operated steak house is the full package, providing customers with incredible food, service, and ambiance. Chris Meyer, the owner, general manager,...
Students: School play thespians changed in bathroom where camera was found
Students say the bathroom where it was located is near where the fall drama production has been preparing for this weekend's shows, which made that hallway busier than normal.
Herald Community Newspapers
Lynbrook finalists chosen for Project L.I.F.T.O.F.F.
Three teams of finalists were chosen on Nov. 1 for the Lynbrook Public School District’s Project L.I.F.T.O.F.F. Leader and Innovators. These three teams will compete for a chance for one project to be sent to the International Space Station. More than 200 teams of Lynbrook students in grades six...
Herald Community Newspapers
East Rockaway students go deep into salt marsh study
Students in AP Environmental Science and marine biology at the East Rockaway High School visited the most biologically diverse ecosystem on Long Island. The trip took place at the Oceanside Marine Nature Center. This center is a 52-acre salt marsh preserve. During this field trip, students worked alongside conservation biologist Michael Farina.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Melville Petit Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Melville store. A man allegedly stole two pairs of Nike golf shoes, wearing one out of the store and hiding another in his pants, from Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 870 Walt Whitman Road, on September 17 at approximately 4 p.m.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Clothing stolen from Smithtown donation bin
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who stole donated items from a Smithtown drop bin in September. The man pictured on the right, along with another man, allegedly entered a PAL clothing donation drop bin, located at 712 Route 347, and stole multiple bags of clothing and other household items, on Sept. 3 through Sept. 9, between 10:27 p.m. and 10:49 p.m.
Search on for family member after 3 women found stabbed to death in Queens
An investigation is underway after three women were found dead in Queens.
Family member taken into custody in Queens triple murders, awaiting extradition to NY: Police
Police say the relative of the three women who were killed in Queens was in Virginia police custody and is now in the process of being extradited back to NY.
