Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Watch Brazil vs. Serbia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G Play
The 2022 World Cup favorites are ready to roll in Qatar. Brazil is seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, and it has a loaded squad for this year’s tournament. The team topped FIFA’s final rankings heading into the tournament, and it reached the final in EA Sports’ World Cup simulation.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Watch Switzerland vs. Cameroon in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The countdown is over and the 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially kicked off in Qatar. We have already seen some intense battles between other groups, including Group A’s Ecuador and host nation Qatar and Group B’s England and Iran. The group rounds continued with matchups between nations in Groups C, D, E and F.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
History of FIFA World Cup Matches Between USMNT and England
The U.S. and England have had quite the history – and I don’t mean just soccer. But if we are talking about soccer, this Friday will be a match for the ages. The USMNT will face England for the 12th time in history during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FIFA's Fair Play Rule and How It Affects Points in World Cup Matches
The 2022 World Cup will showcase 32 of the greatest clubs around the world, and with that, means intense competition. There’s no doubt tiebreakers are inevitable, so FIFA constructed a system to resolve such issues, the last of which is the fair play rule. Let’s take a look at...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top Three Moments From Day 2 of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Wait, it’s only the second day of the 2022 FIFA World Cup?. After Ecuador’s 2-0 win over Qatar in the tournament opener on Sunday, a three-game slate on Monday definitely lived up to the billing. England opened the day against Iran in a Group B contest that quickly...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tim Weah Opens Scoring for USMNT vs. Wales in 2022 World Cup
It was a goal eight years in the making. The United States men’s national team opened the scoring against Wales thanks to Tim Weah in the 36th minute. Weah, a 22-year-old right winger, slipped in the middle of the Welsh defense on a quick counter attack with Christian Pulisic finding him in open space.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
European Teams Ditch Plan to Wear ‘OneLove' Armbands at World Cup
The captains of seven European teams at the 2022 World Cup will not wear “OneLove” armbands during matches in Qatar after FIFA threatened to hand out yellow cards. England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands planned to sport rainbow armbands that said “OneLove” while playing in a country where same-sex relationships are illegal. The seven European nations backed down to keep their captains from facing in-game sanctions.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Breaking Down How the FIFA World Cup Extra Time Rules Work
Sometimes 90 minutes of soccer isn’t enough. That’s not the case in group play of the World Cup, where games tied after regulation end in a draw, with both teams receiving a point in the standings. But more than 90 minutes of soccer occasionally is needed in the elimination round of the tournament, creating some of the sport’s most thrilling moments.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Countries With Longest World Cup Droughts Ahead of Qatar 2022
The 2022 World Cup field is full of surprises and shake ups. The 32-country field is set, for possibly the last time, as the 2026 World Cup is set to expand to include 48 teams. This year’s list includes several new and unfamiliar faces scattered among the traditional staples.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What is the Smallest Country to Win the FIFA World Cup?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. International soccer oftentimes can be a numbers game. No, not in terms of scorelines, but rather, population. Unlike club competitions, international teams can only pick players who are from...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Meet Lionel Messi, Argentinian Superstar Ahead of His Final World Cup
Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time. The 35-year-old from Argentina holds the national record for appearances and is also the country's leader in scored goals of all time, however, Messi announced in October that the 2022 World Cup will be the last of his career.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Postgame Reactions From USMNT After World Cup Debut Against Wales
The eight-year World Cup drought is over for the U.S. men’s national team. Though the match didn’t end as they would have hoped, they didn’t lose – and that’s all that matters. The USMNT battled their Group B opponent Wales on Monday afternoon and the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fans Experience Difficulties Entering Stadium for England vs. Iran Match
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The second day of this year's 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway in Qatar. The first match of Monday kicked off between England and Iran at the Khalifa International...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Soccer Fans Gather to Watch U.S. Men's National Team in World Cup
At Crossbar in Richardson, the soccer field was turned into a picnic area with a big screen projection of World Cup soccer. "This happens once every four years, so it's kind of the biggest thing that happens in the soccer community," Crossbar co-owner Preston Osborn said. "If you want to really see what it's like and see why everyone is so passionate about it, now is the best time."
New format for 2024 Men's T20 World Cup
Twenty teams will be divided into four groups of five in the first round, followed by a Super Eights phase
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What Are the Biggest World Cup Defeats Ahead of Qatar 2022?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. England got off to a hot start in the 2022 World Cup. In its Group B opener against Iran on Monday, the Three Lions roared to a commanding 6-2...
Comments / 0