Herndon, PA

Central Pennsylvania Man Dies In Airborne Crash On US 322

By Jillian Pikora
 4 days ago
Keith Krieger. Photo Credit: Facebook/Keith Krieger

A 44-year-old man was killed in a crash on US 322 on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

Keith Krieger of Herndon was going south on State Road/US 11 in his 2012 Hyundai Elantra at the US 322 West exit ramp in Watts Township when he left the roadway around 7:30 p.m., the police detail in the release.

Krieger slammed into a guide rail— becoming airborne and striking a tree— 40 feet from the roadway and the car was now facing west, the police explained.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Krieger was a class of 1995 graduate of Shikellamy High School, according to his social media profiles. He went on to work at Weis for a decade before working as a forklift operator, first, at Tulpehocken Spring Water in Northumberland in 2014 and then at the National Beef Packing Company in Hummels Wharf in 2016. In 2019 he started a second job as a Robot Operator at Michael Foods in Klingerstown.

His community has already been sharing about their loss on social media.

Funeral and memorial service details had not been released at the time of publishing.

