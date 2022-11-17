Read full article on original website
WDSU
Storms possible in New Orleans for Thanksgiving
You may have heard we've got storms headed in for the holiday. Let's break it down. Our two best forecasts have started to close in on a similar forecast for Thanksgiving Thursday and Friday, and it calls for more storms. Let's start with our forecast out of the U.S., the...
WDSU
Warming to 60s & 70s Next Week
NEW ORLEANS — Warm Gulf of Mexico humidity will push onshore early next week and push back on the chilly temperatures as of late. Cool to mild daily temperatures are expected in the low 60's Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday upper 60's to low 70s.
fox8live.com
Cold, dry start to the week, but a warming trend is coming
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend finishes dry and cool. Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s by Sunday afternoon with a chilly northeasterly wind. The week starts off similarly, but temperatures gradually climb through Thanksgiving. Highs will be in the low 70s for the holiday Thursday, then fall into...
WDSU
Cold and drizzly Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — A dreary day is underway. The South Shore has already seen light rain and drizzles this morning, and more rain is on the way for our entire area this afternoon and evening. Skies will stay cloudy as temperatures stay chilly with highs 48-56 degrees. It will be breezy at times with winds out of the NE at 5-20 mph.
WDSU
Plaquemines Parish drinking water advisory lifted
BELLE CHASSE, La. — Plaquemines Parish Government officials lifted the drinking water advisory for areas between Empire Bridge and Venice. The order went in place on Sept. 28 due to saltwater intrusion in the Mississippi River. Officials said residents who precaution due to high sodium levels in the water...
fox8live.com
Male killed Monday afternoon on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was fatally shot Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) along Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, police said. The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed. But the NOPD said the victim was found in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard around 2:44 p.m.
WDSU
Sunday travel forecast
NEW ORLEANS — This Sunday is one of the busiest travel days in the country. Here's what to prepare for across the country, weather-wise. Rain: If you're driving east or west, you may hit rain. In Florida, rain in expected across the peninsula today. In Texas, places like Austin to near Houston and Dallas could also see rain.
WDSU
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Grand Isle
GRAND ISLE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health and the Jefferson Parish Water Department issued a Boil Water Advisory for Grand Isle from Cheniere to Rosethorn Lane. This is a precaution due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system. The Boil Water Advisory will remain in...
myneworleans.com
Pontchartrain Conservancy to Host 9 Annual Lights on the Lake
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Saturday, December 10, Pontchartrain Conservancy is hosting its 9th annual Lights on the Lake holiday celebration – a family-friendly, holiday event providing the best view of the annual West End Boat Parade. Hosted at the New Canal Lighthouse (8001 Lakeshore Drive), the...
WDSU
New Orleans residents driving from West Bank snarled by accident
NEW ORLEANS — Two lanes of U.S. 90 Business East are blocked at Earhart Boulevard due to an accident. Both right lanes are blocked, according to the Department of Transportation. Congestion from the wreck has reached Terry Parkway. Drivers are urged to use another route.
32-Year-Old Woman Died In A Pedestrian Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The New Orleans Police Department responded to a pedestrian crash on Saturday that claimed a life. Just before midnight, the crash happened at Canal and South Liberty Streets near the French Quarter.
NOLA.com
Where to eat near the New Orleans airport, from breakfast to gumbo to 24/7 food
Whenever I make an airport run these days, my eyes are peeled for good places to eat. This is a hot topic. Sometimes you want a meal before a trip, or you need to kill time before picking someone up, or perhaps you or your visitors urgently need a meal upon arrival — all the better if it gives local flavor.
Woman struck by car after tripping, falling while crossing New Orleans street
A woman has died after police say tripped and fell while crossing a street in downtown New Orleans, leading to her being struck by a car.
Homicide scene at Hayne Blvd. in Little Woods
Officers were called at about 2:40 p.m., reporting the shooting in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard
NOLA.com
It's a traffic headache, but can the Madisonville bridge be changed without hurting town?
Even though the swing bridge crossing the Tchefuncte River is located in the tiny town of Madisonville, the two-lane span spreads traffic misery for miles along Louisiana 22. It's no surprise, then, that for the second year in a row, the bridge drove most of the discussion at a recent traffic summit organized by Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden. Though it's small, the Madisonville swing bridge plays an outsized role in western St. Tammany Parish's traffic-choked landscape.
Police announce multiple arrests made during New Orleans second line
According to the NOPD, the arrests were made in the 3400 block of Johnny Jackson Boulevard. More details on the arrest are scheduled to be released at a press conference Monday at 2 p.m.
WDSU
Orleans Parish sheriff hosts annual Thanksgiving Celebration
NEW ORLEANS — This year, so many people in New Orleans are struggling to put Thanksgiving dinner on the table this year due to inflation and other needs. The Orleans Parish Sheriff is hosting her annual Thanksgiving Celebration at the Convention Center Monday. The event will help many people...
WDSU
Preparations underway for 49th Annual Bayou Classic
NEW ORLEANS — Fans of the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers are preparing to pour into the Big Easy for Bayou Classic. There are a number of events happening this week leading up to the football game on Saturday afternoon. The rivalry between these Louisiana universities highlights the importance of HBCUs.
These New Orleans nuns dish out cookies with a recipe 80 years in the baking
Since 1940, Sisters of the Holy Family pray every morning as the sun rises. For Sister Geneva James, the baker-in-chief this holiday season, that means praying for Christmas cookies.
fox8live.com
Alleged high-speed chase involving NOPD and JP police ends in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are investigating an alleged high-speed chase involving Orleans Parish and Jefferson Parish police that ended in New Orleans East Sunday evening. Right now, police are on the scene. We are waiting to get more information as it becomes available. See a spelling or grammar error...
