New Orleans, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDSU

Storms possible in New Orleans for Thanksgiving

You may have heard we've got storms headed in for the holiday. Let's break it down. Our two best forecasts have started to close in on a similar forecast for Thanksgiving Thursday and Friday, and it calls for more storms. Let's start with our forecast out of the U.S., the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Warming to 60s & 70s Next Week

NEW ORLEANS — Warm Gulf of Mexico humidity will push onshore early next week and push back on the chilly temperatures as of late. Cool to mild daily temperatures are expected in the low 60's Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday upper 60's to low 70s.
fox8live.com

Cold, dry start to the week, but a warming trend is coming

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend finishes dry and cool. Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s by Sunday afternoon with a chilly northeasterly wind. The week starts off similarly, but temperatures gradually climb through Thanksgiving. Highs will be in the low 70s for the holiday Thursday, then fall into...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Cold and drizzly Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — A dreary day is underway. The South Shore has already seen light rain and drizzles this morning, and more rain is on the way for our entire area this afternoon and evening. Skies will stay cloudy as temperatures stay chilly with highs 48-56 degrees. It will be breezy at times with winds out of the NE at 5-20 mph.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Plaquemines Parish drinking water advisory lifted

BELLE CHASSE, La. — Plaquemines Parish Government officials lifted the drinking water advisory for areas between Empire Bridge and Venice. The order went in place on Sept. 28 due to saltwater intrusion in the Mississippi River. Officials said residents who precaution due to high sodium levels in the water...
BELLE CHASSE, LA
fox8live.com

Male killed Monday afternoon on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was fatally shot Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) along Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, police said. The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed. But the NOPD said the victim was found in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard around 2:44 p.m.
WDSU

Sunday travel forecast

NEW ORLEANS — This Sunday is one of the busiest travel days in the country. Here's what to prepare for across the country, weather-wise. Rain: If you're driving east or west, you may hit rain. In Florida, rain in expected across the peninsula today. In Texas, places like Austin to near Houston and Dallas could also see rain.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Boil water advisory issued for parts of Grand Isle

GRAND ISLE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health and the Jefferson Parish Water Department issued a Boil Water Advisory for Grand Isle from Cheniere to Rosethorn Lane. This is a precaution due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system. The Boil Water Advisory will remain in...
GRAND ISLE, LA
myneworleans.com

Pontchartrain Conservancy to Host 9 Annual Lights on the Lake

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Saturday, December 10, Pontchartrain Conservancy is hosting its 9th annual Lights on the Lake holiday celebration – a family-friendly, holiday event providing the best view of the annual West End Boat Parade. Hosted at the New Canal Lighthouse (8001 Lakeshore Drive), the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

It's a traffic headache, but can the Madisonville bridge be changed without hurting town?

Even though the swing bridge crossing the Tchefuncte River is located in the tiny town of Madisonville, the two-lane span spreads traffic misery for miles along Louisiana 22. It's no surprise, then, that for the second year in a row, the bridge drove most of the discussion at a recent traffic summit organized by Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden. Though it's small, the Madisonville swing bridge plays an outsized role in western St. Tammany Parish's traffic-choked landscape.
MADISONVILLE, LA
WDSU

Orleans Parish sheriff hosts annual Thanksgiving Celebration

NEW ORLEANS — This year, so many people in New Orleans are struggling to put Thanksgiving dinner on the table this year due to inflation and other needs. The Orleans Parish Sheriff is hosting her annual Thanksgiving Celebration at the Convention Center Monday. The event will help many people...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Preparations underway for 49th Annual Bayou Classic

NEW ORLEANS — Fans of the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers are preparing to pour into the Big Easy for Bayou Classic. There are a number of events happening this week leading up to the football game on Saturday afternoon. The rivalry between these Louisiana universities highlights the importance of HBCUs.
GRAMBLING, LA

