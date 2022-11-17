Read full article on original website
Gunmen attack police station, sparking deadly shootout in Mexico
Gunmen opened fire on a police station in the north-central state of Guanajuato Sunday, and several people were killed when police returned fire. Police in the city of Celaya said that several attackers had been killed, but did not give an exact number. The attack occurred in a town on the outskirts of the city.
