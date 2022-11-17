NFL Week 11 comes to a close with a NFC West rivalry game between Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers and Colt McCoy and the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Monday Night Football. Kyler Murray (hamstring) is expected to be out, while DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) is expected to play for Arizona. McCoy will start in place of Murray. The latest 49ers vs. Cardinals odds suggest that this MNF game will be one-sided in favor of San Francisco, making it imperative to hit on the San Francisco players in the MNF NFL DFS player pool when building your MNF NFL DFS strategy. As one of the most dynamic players the NFL has ever seen, should 49ers all-purpose back Christian McCaffrey be considered a must-start players in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Or would building around Rondale Moore, Trey McBride, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, James Conner, or Greg Dortch, who all project to be impact classic and showdown NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football, be a better strategy?

ARIZONA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO