papermag.com
Kendall Jenner Had Pee on Her Foot at the Met Gala
Kendall Jenner brought an accidental accessory to the Met Gala. “For a moment, we thought about doing the carpet with no shirt, and just doing this,” Jenner said as she got ready, crossing her arms to cover her breasts while her team helped her into a voluminous Prada skirt, constructed from sheer tulle and fishnet. And it turns out the skirt was “so big and so heavy” that she didn't even notice she had to go to bathroom until she was already in the sprinter van taking her to the event — and it was an emergency.
Brad Pitt, 58, Cleans Up Good With Slicked Back Hair, Black Suit & Shades: Photos
Brad Pitt, 58, showed off his incredible style during his latest public appearance! The actor wore a black suit with a white undershirt, a black scarf, and sunglasses as he entered a special Q&A event for his new movie, Babylon, in New York City, NY on Nov. 16. He also had his hair slicked back and rocked some facial hair as he topped his look off with boots.
Christina Ricci says she had a ‘fake favourite colour’ growing up
Christina Ricci has revealed that she had a “fake favourite colour” when she was growing up to avoid her real favourite possessions being taken away.The Wednesday star said that when she was younger, her favourite personal things would be taken from her, but “if you didn’t care you got to keep it”.Ricci, 42, did not specify if it was her parents who would take her favourite items away, but described her childhood home as “chaotic”.Speaking to the Sunday Times this week, she said: “It’s hard to explain without this turning into a therapy session, but when I was younger...
Yes, That's Really Aimee Garcia Delivering Pop-Star Vocals in "Christmas With You"
In Netflix's new holiday rom-com "Christmas With You," Aimee Garcia plays Angelina, a Latin pop star dealing with career burnout who's tasked with writing the next "All I Want For Christmas Is You"-level holiday song. Garcia steps into the role of the singing-dancing extraordinaire so seamlessly that one might assume she's actually a pop star. So, is Aimee Garcia really singing in "Christmas With You"?
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Welcome a Baby Boy: "My Baby Yoda, My Sani"
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are parents to a baby boy! The couple announced the news on Nov. 18 on Instagram. "After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he's here safe and sound," the rapper wrote in a caption. "Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙 11/8/22." In her own post, Aiko wrote, "✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙 after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙."
Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth
Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
Vice
7 of Lauren Hutton’s most iconic outfits
Lauren Hutton is one of the 20th century’s most underrated supermodels. She embarked on her illustrious modelling career in the mid-60s; by the decade’s end, she’d landed a coveted Chanel campaign and had covered Vogue over a dozen times. As the 70s rolled around, Lauren signed one of the biggest beauty contracts in the game and had become a muse to industry heavyweights from Avedon to Halston. In the 80s, Lauren stepped off the runways of New York and onto Hollywood’s big screen, starring in stylish flicks including Paul Schrader’s American Gigolo.
Jessica Simpson Poses With Mini-Me Daughter, Maxwell, 10, & Mom, Tina, 62, For Rare Photo
“With You” singer Jessica Simpson, 42, spent some much-needed family time on the set of HSN with her mom, Tina Simpson, 62, and her eldest daughter, Maxwell, 10, on Nov. 17. “Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!”, Jessica captioned the sweet Instagram snapshot. In the photo, the blonde beauty rocked a pair of black jeans, an oversized belt, chic cowboy booties, and a flannel top.
Kelly Rowland Rejects Suggestion She "Played Second" to Beyoncé: "Light Attracts Light"
Kelly Rowland knows she's a superstar. On Nov. 16, fans of the "Dilemma" singer were quick to come to her defense after a radio host suggested that she "played second" fiddle to Beyoncé at the start of her career during her Destiny's Child days. "You were with Beyoncé, and not only did you not fight [her being in the spotlight], it seems like you really loved the position that you were in and took it seriously," "Hot 97" host Peter Rosenberg told Rowland earlier this week. In response to implications that her music career paled in comparison to Beyoncé's from the start, the singer set the record straight with a beautiful response.
'American Gigolo' Beauty Lauren Hutton Breaks Cover In Outrageous Outfit, Still A Bombshell At 79
She's still unforgettable! Former Revlon model-turned-movie star Lauren Hutton made a rare appearance out and about while grocery shopping this week, and her outfit helped her get noticed. In photos seen by RadarOnline.com, the American Gigolo actress radiated beauty, flaunting her gorgeous self days before she turned 79.Hutton has been transparent about aging, encouraging others to embrace growing old. The supermodel has continued to grace the covers of high-profile fashion magazines, even posing topless for Harper's Bazaar May issue earlier this year.In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the confident star was spotted make-up free and shopping at her local...
Pink Soars in 7-Inch Heels & Sparkling Red Dress on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’
Pink gave a dazzling display on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”. The “Raise Your Glass” singer appeared as a guest on the late-night show on Wednesday night. She talked with Kimmel about living in a vineyard and making wine as well as her upcoming summer tour, “Pink Summer Carnival 2023” with Brandi Carlile.
Jenna Ortega Wears a Cutout, High-Slit Wedding Dress to the "Wednesday" Premiere
Jenna Ortega is fully leaning into her role as Wednesday Addams with every fiber of her fall wardrobe. On Nov. 16, Ortega walked the black carpet in a black lace wedding dress with a thigh-high slit from Versace's spring 2023 collection at Netflix's "Wednesday" premiere in Los Angeles. Her stylist, Enrique Melendez, completed the stylishly sinister ensemble with Delfina Delettrez jewelry and black pointed-toe pumps with strappy ankle detailing.
Blake Lively's "Wallpaper" Nails Are Surprisingly on Trend
The idea for Blake Lively's latest manicure came from a very unlikely place. On Nov. 17, the actor attended the American Cinematheque Awards with nails inspired by her Ralph Lauren dress . . . or her wallpaper. The look, which was created by her go-to manicurist Elle Gerstein, featured floral...
Anya Taylor-Joy Styles Her Cone-Bra Bustier With Extreme Platform Wedges
Anya Taylor-Joy's latest press tour is the fashionable gift that keeps on giving. While promoting her new film "The Menu" on "The Tonight Show" on Nov. 16, the actor showed an edgier side to her style in a straight-off-the-runway look from Schiaparelli's spring 2023 collection. Her gold satin corset top...
Popculture
Bradley Cooper Reunites With His Ex
Bradley Cooper is reportedly rekindling his relationship with his ex, Irina Shayk. The Daily Mail reports that Cooper and Shayk appear to be reunited based on some PDA that they didn't mind exhibiting during a stroll in New York City. Cooper and Shayk, who share a daughter, Lea, previously dated from 2015 to 2019.
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Call It Quits Again
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have called it quits according to People, who confirmed the news on Nov. 21. According to the publication, the Phoenix Suns star, 26, and the model, 27, ended their relationship back in October. A source told the outlet that the split was thanks to their "incredibly busy schedules." Booker is a forward for the Phoenix Suns, who kicked off another season this fall, while Jenner is balancing her modeling career and her 818 tequila line. A source told People that the break up was mutual and that they plan on staying in touch. "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best," another source told the outlet. Jenner's reps did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR request for additional comment on the reported split.
TODAY.com
Kaley Cuoco is 'halfway' there with pregnancy
Kaley Cuoco is bumpin’ along with her pregnancy. The “Flight Attendant” actor showed off her growing bump in a series of mirror selfies shared on her Instagram story. “Halfway @tommyprelphrey,” she wrote in a story where she shoved off her growing belly. In another photo, she...
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Are Spotted Embracing in Matching Outfits
Emily Ratajkowski and rumored new beau Pete Davidson may not have made their relationship Instagram official just yet, but they are coordinating their looks in true matching couple style. Spotted in New York City on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the pair were pictured embracing at Ratajkowski's West Village apartment. For a...
Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor, 14, Looks Just Like Her For Cute Christmas Card Photo
Jessica Alba, 41, gave fans a glimpse of her adorable family, including her oldest daughter Honor, 14, who looks strikingly similar to her, in her latest Instagram video. The actress and her brood, which also includes husband Cash Warren, 43, kids Haven, 11, and Hayes, 4, and two sweet dogs, were hanging outside a house as they got situated to pose for their Christmas card, in the clip, and looked like they were having a great time. They all wore matching pajamas, which included white long-sleeved button-down tops with green Christmas trees all over them, and green and white checkered pants, as they sat on steps in front of a door.
Mandy Moore praised for sharing realistic photos from son’s ‘transcendent’ birth
Mandy Moore has been praised for normalising the realities of having a baby after she shared intimate photos from her son’s birth.The 38-year-old actor and singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from the moment her second child, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was born on 10 October. In the first image, Moore cradles her newborn son on her chest just moments after giving birth. The This Is Us alum is seen beaming from sheer joy, while Ozzie was still covered in amniotic fluid.“One month with our Ozzie,” she captioned the post. “I’m still able to access everything about...
