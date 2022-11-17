Read full article on original website
South Alabama’s Jaden Voisin honored by Sun Belt Conference
South Alabama safety Jaden Voisin is the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. Voisin, a junior from Crestview, Fla., totaled 17 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception in the Jaguars’ 27-20 victory at Southern Miss on Saturday. The tackles total is tied for third-most in program history and the most since Blake Dees totaled a record 20 vs. Idaho in 2015.
WDAM-TV
Last-play FG gives South Alabama 13-10 lead
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Diego Guajardo’s 49-yard field goal on the last play of the first half gave the University of South Alabama a 13-10 halftime lead Saturday afternoon over the University of Southern MIssissippi at M.M. Roberts Stadium. USM (5-5) had held the lead for a good chunk...
utv44.com
Blount High School honors legendary lady leopard with jersey retirement
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — There was a special celebration at Blount High School Friday, honoring an incredible woman's impressive career. Ella Williams wore the number 12 basketball jersey at Blount before going on to play for the University of South Alabama Jags. She was the first woman to be...
utv44.com
Senior Bowl hosts 3rd annual Turkey Bowl Classic
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Sunday, the Senior Bowl hosted its 3rd annual Turkey Bowl Classic at South Alabama. It's an opportunity for young athletes in the area to compete at Hancock- Whitney Stadium. Before the games, the Senior Bowl announced its future prospects team, honoring the best of the...
selmasun.com
Keith loses to Leflore in nail biter on Saturday
The Keith Bears battled the Leflore Rattlers at the Bears den on Saturday but came up short. The game was another nail bitter, with Keith losing 50-47. Tommy Tisdale III led the Bears with 27 points. B. Reed led the Rattlers with 21 points. Keith will face Selma High next...
‘Legends in Concert’ residency at OWA ends
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Legends in Concert show at the OWA Theatre in Foley has permanently closed, according to OWA representatives. The show first opened in 2019. “The business expansion at the OWA Theatre will allow them to attract a variety of entertainment options that they hope will resonate not only with their drive-in […]
Mobile’s Excelsior Band showcased in film on NEA Heritage Fellows
Just in time for Thanksgiving, the National Endowment for the Arts has released a film showcasing the uniquely American panorama of cultures represented by its 2022 National Heritage Fellows -- including Alabama’s own Excelsior Band. The fellows were announced in June. The NEA describes the fellowships as “our nation’s...
Alabama: Squatters ordered to leave home on Hankins Middle School property in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge ordered squatters to leave a home that’s been sitting next to Hankins Middle School in Theodore for years. Tuesday, officials tried to enforce that deadline and make it impossible for the squatters to stay. With school district workers cutting the power, an Alabama Power worker slicing the […]
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
Scruffy the Schnoodle needs a new home
Our Pet of the Week is a 10-year-old Schnoodle name Scruffy.
WEAR
Four Baldwin County seniors selected to dance in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Four high school seniors from Baldwin County are packing up and preparing to head to New York to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Lexi Bauer of Spanish Fort High School, Lila Hearn of Daphne High, Ashton LaMarr of Fairhope and Lily Navarre of Saint Michaels Catholic were among the 500 girls selected nationwide to participate.
USA Health approved for stand alone surgery center in west Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health has been approved to build a “multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center,” according to a news release. The new surgery center will be located where the USA Health Freestanding Emergency Department and USA Health Medical Office Building already is. The stand alone building is located at 181 Hillcrest Rd. “We are […]
Dew Drop Inn owner’s wife dies trying to cross Old Shell Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The wife of a popular restaurant owner has died after trying to cross Old Shell Road Monday afternoon. Powell Hamlin, owner of the Dew Drop Inn, confirmed to WKRG News 5 his wife Robin Hamlin was hit and killed. Mobile Police said a crash occurred on Old Shell Road just after […]
George County School Board extends superintendent Whitney’s contract
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Members of the George County Board of Education voted to extend superintendent Wade Whitney’s contract during a special-called meeting, Thursday Nov. 17. Before the meeting, board member-elect Matthew Smith, one of two new members that will join three incumbents in January, asked board members to postpone a vote on the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Crews battle 2 fires in Baldwin County Friday night
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple crews worked to put out two separate fires in Baldwin County Friday night. In the first call, the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, and Daphne Fire Department were dispatched around 10:17 p.m. to an attic fire on Second Street, according to Fairhope VFD. While the units were en route, another call came in around 10:20 p.m. for an active chimney fire on Baldwin County 104. Crews from each department extinguish both fires before 2 a.m. Saturday.
Tow truck procession planned Saturday for Prichard murder victim
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are remembering the life of a tow truck driver with a special procession later today. Lawrence Darby was shot and killed two weeks ago at St. Stephens Road Apartments. Police later arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the crime. He worked at Pits and Sons Towing in Saraland. […]
Prichard police investigating Thursday night murder
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Police Department said they are actively investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. According to officials, a man showed up at USA Medical Center who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, Terrance D. Norris Jr., was pronounced dead at the hospital. Anyone with information is […]
utv44.com
Friends and family gather to celebrate the life of Mobile's "Dancing Machine"
Last summer, a Mobile Mardi Gras icon passed away, leaving a void on the port city's parade route. For decades, Clifford Thomas, known locally as "The Dancing Machine", would delight parade goers, leading processions in his colorful costumes as the city's unofficial drum major. He became a staple on the...
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized following ‘assault’ at Fairhope home: Fairhope Police
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police said they arrested a man while another man is in the hospital following an argument in a home off of De’Estrehan Road Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the FHP. The FHP is investigating the incident as an assault. Police said the home on D’Estrehan Road has […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Fire crews respond to early Saturday morning fire in Foley
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Fire Department is investigating an early Saturday morning fire. Officials with the Foley FD confirm that fire crews were called to the South Pointe Apartments just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. When fire crews arrived they requested the assistance of the Gulf Shores FD to contain the fire. No injuries were reported and the occupants all escaped the fire.
