ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theodore, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

South Alabama’s Jaden Voisin honored by Sun Belt Conference

South Alabama safety Jaden Voisin is the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. Voisin, a junior from Crestview, Fla., totaled 17 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception in the Jaguars’ 27-20 victory at Southern Miss on Saturday. The tackles total is tied for third-most in program history and the most since Blake Dees totaled a record 20 vs. Idaho in 2015.
MOBILE, AL
WDAM-TV

Last-play FG gives South Alabama 13-10 lead

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Diego Guajardo’s 49-yard field goal on the last play of the first half gave the University of South Alabama a 13-10 halftime lead Saturday afternoon over the University of Southern MIssissippi at M.M. Roberts Stadium. USM (5-5) had held the lead for a good chunk...
HATTIESBURG, MS
utv44.com

Blount High School honors legendary lady leopard with jersey retirement

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — There was a special celebration at Blount High School Friday, honoring an incredible woman's impressive career. Ella Williams wore the number 12 basketball jersey at Blount before going on to play for the University of South Alabama Jags. She was the first woman to be...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Senior Bowl hosts 3rd annual Turkey Bowl Classic

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Sunday, the Senior Bowl hosted its 3rd annual Turkey Bowl Classic at South Alabama. It's an opportunity for young athletes in the area to compete at Hancock- Whitney Stadium. Before the games, the Senior Bowl announced its future prospects team, honoring the best of the...
MOBILE, AL
selmasun.com

Keith loses to Leflore in nail biter on Saturday

The Keith Bears battled the Leflore Rattlers at the Bears den on Saturday but came up short. The game was another nail bitter, with Keith losing 50-47. Tommy Tisdale III led the Bears with 27 points. B. Reed led the Rattlers with 21 points. Keith will face Selma High next...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

‘Legends in Concert’ residency at OWA ends

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Legends in Concert show at the OWA Theatre in Foley has permanently closed, according to OWA representatives. The show first opened in 2019. “The business expansion at the OWA Theatre will allow them to attract a variety of entertainment options that they hope will resonate not only with their drive-in […]
FOLEY, AL
AL.com

Mobile’s Excelsior Band showcased in film on NEA Heritage Fellows

Just in time for Thanksgiving, the National Endowment for the Arts has released a film showcasing the uniquely American panorama of cultures represented by its 2022 National Heritage Fellows -- including Alabama’s own Excelsior Band. The fellows were announced in June. The NEA describes the fellowships as “our nation’s...
MOBILE, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

USA Health approved for stand alone surgery center in west Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health has been approved to build a “multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center,” according to a news release. The new surgery center will be located where the USA Health Freestanding Emergency Department and USA Health Medical Office Building already is. The stand alone building is located at 181 Hillcrest Rd. “We are […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Crews battle 2 fires in Baldwin County Friday night

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple crews worked to put out two separate fires in Baldwin County Friday night. In the first call, the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, and Daphne Fire Department were dispatched around 10:17 p.m. to an attic fire on Second Street, according to Fairhope VFD. While the units were en route, another call came in around 10:20 p.m. for an active chimney fire on Baldwin County 104. Crews from each department extinguish both fires before 2 a.m. Saturday.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Tow truck procession planned Saturday for Prichard murder victim

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are remembering the life of a tow truck driver with a special procession later today. Lawrence Darby was shot and killed two weeks ago at St. Stephens Road Apartments. Police later arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the crime. He worked at Pits and Sons Towing in Saraland. […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Prichard police investigating Thursday night murder

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Police Department said they are actively investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. According to officials, a man showed up at USA Medical Center who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, Terrance D. Norris Jr., was pronounced dead at the hospital. Anyone with information is […]
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fire crews respond to early Saturday morning fire in Foley

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Fire Department is investigating an early Saturday morning fire. Officials with the Foley FD confirm that fire crews were called to the South Pointe Apartments just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. When fire crews arrived they requested the assistance of the Gulf Shores FD to contain the fire. No injuries were reported and the occupants all escaped the fire.
FOLEY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
205K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy