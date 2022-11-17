Read full article on original website
Related
NJ State Police expanding a new mental health crisis program
A program that partners New Jersey State Police troopers with mental health experts in a low-key, non-confrontational manner is expanding. The New Jersey State Police is receiving a competitive grant award of $549,750 from the federal government to increase the ARRIVE Together mental health crisis response initiative in parts of Cumberland County and other areas around the state.
Temp workers’ bill of rights? NJ biz group says it could backfire
A measure, A1474, that could soon be approved by the State Senate calls for establishing a temporary workers' bill of rights. It was crafted to offer protections to temporary workers, but New Jersey’s leading business group is warning just the opposite may happen. According to Alexis Bailey, the vice...
Free legal services now offered for people who use drugs in NJ
According to Rutgers Law School, New Jersey saw more than 3,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021, with the state mirroring a national trend of fatal overdose rates accelerating more quickly in Black and indigenous communities. With an eye toward curbing those numbers but also ending the stigma and discrimination often...
Higher costs making holidays less merry for NJ families, poll finds
With more than 40% of New Jersey residents claiming their financial situation is worse off now compared to a year ago, inflation is expected to take some cheer out of this holiday season. In a poll released Monday by Stockton University, two-thirds of respondents said inflation is either "greatly" or...
NJ sets new date for run-off elections
State officials have delayed run-off elections in New Jersey until Tuesday, Dec. 13. Citing the failure of voting machines in Mercer County, Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver signed an executive order on Friday setting the new date for run-off balloting. Oliver says elections officials have been working around the clock to...
New Jersey, You’ve Definitely Broken One Of These Wacky Marriage Rules
There are so many marriage laws on the books that I bet you're breaking at least one of them! From cousins to false teeth, there is quite a wacky range to be aware of. Let’s start with the topic of kissing cousins. Mind you, this is not the marriage rule I’m assuming that you are breaking. Believe it or not, marrying your cuz is legal in every state in one form or another. According to the Legal Inquirer, these 21 states allow you to get hitched to your first cousin:
Signs, Signs: Feds Clamp Down on New Jersey Humor
The highway sign read, "Nice car. Does it come with a turn signal?" Pretty funny and cute thinks everyone. Well, everyone except the federal government of the good ol' USA. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the State of New Jersey's Department of Transportation has been told to "knock it off" when it comes to such humor on highway road signs.
Hope on the New Jersey horizon for those battling cancer thanks to Ocean County non-profit
There is a sunrise of hope over the horizon in New Jersey thanks in part to an Ocean County based non-profit who helps those statewide battling cancer and their families. We're in the final days of November and with it the 'Let It Grow' Movember fundraising campaign being held by David's Dream and Believe Cancer Foundation of Manahawkin, and your help is needed to help the non-profit reach its $50,000 goal.
Extreme measures considered for drunk scootering in NJ
New Jersey is considering a revision to the state's drunk driving laws to include bicycles, electric bikes, and scooters. With the proliferation of low speed vehicles in the state, the law is ambiguous when it comes to how to handle intoxicated operators. The New Jersey Law Revision Commission has begun...
Former top aide to NJ Senate president pleads guilty to fraud
NEWARK – A Democratic political operative who until last month served as chief of staff to Senate President Nick Scutari pleaded guilty Monday to defrauding campaigns and political action committees. Antonio “Tony” Teixeira, 43, of Elizabeth admitted taking part in a conspiracy with political consultant Sean Caddle to falsely...
Latest NJ privacy push: Personal data on cars being resold
TRENTON – When cars are traded in or turned in at the end of a lease, they’re usually resold – sometimes with personal data from the prior driver still in their computer systems. A bill moving through the state Legislature seeks to make sure dealers delete that...
NJ small biz alert: What they’re asking holiday shoppers to do
The upcoming holiday shopping season is vitally important to New Jersey Main Street small businesses because many of them depend on strong sales at this time of the year to be able to turn a profit for the entire year. But this year there’s a problem. “Small businesses across...
NJ Transit announces early getaways, kids ride free for Thanksgiving
NJ Transit has announced a plan for the long holiday weekend that includes extra service for travelers and shoppers, and an opportunity for children to ride for free. The agency is advising customers to purchase their tickets ahead of time to avoid lines at ticket windows and ticket vending machines.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Towns Dominate Best Coastal Towns In America List
One thing we know for sure here in New Jersey is that we are home to some of the best coastal towns in the entire nation and a recently published list confirms just how great Jersey Shore towns are. The very well-respected experts at Good Housekeeping put together a list...
This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.
A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
The One Word That Has Been Named New Jersey’s Weirdest Slang Word Ever
This is an odd topic. We’re going to talk about what one website is calling the weirdest slang word in New Jersey. Let’s start by saying the word New Jersey slang word is not a curse. As a matter of fact, anyone in your family, no matter what age, would be able to say it and not get grounded.
Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park
MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said in a statement. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker.
Help children and families have food and toys this Christmas in New Jersey
In the season of giving and hope, it's important to remember that giving is better than receiving and providing hope for those in need of it is equally as important as putting others before yourself. As you get going or continue with Christmas shopping and gathering food for the holiday...
The best places in NJ to get macaroni for the holiday table
I've long been a proponent of macaroni on the Thanksgiving and holiday tables. As I've stated many times before, turkey is not a headliner. But if you put a nice macaroni dish in front of it like maybe lasagna, baked ziti, some stuffed shells or ravioli; then you surround it with meatballs, sausage and/or braciole, and now you've got a meal worth giving thanks for.
No More Funny NJ Roadway Safety Messages: The Feds Say “Take Them Down”
Welp! Hope you got all your laughs in while driving along New Jersey's roadways. Those snarky, hilarious signs that told us to "Get your head out of your apps" are about to be changed back to plain safety messages. Why? Apparently they were too sassy for the Federal Highway Administration,...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0