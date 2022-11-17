ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Mets’ Brandon Nimmo moving fast in free agency

Brandon Nimmo is the guy to get. The New York Mets center fielder is reportedly getting a lot of attention as a free agent. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. SNY’s Andy Martino reports that Nimmo is meeting personally with teams and that several teams have expressed that...
Yardbarker

Mets add much-needed pitching depth in trade with Marlins

Hernandez and Brigham had both been designated for assignment earlier this week while the Marlins were cutting dead weight ahead of the Rule 5 protection deadline. Hernandez, 27, is able to function as both a starter and reliever, filling both roles for the Marlins over the course of his five-year tenure there. He has a career 5.04 ERA in 287+ innings, struggling mightily with control and the long ball.
The Comeback

Mets rumored to have interest in Cy Young winner

The New York Mets might lose ace Jacob deGrom in free agency, so the team has rumored interest in American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. Mike Puma of the New York Post reported Saturday night that Verlander has become of interest to the Mets. The 39-year-old Verlander is a three-time Cy Young Award winner,  (including Read more... The post Mets rumored to have interest in Cy Young winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Former Yankees 3B Gio Urshela Traded for Second Straight Offseason

Gio Urshela is on the move again. The former Yankees third baseman has been traded for the second consecutive offseason. Urshela is heading to the Los Angeles Angels for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo after one year in Minnesota. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to break the news.
ClutchPoints

3 sneaky MLB free agents Mets must target

The New York Mets, in the regular season, lived up to expectations. They took the MLB by storm, racing out to a 10-and-a-half-game lead in the NL East on June 1. However, they stumbled as the season ended, and lost the division to the Atlanta Braves. The Mets settled for...
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets considering signing Justin Verlander?

The Mets are hopeful of re-signing Jacob deGrom, but if they fail in that pursuit, reigning AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander has emerged as a “prominent possibility” for the team, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Puma cites a source that confirms the Mets are indeed considering the former Astros ace.
OnlyHomers

New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire Pitching

The New York Mets made a trade on Friday, acquiring two pitchers from the Miami Marlins, according to the New York Post. The Post notes that the Mets “acquired right-handers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham in exchange for minor league right-hander Franklin Sanchez, as well as a player to be named later or cash.”
