Mets’ Brandon Nimmo moving fast in free agency
Brandon Nimmo is the guy to get. The New York Mets center fielder is reportedly getting a lot of attention as a free agent. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. SNY’s Andy Martino reports that Nimmo is meeting personally with teams and that several teams have expressed that...
MLB rumors: Jacob deGrom’s $40 million free agency wish endorsed by rival GM
An MLB general manager reportedly said Jacob deGrom is at least $40 million dollars in free agency, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman later shared a quote from the unnamed GM in reference to deGrom’s free agency. “He’ll get it, he’s the best.”. Jacob...
Mets’ Jacob deGrom has near-historic price tag, MLB insider says
Jacob deGrom is looking for the big bucks. That’s why he opted out of his contract with the New York Mets after the world series to test free agency. So how much is the ace looking to get paid?. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New...
Yardbarker
Mets add much-needed pitching depth in trade with Marlins
Hernandez and Brigham had both been designated for assignment earlier this week while the Marlins were cutting dead weight ahead of the Rule 5 protection deadline. Hernandez, 27, is able to function as both a starter and reliever, filling both roles for the Marlins over the course of his five-year tenure there. He has a career 5.04 ERA in 287+ innings, struggling mightily with control and the long ball.
Mets rumored to have interest in Cy Young winner
The New York Mets might lose ace Jacob deGrom in free agency, so the team has rumored interest in American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. Mike Puma of the New York Post reported Saturday night that Verlander has become of interest to the Mets. The 39-year-old Verlander is a three-time Cy Young Award winner, (including Read more... The post Mets rumored to have interest in Cy Young winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Former Yankees 3B Gio Urshela Traded for Second Straight Offseason
Gio Urshela is on the move again. The former Yankees third baseman has been traded for the second consecutive offseason. Urshela is heading to the Los Angeles Angels for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo after one year in Minnesota. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to break the news.
3 sneaky MLB free agents Mets must target
The New York Mets, in the regular season, lived up to expectations. They took the MLB by storm, racing out to a 10-and-a-half-game lead in the NL East on June 1. However, they stumbled as the season ended, and lost the division to the Atlanta Braves. The Mets settled for...
New York Mets reportedly targeting Yankees star in MLB free agency
While the New York Mets may not go after Yankees superstar Aaron Judge in MLB free agency, that doesn’t mean
Mets considering signing Justin Verlander?
The Mets are hopeful of re-signing Jacob deGrom, but if they fail in that pursuit, reigning AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander has emerged as a “prominent possibility” for the team, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Puma cites a source that confirms the Mets are indeed considering the former Astros ace.
New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire Pitching
The New York Mets made a trade on Friday, acquiring two pitchers from the Miami Marlins, according to the New York Post. The Post notes that the Mets “acquired right-handers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham in exchange for minor league right-hander Franklin Sanchez, as well as a player to be named later or cash.”
