WTHI

New development to make this Wabash Valley town a state leader in semiconductor

ODON, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is advancing its leading-edge semiconductor research with development in the Wabash Valley. A new collaborative hub for microelectronics is attracting $300 million in industry investment. The new microelectronics campus in Odon is called "Westgate One." Hoosier officials joined "Westgate at Crane" leaders for a ground-breaking.
ODON, IN
WTHI

Indiana State's 7th annual Power of Reading summit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - State educators are addressing reading rate issues in Hoosier students. It was one of the main focuses of this year's annual reading summit Indiana State University. Local educators gathered on ISU's campus to listen to experts inform new techniques for students struggling with reading. Monday...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute hospital rolls out new cath lab

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local hospital has re-vamped one of its facilities to better treat patients in the Wabash Valley. Terre Haute Regional Hospital unveiled its new cath lab. The project has been in development for the last six months. The lab is equipped with new state-of-the-art software...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Vincennes leaders learn from utility issues on Main St. Project

Vincennes leaders say the challenges they’ve faced during the Main Street Project will inform the next project on their agenda. First City News spoke with city engineer John Sprague. He says one of the biggest challenges they’ve faced during the Main Street project was utility issues. Sprague says...
VINCENNES, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington

Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Restoring the Mecca Schoolhouse after devastating fire

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A heartbreaking fire in Parke County left many shocked. Now, the community of Mecca is coming together to collect historical artifacts that were in the school building. Scott Simpson, a member of the Mecca School Governing Board, spoke on how even in the midst of...
MECCA, IN
WTWO/WAWV

St. George Church, VCSC provide holiday meals to 100 families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Ahead of Thanksgiving, St. George Orthodox Church worked with the Vigo County School Corporation to provide holiday meals to 100 families in the area.  It’s the 16th year of the promotion for the church– one that takes a collaborative effort, according to St. George Young Adult President Courtney Lake.  “We set […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vincennes residents excited for skate park makeover

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Many gathered at Vincennes City Hall on Thursday night for a public design meeting. Skates and other citizens discussed design plans for the Lester Square Skate Park. Brice Detty has been hanging out at the current skate park for several years now. "I've seen some of...
VINCENNES, IN
MyWabashValley.com

State and local road crews prepare for winter weather

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — During the Wabash Valley’s first snow in early November, the Indiana State Police responded to five crashes in the Putnamville District, which covers Terre Haute and several other counties. With December quickly approaching and temperatures dropping, state and local road crews are preparing...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Midwest Select Baseball Team hosts team toy drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Making sure every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning is the mission of one very special baseball team. The Midwest Select Baseball Team is hosting its third annual team toy collection!. They are hoping to make it the biggest year yet. There...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

700 Thanksgiving turkeys given away to local families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many families are struggling with high Thanksgiving food prices this year. Now, several local organizations are coming together to help hundreds have a Thanksgiving meal to remember this year. On Saturday, Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank hosted its biggest Bread and Produce Market of the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police seeks your help to locate a wanted man

INDIANA – Indiana State Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating 43-year-old Timothy Preston of Indianapolis. Preston is wanted on warrants for drug offenses in Hendricks County. He has made threats to Law Enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN

