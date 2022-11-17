Read full article on original website
WTHI
New development to make this Wabash Valley town a state leader in semiconductor
ODON, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is advancing its leading-edge semiconductor research with development in the Wabash Valley. A new collaborative hub for microelectronics is attracting $300 million in industry investment. The new microelectronics campus in Odon is called "Westgate One." Hoosier officials joined "Westgate at Crane" leaders for a ground-breaking.
WTHI
Indiana State's 7th annual Power of Reading summit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - State educators are addressing reading rate issues in Hoosier students. It was one of the main focuses of this year's annual reading summit Indiana State University. Local educators gathered on ISU's campus to listen to experts inform new techniques for students struggling with reading. Monday...
WTHI
Terre Haute hospital rolls out new cath lab
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local hospital has re-vamped one of its facilities to better treat patients in the Wabash Valley. Terre Haute Regional Hospital unveiled its new cath lab. The project has been in development for the last six months. The lab is equipped with new state-of-the-art software...
WTHI
City of Terre Haute presents changes to sewage Long Term Control Plan
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - City officials are working on a plan to target Terre Haute's combined sewage overflow. It is called the Long term Control Plan. On Monday, the public was invited to an informational session. The goal was to tell residents about the new changes to the plan.
WTHI
Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies raise over $100,000 for the community in 2022
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local group is taking time to appreciate its members after a massive charitable year. The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies are a group that just keeps on giving! With three big rides this year, they raised over $100,000 for the community!. On Sunday, the group...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes leaders learn from utility issues on Main St. Project
Vincennes leaders say the challenges they’ve faced during the Main Street Project will inform the next project on their agenda. First City News spoke with city engineer John Sprague. He says one of the biggest challenges they’ve faced during the Main Street project was utility issues. Sprague says...
WTHI
Test your trivia skills and ugly sweater style while helping local organization
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Do you think you are a trivia all-star? You can put your skills to the test while helping a local organization. SHINE Foster Family Resources is set to host a Trivia Night. There will be first, second and third-place winners. It costs $35 for a...
Indiana Daily Student
Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington
Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
A familiar face in Terre Haute retires after 43 years at the same place
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A familiar face at the MCL restaurant is saying goodbye. After 43 years with the restaurant, Fulgencio Ragudo is heading to retirement. Fulgencio, also known as Fugi, started at MCL back in 1979 when the restaurant was in the Honey Creek Mall. He is originally from Hawaii but came to […]
WTHI
Restoring the Mecca Schoolhouse after devastating fire
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A heartbreaking fire in Parke County left many shocked. Now, the community of Mecca is coming together to collect historical artifacts that were in the school building. Scott Simpson, a member of the Mecca School Governing Board, spoke on how even in the midst of...
WTHI
A local "meat carving" legend is retiring after 43 years of service
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After 43 years of service to the community, one local legend is retiring from his meat carving duties. Sunday marked Fulgencio "Fugi" Ragudo's last shift at MCL. Mr. Fugi is a long-time employee of MCL at the Meadows Shopping Center. He's been working there since 1979.
St. George Church, VCSC provide holiday meals to 100 families
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Ahead of Thanksgiving, St. George Orthodox Church worked with the Vigo County School Corporation to provide holiday meals to 100 families in the area. It’s the 16th year of the promotion for the church– one that takes a collaborative effort, according to St. George Young Adult President Courtney Lake. “We set […]
WTHI
Vincennes residents excited for skate park makeover
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Many gathered at Vincennes City Hall on Thursday night for a public design meeting. Skates and other citizens discussed design plans for the Lester Square Skate Park. Brice Detty has been hanging out at the current skate park for several years now. "I've seen some of...
MyWabashValley.com
State and local road crews prepare for winter weather
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — During the Wabash Valley’s first snow in early November, the Indiana State Police responded to five crashes in the Putnamville District, which covers Terre Haute and several other counties. With December quickly approaching and temperatures dropping, state and local road crews are preparing...
WTHI
Midwest Select Baseball Team hosts team toy drive
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Making sure every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning is the mission of one very special baseball team. The Midwest Select Baseball Team is hosting its third annual team toy collection!. They are hoping to make it the biggest year yet. There...
WTHI
700 Thanksgiving turkeys given away to local families
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many families are struggling with high Thanksgiving food prices this year. Now, several local organizations are coming together to help hundreds have a Thanksgiving meal to remember this year. On Saturday, Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank hosted its biggest Bread and Produce Market of the...
WTHI
First-ever "Feztival of Trees" aims to spruce up your holiday décor
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) Are you Looking to spruce up your Christmas decorations? A new event making its debut in Terre Haute aims to help with that!. The Zorah Shrine is presenting its first annual Feztival of Trees! The event is Nov. 19 through Nov. 26. Fifty-six fully decorated artificial...
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a $2,700 check from a […]
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police seeks your help to locate a wanted man
INDIANA – Indiana State Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating 43-year-old Timothy Preston of Indianapolis. Preston is wanted on warrants for drug offenses in Hendricks County. He has made threats to Law Enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on...
