The nun who won Italy’s version of The Voice has announced her shock decision to move to Spain and be a waitress.In 2014, Sister Crisitina Scuccia wowed judges during her blind audition for the reality show.Scuccia, who is from Sicily, sang Alica Keys’s hit song “No One”.After realising that the voice belonged to a nun, one of the judges – the late Raffaella Carrà, who died last year – said: “I couldn’t speak for several minutes.”Scuccia was a nun at the Ursuline Sisters of the Holy Family convey in Milan at the time. She went on to win The...

38 MINUTES AGO