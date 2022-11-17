The dogs turned on their own people when a 3rd dog approached ? Is that what they are saying ? Not unheard of but alittle more unusual , that they didn’t turn their aggression to the strange dog that approached . Glad everybody was ok . Having worked with dogs for many years and suffering through 2 different severe dog attacks I can tell you feeling the crunching and breaking g of your own skin and bones from bites is as hideous as it sounds . Not to mention extremely traumatic. Judging by what I can surmise from the video , children should not have been walking these dogs to begin with .. When walking dogs in public you always have to count on other people being responsible and not allowing their dogs to run free… and we know how responsible a lot of people are 🙄
