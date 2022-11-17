Read full article on original website
How to Watch Switzerland vs. Cameroon in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The countdown is over and the 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially kicked off in Qatar. We have already seen some intense battles between other groups, including Group A’s Ecuador and host nation Qatar and Group B’s England and Iran. The group rounds continued with matchups between nations in Groups C, D, E and F.
The Offside Rule Explained For 2022 FIFA World Cup
World Cup soccer is back again, which means one of the most controversial calls in sports has also returned. The offside rule has caused some of the most frustrating moments ever in football and is the bane of some soccer fans' existence. Offside is often called at the most inopportune times of the game, and almost every team in the history of soccer has been on the receiving end of an egregious offside call.
USMNT, Wales Group B Opener Ends in 1-1 Thriller in 2022 World Cup
The USMNT and Wales played to a thrilling 1-1 tie in their Group B opening World Cup match on Monday. Based on the formations and profiles of each team, the first half developed pretty much as expected. Gregg Berhalter’s 4-3-3 formation which included Tyler Adams as the primary single pivot...
All USA Goals From 2022 FIFA World Cup
It’s been 3,065 days since the U.S. men’s national team participated in a World Cup, but the wait is over. Monday, Nov. 21 marked the USMNT’s World Cup debut after an eight-year drought, as they faced Wales in their first match of Group B’s round-robin. And...
FIFA's Fair Play Rule and How It Affects Points in World Cup Matches
The 2022 World Cup will showcase 32 of the greatest clubs around the world, and with that, means intense competition. There’s no doubt tiebreakers are inevitable, so FIFA constructed a system to resolve such issues, the last of which is the fair play rule. Let’s take a look at...
Who Are the Youngest Players to Score in a FIFA World Cup?
Jude Bellingham has announced himself on the global stage. The 19-year-old midfielder scored a wonderful curling header off a cross into the box from Manchester United left back Luke Shaw en route to a commanding 6-2 win for England over Iran on Monday. That goal made the rising Borussia Dortmund...
Every VAR Call at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
VAR – or video assistant referee – is picking up right where it left off. The controversial video review system debuted on the World Cup stage in 2018, overturning 17 of 20 incorrect calls in Russia. It was generally well received at the time, but four years and a lot of club matches later, the tide seems to have turned.
Tim Weah Opens Scoring for USMNT vs. Wales in 2022 World Cup
It was a goal eight years in the making. The United States men’s national team opened the scoring against Wales thanks to Tim Weah in the 36th minute. Weah, a 22-year-old right winger, slipped in the middle of the Welsh defense on a quick counter attack with Christian Pulisic finding him in open space.
World Cup 2022, Day 2 Top Moments in Photos: USMNT and Wales Tie and England Scored a 6-2 Win in Their Debut
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Day two of the 2022 Qatar World Cup started with an overwhelming play by England in their match against Iran. England scored a 6-2 win in their 2022 World Cup debut against Iran, with the first goal made by 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham.
Ecuador Wins World Cup Opening Match 2-0, Spoils Qatar's Debut
A day of celebration and promise quickly turned sour for Qatar in the opening match of the 2022 World Cup. Ecuador scored early to put this one out of reach, cruising to a 2-0 win over the host nation on Sunday. Enner Valencia scored both goals for Ecuador, while goalkeeper...
USMNT's Weston McKennie Reps Red, White and Blue Hair for 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Weston McKennie's heart beats true for the red, white and blue. The 24-year-old midfielder from Washington was seen sporting a new red, white and blue hairdo ahead of the...
What Are the 2022 FIFA World Cup Tiebreaker Rules?
There is little margin for error in the group stage of the World Cup. Only half of the 32-team field will advance to the knockout stage in Qatar. With just three group-play games, all matches carry added importance beyond a win, loss and draw. Every goal, save and card could play a factor in deciding which nations reach the round of 16.
What Are the Biggest World Cup Defeats Ahead of Qatar 2022?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. England got off to a hot start in the 2022 World Cup. In its Group B opener against Iran on Monday, the Three Lions roared to a commanding 6-2...
New format for 2024 Men's T20 World Cup
Twenty teams will be divided into four groups of five in the first round, followed by a Super Eights phase
European Teams Ditch Plan to Wear ‘OneLove' Armbands at World Cup
The captains of seven European teams at the 2022 World Cup will not wear “OneLove” armbands during matches in Qatar after FIFA threatened to hand out yellow cards. England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands planned to sport rainbow armbands that said “OneLove” while playing in a country where same-sex relationships are illegal. The seven European nations backed down to keep their captains from facing in-game sanctions.
Meet Lionel Messi, Argentinian Superstar Ahead of His Final World Cup
Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time. The 35-year-old from Argentina holds the national record for appearances and is also the country's leader in scored goals of all time, however, Messi announced in October that the 2022 World Cup will be the last of his career.
VAR Overturns First Goal of 2022 World Cup by Ecuador
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Ecuador forward Enner Valencia appeared to score on a header just two minutes into the 2022 World Cup before it was overturned by VAR technology. The first goal of...
Ecuador's Enner Valencia Scores First Goal of 2022 World Cup on Penalty Kick
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It didn’t take long for Enner Valencia and Ecuador to rain on Qatar’s parade at the 2022 World Cup. Valencia scored the first goal of the tournament...
Karim Benzema Drops Out of France's 2022 World Cup Squad With Injury
The hits keep coming for France. Star striker Karim Benzema had to drop out of France’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following a hit in the quadriceps of his left thigh. He won’t be able to participate in the tournament, the team announced Saturday.
Pundit Alex Scott Sports ‘OneLove' Armband Amid Qatar Opposition
BBC pundit Alex Scott sported a "OneLove" armband on air in support of the LGBTQ+ community ahead of England's opening World Cup match against Iran on Monday. England had turned down wearing the armband in Qatar to prevent any in-game sanctions against captain Harry Kane after FIFA threatened to hand out yellow cards.
