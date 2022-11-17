Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
Bedlam Grades: There Was the First Quarter, Then There was Everything Else
How do you even grade a pupil on such a performance that OSU had on Saturday night?. On one hand, OSU fought down to the very end. Heck, it won the final three quarters. OU scored zero points after the first quarter. On the other hand … it didn’t end...
pistolsfiringblog.com
10 Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 28-13 Loss to Oklahoma
NORMAN — With a rare chance at consecutive Bedlam wins up for grabs, the Cowboys laid an egg. Oklahoma State fell to Oklahoma 28-13 on Saturday night at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Here are 10 Thoughts from the game. But first, here is a word from our sponsor...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Spencer Sanders’s Value to OSU Underlined in Subpar Bedlam
After his dramatic return to lead OSU to victory against Iowa State, we all got excited about Spencer Sanders’ Bedlam prospects. I, for one, was counting my chickens with prognostications that Sanders would become the second OSU starter to earn two wins against OU. Now I’ve got egg on my face.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Superlatives: The Biggest Plays and Players from Oklahoma State’s Bedlam Loss
Good teams win; great teams cover. Oklahoma is neither of those, but that didn’t stop the Sooners from going up huge over the visiting Cowboys early and then somehow managing to come out with a 15-point win, despite no discernable offensive output over the final three quarters. It was as multi-faceted an ugly Oklahoma State game as I can remember.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Live Blog: Cowboys’ Comeback Falls Short in 28-13 Bedlam Loss
NORMAN — The Cowboys got off to a dreadful start at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners scored 28 first-quarter points and lead 28-3 at the break. The Sooners have 365 yards of total offense to OSU’s 153. At the break, OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders is 13-for-34...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Wearing Cursive Cowboys, Orange-White, Orange for Bedlam
Oklahoma State is in Norman for Bedlam and the Cowboys will be wearing a new classic. The Cowboys will wear an orange-white-orange uniform combination with a Cursive Cowboys helmet. A classic look for a classic rivalry. Should look nice against the Sooners’ own classic kit. The Cowboys are 3-1...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Nov. 19): We’ll Cross OU’s Goal and Then We’ll Sing ‘Oklahoma State’
• 6:30pm on ABC or at 1185 Asp Ave, Norman, Oklahoma – in five years, we won’t get these. Enjoy, Cowpokes. • This is just great sportswriting – looking at the Bedlam rivalry from both sides of the fence. • This from Kyle Boone on what Bedlam...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Sights and Scenes: A Photo Gallery from OSU’s Bedlam Loss to OU
The Cowboys fell behind big early and then did just enough to give fans hope of a miraculous comeback before sputtering down the stretch. The Bedlam rivalry will soon come to an end, and that won’t be a moment too soon for most OSU fans. While there aren’t many memories that you’ll want to relive from Saturday, we can still appreciate some quality images. Consider it closure therapy.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Injury Report: Sanders and Wilson In for Bedlam, Lacy, Ford, Harper Out
Oklahoma State will be missing some significant defensive playmakers when the Bedlam kicks off, but they do have back their star quarterback. As expected (and as he said last week), Spencer Sanders will start for the Cowboys in Norman on Saturday night. He is 1-1 as a starter against the Sooners. A win and he’ll join Tony Lindsay as the only Oklahoma State QB to earn two wins over OU in starts.
