Cadillac Williams has a minor grievance with Nick Saban that predates his time at Alabama. It was back in 2005, when Saban had just taken over the Miami Dolphins and Williams was fresh off an All-America senior campaign and undefeated season at Auburn. The Dolphins had the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft that spring, and Williams was one of the top running backs in the class—and that was a position of need for Miami.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO