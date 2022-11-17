ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

How did Tennessee’s loss affect Alabama’s bowl game projection?

Tennessee’s hopes to make the College Football Playoff were wiped out by a Sandstorm in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday night. The Gamecocks’ 63-38 beatdown of the No. 5-ranked Vols gives Tennessee its second loss and means it will join Alabama in the mix of schools vying for a New Year’s Six bowl game selection when those are announced Dec. 4.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Cadillac Williams on respect for, history with ‘the great Nick Saban’

Cadillac Williams has a minor grievance with Nick Saban that predates his time at Alabama. It was back in 2005, when Saban had just taken over the Miami Dolphins and Williams was fresh off an All-America senior campaign and undefeated season at Auburn. The Dolphins had the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft that spring, and Williams was one of the top running backs in the class—and that was a position of need for Miami.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

‘Never a doubt’ for Jalen Hurts in fourth-quarter rally

Philadelphia suffered its first loss of the 2022 NFL season on Monday night, and for three quarters on Sunday, it appeared the Eagles were headed for another. Philadelphia’s offense managed only a field goal in the first three quarters, which left the Eagles trailing the Indianapolis Colts by 10 in the final period.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker has torn ACL, college career over

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the rest of the season, ending his college career. Hooker, a sixth-year senior, was injured early in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 63-38 loss to South Carolina. He ran an option play to his left, but his left knee buckled and he fell to the ground without being hit.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KETK / FOX51 News

West Rusk’s Tyree Wilson declares for the NFL Draft

LUBBOCK, TEXAS (KETK)- Texas Tech Linebacker and West Rusk Native Tyree Wilson announces he will forego his senior season and declare for the NFL draft. Wilson suffered an season ending foot injury on November 12th against Kansas but Wilson says he will be “100% healthy and prepared for the NFL draft workouts and I’m going […]
WEST, TX
AL.com

Incredible performance by Homewood’s Woods Ray turns Saraland rout into thrilling finish

Woods Ray slowly left the stadium at Saraland High School and headed directly to Atlanta to catch a flight for New Hampshire and a recruiting visit at Dartmouth College. The Homewood senior had just completed his high school football career with one of the most memorable performances in the school’s long playoff history. His final play came up inches short of victory when he was stopped in overtime in a 57-56 overtime loss to Saraland, but that didn’t make the performance any less remarkable.
SARALAND, AL
AL.com

Jonathan Jones’ Auburn quotes work for Patriots, too

During New England’s bye week, Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones returned to his alma mater to watch Auburn defeat Texas A&M 13-10 on Nov. 12. “Oh, man, it was good to be back,” Jones said on Wednesday. “Good energy. It’s always good to be back home. It felt good.”
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama injury updates on 4 starters after beating Austin Peay

A host of Alabama players were not in uniform for Saturday’s 34-0 win over Austin Peay with a series of nagging injuries. Then, just before halftime, starting left tackle Tyler Steen had to be helped to the locker room after going down. Nick Saban was asked after the game for an injury update in what became an opportunity for some press room fun.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Las Vegas Raiders aren’t afraid of Patrick Surtain II

Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos is the best cornerback in the NFL in the 2022 season, according to Pro Football Focus grades. Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said the former Alabama All-American has been even better than that: He ought to be the NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AL.com

See the AHSAA Class 1A-6A state semifinal pairings for next week

Here is the playoff schedule for the AHSAA state semifinals next week. The schedule is compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. It may be updated following the AHSAA meeting later this morning. AHSAA SEMIFINALS. CLASS 6A. Saraland (12-1) at Theodore (13-0) Mountain Brook (11-2) at Muscle Shoals (11-2) CLASS...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

What TV channel is Bills-Browns on today? Live stream, time, how to watch online

The Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills face off on Sunday, Nov. 20. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). A day before the looming threat of a lake-effect snowstorm led to the Bills’ home game against Cleveland being shifted indoors to Detroit, Dion Dawkins happily reminisced about how much fun he had playing in the snow in 2017.
CLEVELAND, OH
AL.com

Christian Burnette, Faith Academy rally to down No. 5 Gulf Shores, reach 5A semifinals

Christian Burnette wasn’t about to let his team lose for the second year in a row in the Class 5A state quarterfinals Friday night. The Faith Academy senior scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 50-yard run late in the third quarter and led a Rams defense that stuffed Gulf Shores’ powerful ground attack in the second half, knocking off the Dolphins 20-14 at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium.
GULF SHORES, AL
AL.com

