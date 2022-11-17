Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
How did Tennessee’s loss affect Alabama’s bowl game projection?
Tennessee’s hopes to make the College Football Playoff were wiped out by a Sandstorm in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday night. The Gamecocks’ 63-38 beatdown of the No. 5-ranked Vols gives Tennessee its second loss and means it will join Alabama in the mix of schools vying for a New Year’s Six bowl game selection when those are announced Dec. 4.
Cadillac Williams on respect for, history with ‘the great Nick Saban’
Cadillac Williams has a minor grievance with Nick Saban that predates his time at Alabama. It was back in 2005, when Saban had just taken over the Miami Dolphins and Williams was fresh off an All-America senior campaign and undefeated season at Auburn. The Dolphins had the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft that spring, and Williams was one of the top running backs in the class—and that was a position of need for Miami.
This week in HS Sports: Tonight’s must-see Round 3 football playoff games
This is an opinion piece. I’m headed to Gulf Shores tonight to see the Class 5A, Region 1 rematch between Mark Hudspeth’s Dolphins and Jack French’s Faith Academy Rams. Gulf Shores won 22-12 way back on Sept. 2 on a field both coaches agreed was less than ideal due to several weeks of consistent rain before the game.
Jameis Winston: ‘It hurts my soul the way things have turned out’
For the fifth game in a row, Jameis Winston will serve as Andy Dalton’s backup on Sunday when the New Orleans Saints play the Los Angeles Rams. “It hurts my soul, and that’s all I can say,” Winston said on Friday in the New Orleans locker room about not being in the lineup as the Saints’ quarterback.
Saban: Ex-Alabama players saying culture slipped ‘hurts my heart’
The rumblings have been there for a few weeks now on social media. Former Alabama players -- to varying degrees -- are voicing their displeasure with their perception of a slipping culture within the Crimson Tide program. Losing consecutive road games to Tennessee and LSU was unthinkable for most of...
Former Alabama prep star scores dramatic game-winner for Patriots
Former Enterprise High School star Marcus Jones returned six kickoffs and three punts for touchdowns while playing for Troy and Houston to gain a share of the NCAA FBS career record for TD returns. On Sunday, the rookie cornerback got his first NFL touchdown on an 84-yard punt return for...
Marlon Humphrey thought Baker Mayfield ‘would be a Brownie for life’
Sunday brings another game for cornerback Marlon Humphrey and the Baltimore Ravens defense against quarterback Baker Mayfield. But there’s a big difference this time around. Instead of guiding the Cleveland Browns offense, Mayfield will be at the helm of the Carolina Panthers offense. “I did think Baker would be...
‘Never a doubt’ for Jalen Hurts in fourth-quarter rally
Philadelphia suffered its first loss of the 2022 NFL season on Monday night, and for three quarters on Sunday, it appeared the Eagles were headed for another. Philadelphia’s offense managed only a field goal in the first three quarters, which left the Eagles trailing the Indianapolis Colts by 10 in the final period.
Joe Burrow’s advice to Minkah Fitzpatrick: ‘Wait another extra week’
Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick missed the Steelers’ previous game – a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 13, a day after the former Alabama All-American had an appendectomy. Joe Burrow, the quarterback of Pittsburgh’s Sunday opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, had some advice for Fitzpatrick.
Vote for the football Playoff Week 3 Hollis Wright top performance statewide
The Hollis Wright high school football Player of the Week will be chosen by fan voting for the top performance statewide. Voting closes at 11 p.m. on Wednesday with results posted on Thursday so make your selection below. Players are selected from nominations by coaches or from AL.com game reports.
Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker has torn ACL, college career over
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the rest of the season, ending his college career. Hooker, a sixth-year senior, was injured early in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 63-38 loss to South Carolina. He ran an option play to his left, but his left knee buckled and he fell to the ground without being hit.
West Rusk’s Tyree Wilson declares for the NFL Draft
LUBBOCK, TEXAS (KETK)- Texas Tech Linebacker and West Rusk Native Tyree Wilson announces he will forego his senior season and declare for the NFL draft. Wilson suffered an season ending foot injury on November 12th against Kansas but Wilson says he will be “100% healthy and prepared for the NFL draft workouts and I’m going […]
Incredible performance by Homewood’s Woods Ray turns Saraland rout into thrilling finish
Woods Ray slowly left the stadium at Saraland High School and headed directly to Atlanta to catch a flight for New Hampshire and a recruiting visit at Dartmouth College. The Homewood senior had just completed his high school football career with one of the most memorable performances in the school’s long playoff history. His final play came up inches short of victory when he was stopped in overtime in a 57-56 overtime loss to Saraland, but that didn’t make the performance any less remarkable.
Jonathan Jones’ Auburn quotes work for Patriots, too
During New England’s bye week, Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones returned to his alma mater to watch Auburn defeat Texas A&M 13-10 on Nov. 12. “Oh, man, it was good to be back,” Jones said on Wednesday. “Good energy. It’s always good to be back home. It felt good.”
Alabama injury updates on 4 starters after beating Austin Peay
A host of Alabama players were not in uniform for Saturday’s 34-0 win over Austin Peay with a series of nagging injuries. Then, just before halftime, starting left tackle Tyler Steen had to be helped to the locker room after going down. Nick Saban was asked after the game for an injury update in what became an opportunity for some press room fun.
Las Vegas Raiders aren’t afraid of Patrick Surtain II
Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos is the best cornerback in the NFL in the 2022 season, according to Pro Football Focus grades. Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said the former Alabama All-American has been even better than that: He ought to be the NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Caesars promo code for Sunday Night Football: $1,250 risk-free bet on Chiefs vs. Chargers
See the AHSAA Class 1A-6A state semifinal pairings for next week
Here is the playoff schedule for the AHSAA state semifinals next week. The schedule is compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. It may be updated following the AHSAA meeting later this morning. AHSAA SEMIFINALS. CLASS 6A. Saraland (12-1) at Theodore (13-0) Mountain Brook (11-2) at Muscle Shoals (11-2) CLASS...
What TV channel is Bills-Browns on today? Live stream, time, how to watch online
The Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills face off on Sunday, Nov. 20. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). A day before the looming threat of a lake-effect snowstorm led to the Bills’ home game against Cleveland being shifted indoors to Detroit, Dion Dawkins happily reminisced about how much fun he had playing in the snow in 2017.
Christian Burnette, Faith Academy rally to down No. 5 Gulf Shores, reach 5A semifinals
Christian Burnette wasn’t about to let his team lose for the second year in a row in the Class 5A state quarterfinals Friday night. The Faith Academy senior scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 50-yard run late in the third quarter and led a Rams defense that stuffed Gulf Shores’ powerful ground attack in the second half, knocking off the Dolphins 20-14 at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium.
