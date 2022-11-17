Read full article on original website
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Fox11online.com
Shots fired at Green Bay residence, police searching for suspects
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are looking for individuals involved in a shots fired incident on the city's west side. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane. Shots were fired at a residence with a 55-year-old woman and two juveniles inside. No...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homicide suspect pleads not guilty
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One of the suspects in a west-side homicide pleaded not guilty Monday. Alejandro Cantu, 31, pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide for the April 30 death of Randall Denny at Perkins and Western Avenues. He returns to court Jan. 3 for a status conference, court records show.
Fox11online.com
Man sentenced for bowling alley burglary
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One suspect in a bowling alley burglary case was sentenced Monday to six years in prison, while the other suspect was convicted. Andrew Krombholz, 37, was also placed on extended supervision for five years by Judge Tammy Jo Hock. Krombholz also must pay restitution of $18,957.
Fox11online.com
2 dead, 9 injured in multiple crashes on I-41 in Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- An OWI rollover crash on the highway in Appleton became the catalyst to other crashes, resulting in two deaths and nine people injured, including a pregnant woman. The first crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of I-41 at mile marker 144. Authorities...
Fox11online.com
One person is dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- One person is dead after an officer-involved death in the city of Shawano. The Wisconsin DOJ and the Shawano County Sheriff's office are investigating the death involving a Shawano police officer. It happened Saturday around 5:00 p.m. Officers responded to a home on Lafayette Street for a...
Fox11online.com
Fall maintenance scheduled for Green Bay's Mason Street Bridge
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A downtown Green Bay bridge will temporarily be closed for fall maintenance. The Mason Street Bridge will be closed to traffic on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Roads will be closed east of the Fox River on E. Mason Street at S. Monroe Avenue....
Fox11online.com
"I'm thankful." Shiocton woman gets a Monday Morning Makeover
APPLETON (WLUK) -- When husband was dealing with health problems, Terri French says watching Good Day Wisconsin and the Monday Morning Makeovers gave her "a little ray of sunshine on some of the worst days of my life." The Shiocton woman, who wanted to say thank you to Josif Wittnik for those bright moments, is now getting a makeover from him. Josif, and his team at The Salon Professional Academy gave Terri a brand new look. She also received a "fashion makeover" from Josif and his friends at Lillians.
Fox11online.com
Menominee man sentenced for meth possession
MENOMINEE (WLUK) -- A Menominee man was sentenced for possessing methamphetamine on two separate occasions. Christopher Alan Barstow, 38, was sentenced to 50 months to 10 years in prison. Prosecuting attorney, Jeffrey Rogg, noted, "a lengthy prison sentence is the only option left available" for Barstow. Barstow pled guilty to...
Fox11online.com
Things to keep in mind if you're traveling by air for Thanksgiving
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- You may be preparing to travel for Thanksgiving right now. Officials from the Transportation Security Administration offered helpful tips Monday at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. You should be prepared, with all of your packing and airport logistics. Have all the ID you need. Wear comfortable...
Fox11online.com
I-41 northbound reopens following crash
APPLETON (WLUK) -- UPDATE: The crash scene is cleared. All northbound lanes reopened about 5:45 p.m. Sunday. All lanes of traffic northbound on I-41 at WIS 441 are closed due to a crash. The incident occurred around 3:00 p.m. Sunday. Closures are expected to last about 2 hours. Outagamie County...
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc County survey looks to find solutions to childcare and workforce gap
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Manitowoc County is taking a closer look at available childcare in the community. Multiple organizations have teamed up to produce a survey for parents and care givers to take. This comes as national data indicates childcare can be a key factor in limiting workforce participation in terms...
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: Carcass waste dumpsters available across the Northwoods
OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Opening weekend of Deer Hunt 2022 is in the books, and an effort is underway to help stop the spread of deadly diseases, including chronic wasting disease. CWD is the fatal affliction that impacts the nervous systems of deer, elk, and moose. At the Town of...
Fox11online.com
102 wreaths on display in Green Bay to benefit cancer patients
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Ribbon of Hope is once again Making A Difference for those impacted by cancer in the Green Bay area with its Christmas Tree Jubilee. The foundation's beautiful Christmas wreath display is lit up downtown for a third year. It changed from trees to wreaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: Hunters recap opening weekend
SHIOCTON (WLUK) --Saturday marked the start of the nine-day gun deer hunt season. Hunters took a break Sunday to enjoy some food at Hometown Grill in Shiocton. It was hunter Elliot Pegel’s birthday, and he made the most of opening weekend. “I’ve gotten two, a buck and a doe,...
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: Opening day harvest arrives with cold and windy conditions
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- Deer Hunt 2022 has arrived. After weeks of preparation and anticipation, the nine-day gun deer season is underway. Cold, windy conditions had an impact on some hunters, setting the stage for a chilly Saturday morning. "Right now, there's a lot of snow, and the coffee is...
Fox11online.com
The Green Bay Holiday Parade met with below freezing temperatures
(GREEN BAY) -- The cold certainly did not stop people from showing up and having a good time at the 38th annual Green Bay Holiday Parade. Some were not bothered by the weather. “I mean I didn’t have any issue with it, we've got blankets, we've got hot chocolate, we...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin gas prices take another big dip
(WLUK) -- In time for millions of holiday travelers hitting the road, gas prices took another big dip. The price at the pump in Green Bay dropped 25.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.26/g,...
Fox11online.com
High school's reality store an effort to provide financial education
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Students at Kimberly High School got a real-life look at budgeting for the future. They learned the details of money management at the school's 15th annual "Reality Store." The yearly financial literacy event is a fun, effective way for students to learn about personal accounting, financial responsibility...
Fox11online.com
Green Knights Overrun Finlandia In Sweep
DE PERE (WLKU) -- St. Norbert College posted its third consecutive shutout as it blanked Finlandia University 8-0 in the second game of a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association series at Resch Olympic Pavilion. The Green Knights (6-1-2, 4-0 NCHA) finished off the series sweep and extended their winning streak to...
Fox11online.com
Coghlin Sets NCAA Division III Wins Record
DE PERE (WLUK) -- St. Norbert College coach Tim Coghlin set the NCAA Division III record for men's hockey coaching victories at that level with the Green Knights' 3-1 win over Finlandia University in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game at Cornerstone Community Center. Coghlin, who has been at the...
